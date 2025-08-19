Where To Watch Peacemaker Season 2? Streaming Options Explained

Summary:

Peacemaker Season 2 will begin streaming online on August 21, 2025, with a total of eight episodes lasting up until October 9.

The events of Peacemaker Season 2 will pick up one month after the events of Superman, making this an essential viewing for fans of DCU.

If you’re wondering where to watch Peacemaker Season 2, we have laid out the best options for you.

Peacemaker Season 2 will begin streaming its first episode, titled The Ties That Grind, on August 21, 2025. After which, a new episode will premiere every week up until the season finale’s premiere on October 9, 2025. The entire season consists of eight episodes, all of which are written by James Gunn.

Season 2 will pick up one month after the events of Superman and will feature various characters from the movie. That said, if you’re wondering where to watch Peacemaker Season 2, there are only certain places where you can stream it.

How To Watch Peacemaker Season 2 Online

‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2 debuts with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.



Read our review: https://t.co/an4InAPBmv pic.twitter.com/DEj4cOzwFd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 15, 2025

Every episode of Peacemaker Season 2 will officially premiere on HBO Max. The first episode will be available on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. New episodes will premiere every Thursday. If you’re living in the UK, the DCU show will debut on Friday, August 22, 2025, on Sky Max and stream via NOW.

First poster for ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2.



Releasing August 21 on Max. pic.twitter.com/NIjZje2GwF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 8, 2025

As stated before, a new Peacemaker Season 2 episode will premiere every Thursday (Friday for UK viewers). Since this season will feature a bunch of surprises and a “Really, Really, Really Big Cameo”, it makes sense for HBO Max to release this series weekly.