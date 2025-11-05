Do You Need to Watch Past Predator Movies Before Predator: Badlands

Summary:

Predator: Badlands is the newest chapter in this iconic sci-fi franchise, set far into the future with a fresh story that connects to Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers. But the big question is whether it’s really necessary to watch the earlier Predator movies first? Let’s break down what to see, what to skip, and how it all connects.

Do You Need to Watch Previous Predator Movies?

Not necessarily. Predator: Badlands stands on its own. Trachtenberg designed it so even newcomers can enjoy it without knowing 40 years of Predator history. The story unfolds on a new planet, far from the events of the earlier films, and doesn’t heavily rely on the past continuity.

With that said, longtime fans can easily catch Easter eggs and subtle callbacks that are rewarding if one has some background knowledge. For the full flavor of Trachtenberg’s storytelling, we highly recommend watching Predator (1987), Predator 2, Prey (2022), and the animated Predator: Killer of Killers (2025) before going into Badlands. These films best represent the evolution of the Yautja and tie directly into Trachtenberg’s modern vision.

Are the Alien Movies Important Before Badlands?

The addition of Weyland-Yutani in Predator: Badlands might have you wondering if you should go back to watch Alien or Aliens. However, the short answer is no.

While Predator: Badlands is a nod to the Alien universe, there are no Xenomorphs this time around. Trachtenberg has confirmed that their absence was a very deliberate choice to focus more on organic crossover. Having said that, watching Alien, Aliens, or Alien: Romulus may help you with some insight into Weyland-Yutani’s motives, though it’s purely optional.

Where Can You Watch the Predator Movies Before Badlands?

If you’re planning on catching up, you’re in luck, as every Predator film is available on Hulu and Disney+. That includes the Hulu exclusives Prey and Killer of Killers. Physical copies, like Blu-rays, are also available to collectors, though Killer of Killers remains streaming-only for now.

If you have made up your mind to catch up on the Predator franchise, check out our detailed Predator watch order guide.

Final Thoughts on Predator: Badlands

It’s not necessary to watch the previous Predator films (here is the watch order if you want to) before Predator: Badlands, but it would enrich your experience. The film has been designed to be both an entry point for new viewers and a thrilling continuation for fans. Be it for the lore or the action, Predator: Badlands promises a bold new hunt when it hits theaters on November 7.