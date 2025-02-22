We Curated 9 Best AI-Powered Video Editing Tools After Testing Dozens

Editing videos can feel like a never-ending process. You spend hours trimming clips, syncing audio, and adjusting colors to get that perfect look. However, AI video creators and editors can handle the boring parts and give you more time to showcase creativity. Today, video editors are smarter than ever thanks to modern tools. From auto-captioning to object removal and even generating videos from scratch, AI video editing tools are changing the game. We tested several AI video editing apps over the past 2 weeks. Here are some of the best ones that we found useful.

1. Adobe Premiere Pro (Pro Video Editor with AI Features)

Adobe Premiere Pro is a top-tier professional video editing software packed with various features that let you do everything from speed ramps to color grading. But it also has AI features to simplify and speed up your editing process.

For example, it has Generative extend, which uses AI to add extra frames and extend clips smoothly. So you do not worry about awkward sudden cuts if you do not have the footage needed. You also get object addition and removal tools letting you seamlessly erase unwanted objects or insert new ones. Then there is Smart Masking, making it easy to track and edit moving objects.

The platform also recently introduced Text-based editing, which lets edit clips like you are working with text. For audio, you have speech to text in over 18 languages and an AI Audio category tagging feature to automatically label audio as dialog, music, or effects. You can also enhance the audio using AI or auto-color to fix exposure and color balance.

Basically a professional-level video editor with AI features sprinkled where you need them. However, it comes under an expensive subscription model that costs $22.99/month as a starting plan. Some of these AI models also run locally and require a high-end computer to take advantage of this completely.

Pros Cons Powerful AI tools for editing and audio Expensive subscription model Text-based editing simplifies workflows Steep learning curve for beginners Speech-to-text in multiple languages Requires a high-end computer Object removal and smart masking features Some AI tools are in beta and may be unstable Professional-grade color correction tools Generative Extend limited to 1080p at 30 FPS

Pricing and Availability

Premiere Pro Single App Plan: $22.99/month (100 GB cloud storage included)

$22.99/month (100 GB cloud storage included) Creative Cloud All Apps Plan: $54.99/month (Includes over 20 Adobe apps)

$54.99/month (Includes over 20 Adobe apps) Student and Teacher Plan: $19.99/month (first year, then $34.99/month)

$19.99/month (first year, then $34.99/month) Business Plan: $89.99/month per license (All apps + team features)

$89.99/month per license (All apps + team features) Platform: Available on Windows and macOS

Try Premiere Pro

Looking for a professional-level video editor that’s also free? DaVinci Resolve is a solid choice. Just like Premiere Pro, it comes packed with AI video editing and enhancing tools to make your editing smoother and faster.

Take IntelliTrack AI Tracking, for example. It uses the DaVinci Neural Engine to track objects and even create immersive audio panning based on movement. With Person Mask, you can automatically detect and track people for precise color grading or effects. Coming to audio, it has Music Remixer FX that can reshape your music track to fit the style you need. Can mute vocals, or specific instruments in the music using AI.

DaVinci Resolve’s AI tools also speed up your workflow. Scene Cut Detection automatically detects parts that you may want to cut in the clips, saving you hours manually chopping unneeded parts. There’s even more like SuperScale for upscaling, Audio Ducker that lowers background music during dialog automatically, speech-to-text for captions, etc.

Pros Cons Powerful AI features in the free version Limited collaboration in the free version Advanced color grading tools Steep learning curve Lifetime license (one-time payment) High-end hardware needed for smooth performance Accurate object and person tracking Some advanced AI tools are Studio-only Social media-friendly auto-reframe Limited collaboration in free version

Pricing and Availability

DaVinci Resolve (Free): $0 – Offers extensive editing tools and basic AI features.

$0 – Offers extensive editing tools and basic AI features. DaVinci Resolve Studio: $295 (one-time payment) – Includes all advanced AI tools and premium features.

$295 (one-time payment) – Includes all advanced AI tools and premium features. Platform: Available on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Try Davinci Resolve

3. CapCut (Simple, Powerful Mobile AI Video Editor)

If you want a simple mobile first AI-powered video editor, CapCut is the best option available. It started on Android and iPhone but then launched a desktop app.

CapCut’s AI features cover everything from script creation to final edits. Script-to-Video turns your scripts into engaging videos with auto-generated visuals, while Text-to-Speech provides natural-sounding voiceovers in different styles. Need captions fast? Auto-Captions generate them instantly, making your videos more accessible. Plus, Background Removal lets you isolate subjects without a green screen, perfect for creative edits.

CapCut also helps with platform-ready videos. Auto Reframe resizes your videos for social platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Need help with ideas? AI Writer generates scripts from prompts to kick-start your content. Want something unique? AI Character adds digital avatars that lip-sync to your audio. For smooth footage, AI Movement stabilizes shaky clips, giving your videos a polished look.

It also has a free version that comes with basic AI tools like text-to-speech. To get all the tools CapCut can provide, you need a standard plan that costs $9.99/month. Currently, not available for new users, but existing users or downloading via third-party platforms like Softonic Works.

Pros Cons Strong AI tools even in free version Advanced tools require Pro subscription Auto-captioning and text-to-speech Performance issues on low-end devices Social-media-friendly auto-reframe Several features moved behind paywalls Background removal without green screens Risk of generic output from trendy filters Smooth AI-powered stabilization U.S. app store ban affects availability

Pricing and Availability

Free Version: Includes essential AI tools.

Includes essential AI tools. Standard Plan: $9.99/month or $89.99/year (Premium assets and effects)

$9.99/month or $89.99/year (Premium assets and effects) Pro Plan: $19.99/month or $179.99/year (More storage and enhanced features)

$19.99/month or $179.99/year (More storage and enhanced features) Platforms: Windows, macOS, iOS

4. Opus Clip (Convert Long Videos to Short Clips)

Already have a long video? With Opus Clip, you can turn long videos into short videos for platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.

It has AI-powered curation feature that can analyze videos to exact engaging highlight parts. It can also adjust the frame focusing on the main subject automatically. However, Opus Clip takes things one notch above for the short-form content. For example, it adds additional B-Roll with relevant visuals and adds animated captions with templates for better viewer engagement.

Opus also offers a Virality Score, estimating each clip’s potential for social media success. Though it does not work as you expect, so take it with a pinch of salt. Also, it has a Social Post Scheduler feature allowing you to directly post on connected platforms making your short video generation process a lot easier.

The only downside is, the free plan only comes with 60 minutes/month and has watermarks. The starter plan to remove this costs around $15/month.

Pros Cons Strong AI-powered editing tools Free version has watermarks Auto-captioning with high accuracy Some AI selections may lack context Virality score for social content Limited uploads in free version Supports multiple platforms for sharing Paid version is required for brand templates AI B-roll enhances storytelling AI clip selection can be hit-or-miss

Pricing and Availability

Free Plan: 60 minutes/month (Watermarked clips, basic tools)

60 minutes/month (Watermarked clips, basic tools) Starter Plan: $15/month – 150 minutes, no watermarks, virality score

$15/month – 150 minutes, no watermarks, virality score Pro Plan: $29/month – 500 minutes, multi-user support, AI B-roll

$29/month – 500 minutes, multi-user support, AI B-roll Platforms: Web-based (No install needed)

Web-based (No install needed) Global Availability: Accessible in 180+ countries

Try Opus Clip

5. Descript (Edit Videos Like a Text Document)

Descript makes video editing as simple as editing text. You can simply edit the transcript of the video and changes will be applied to the video.

For example, when you remove the text from the transcript, that part of the video will be removed from the final video. You can also change the text or add any additional text to the transcript, it uses Voice Cloning to create your voice and add that to the video.

It also has AI features to edit the transcript. For example, filler work removal feature cuts out words ‘um’ and ‘uh’ automatically. You can also generate scripts using AI. Also has various other AI features like Eye contact that adjusts your gaze direction to maintain engagement.

With the free plan, you get 1 hour of transcription work. But for more AI features, you need a Hobbyist or Creator plan that costs $12 and $24 per month.

Pros Cons Simple text-based video and audio editing Free plan has limited transcription hours AI-powered voice cloning with Overdub Higher-tier plans are expensive Studio Sound for professional audio Requires internet for cloud features Automatic filler word removal Advanced AI tools are paywalled Built-in social content generators Can feel complex for beginners

Pricing and Availability

Free Plan: $0 – 1 hour transcription, basic editing tools

$0 – 1 hour transcription, basic editing tools Hobbyist Plan: $12/month – 10 hours of transcription, 1080p exports, basic AI tools

$12/month – 10 hours of transcription, 1080p exports, basic AI tools Creator Plan: $24/month – 30 hours transcription, 4K exports, advanced AI tools

$24/month – 30 hours transcription, 4K exports, advanced AI tools Business Plan: $40/month – 40 hours of transcription, professional AI tools, team collaboration

$40/month – 40 hours of transcription, professional AI tools, team collaboration Platforms: macOS, Windows, and Web

Try Descript

The runway is basically a collection of various AI video editing tools. Start from text to video generation using simple text prompts. You have frame interpolation for smooth slow-mo effects. The inpainting feature lets you remove unwanted objects from scenes, whereas Scene Detection segments videos automatically for faster editing, and Audio Processing enhances sound quality by removing noise.

The free plan comes with 465 credits and limited video lengths for uploading.

Pros Cons Powerful AI-driven editing tools Free plan has limited credits Text-to-video simplifies creation Gen-2 model outputs can be grainy Background removal without green screen Performance issues on slower hardware Real-time collaboration for teams Experimental tools may be unstable Smooth slow-motion with interpolation Steep learning curve for beginners

Pricing and Availability

Basic Plan: Free – 465 credits, 5GB storage, limited video lengths

Free – 465 credits, 5GB storage, limited video lengths Standard Plan: $12/month – 625 credits, 100GB storage, no watermarks

$12/month – 625 credits, 100GB storage, no watermarks Pro Plan: $28/month – 2,250 credits, 500GB storage, custom voice tools

$28/month – 2,250 credits, 500GB storage, custom voice tools Unlimited Plan: $76/month – Unlimited Gen-1/2 video generations

$76/month – Unlimited Gen-1/2 video generations Platforms: Web, iOS App

Try Runway

7. ElevenLabs (Create ultra-realistic AI voiceovers)

ElevenLabs is an audio-focused AI platform offering text-to-speech, voice changer, voice cloner, translate, and text-to-SFX features. The platform supports over 120+ voices across 29 languages. What makes ElevenLabs stand apart from similar tools is the quality of the audio generation especially in the Eleven V2 version.

You can generate with either prompts or provide a complete script and convert the text into voice. However, the free plan only has limited credits useful for testing the platform. If you prefer to use it, you may need one of the multiple paid plans offered by ElevenLabs starting from $5 to $1320 per month.

Pros Cons Realistic text-to-speech with voice cloning Ethical concerns around misuse Supports 29 languages and 50 accents AI voices may lack emotional depth Simple UI Free plan has limited credits Customizable voice parameters Privacy risks with voice cloning SFX Generation Premium plans required for pro features

Pricing and Availability

Free Plan: $0 – 10,000 credits, 10 minutes TTS/month, API access

$0 – 10,000 credits, 10 minutes TTS/month, API access Starter Plan: $5/month – 30,000 credits, extended usage

$5/month – 30,000 credits, extended usage Creator Plan: $22/month – 100,000 credits, voice cloning, multi-speaker support

$22/month – 100,000 credits, voice cloning, multi-speaker support Pro Plan: $99/month – 500,000 credits, advanced API, analytics

$99/month – 500,000 credits, advanced API, analytics Scale Plan: $330/month – 2,000,000 credits, large-scale projects

$330/month – 2,000,000 credits, large-scale projects Business Plan: $1,320/month – 11,000,000 credits, enterprise-level support

$1,320/month – 11,000,000 credits, enterprise-level support Platforms: Web, iOS, Android (via ElevenReader app)

Try ElevenLabs

8. HeyGen (Generate AI Avatars)

HeyGen helps you generate AI Avatar from scratch. It offers 300+ avatars or custom digital twins as video presenters, and text-to-speech conversion, delivering natural voiceovers with 300+ voices in 175+ languages. Of course, there is also a video translator available.

Users can also create videos using Face Swap or Talking Photos to animate static images. Interactive Avatars enable real-time responses for engaging experiences. HeyGen also provides a rich Template Library and tools for custom avatars and creative elements like Background Music.

However, while you get a free plan, it’s just 1 credit to generate 1-minute videos, so if you prefer to do anything more, you need a creator plan that costs $29/month.

Pros Cons Large library of avatars and voices Long video processing times Realistic text-to-speech in 175+ languages Customer support can be slow Face swap and talking photo tools Subpar quality with photo avatars Video translation for global reach Premium features locked behind paywalls Interactive avatars for engagement Limited capabilities on free plan

Pricing and Availability

Free Plan: $0 – 1 credit/month, 1-minute videos, 1 avatar, 120+ public avatars

$0 – 1 credit/month, 1-minute videos, 1 avatar, 120+ public avatars Creator Plan: $29/month ($24 annually) – 15 credits, 5-minute videos, premium voices

$29/month ($24 annually) – 15 credits, 5-minute videos, premium voices Business Plan: $89/month ($69 annually) – 30 credits, 20-minute videos, 3 seats

$89/month ($69 annually) – 30 credits, 20-minute videos, 3 seats Enterprise Plan: Custom pricing – Priority support, custom solutions

Custom pricing – Priority support, custom solutions Platforms: Web-based, supports 175+ languages

Try HeyGen

9. Sora by OpenAI (AI Video Generator)

Sora is OpenAI’s video-generating tool and currently, the best quality video-generating AI tool out there, at least until VEO 2 is out. You can just give a prompt and generate a video from scratch. However, the Sora also offers various features to customize the video before it is generated catering to specific needs. The Storyboard adds a timeline and lets us generate videos according to the timeline of prompts.

You also have Remix and re-cut options to make changes to the generated videos, whereas Blend works great to mix two generated videos to create a single video. However, there is no free version at all. You get 720p video generation at $20/month and 1080p video generation at $200/month.

Pros Cons Powerful text-to-video capabilities Visual distortions in complex scenes Multiple style presets for creativity Unrealistic physics in motion rendering Storyboard for structured storytelling Strict content restrictions Loop and blend tools for creativity Limited element-level customization Integrated with ChatGPT plans Processing delays during peak times

Pricing and Availability

ChatGPT Plus: $20/month – 50 videos/month, 720p, 5-second duration

$20/month – 50 videos/month, 720p, 5-second duration ChatGPT Pro: $200/month – 500 videos/month, 1080p, 20-second duration, no watermarks

$200/month – 500 videos/month, 1080p, 20-second duration, no watermarks Platform Access: Web; not available in the EU, Switzerland, or the UK

Try Sora