We Tried and Fooled iPhone’s Priority Notifications on iOS 18.4

Apple is rolling out the iOS 18.4 update to all iPhones.

Here’s how you can enable the feature on your iPhone.

It brings Priority Notifications, which uses Apple Intelligence to determine the notification that requires attention.

Apple has finally released its iOS 18.4 update, introducing the priority notifications feature. It uses Apple Intelligence to identify the notifications that require your attention. Some of the other features of the update include Writing Tools for summarizing, rewriting, and proofreading across various apps. Here’s how you can use the feature on your iPhone.

How to Enable Priority Notifications in iOS 18.4

Unlike Android, the Priority Notifications feature relies on Apple Intelligence to sort through your messages. You don’t need to manually mark messages as priority, as Apple Intelligence does it for you.

Here’s how you can enable it on your iPhone:

Open Settings and then scroll down to access the Notifications tab. Now scroll down again and tap on the Prioritise Notification option. Enable the toggle and select the apps for which you wish to see priority notifications. You will now see priority notifications on your lock screen.

Make Your Burger a Priority

Apple Intelligence relies on certain keywords to determine if the message should be shown as a priority notification or not. Words like help, reminder, meeting, emergency, etc., trigger priority notifications on the lock screen. For example, we sent a message that said Help, Let’s eat a burger and it appeared as a priority notification on our iPhone’s lock screen. It seems it is easy to fool Apple Intelligence into believing your message should be a priority.

What Other New Features Do I Get?

Well, Apple is expanding the availability of Apple Intelligence in multiple regions with many new languages. These include French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified), as well as localized English for Singapore and India.

There are also Writing Tools to help you with proofreading, text rewriting, and text summarization. This works in Mail, Messages, Notes, and even third-party ones. Furthermore, Apple Intelligence can now be accessed through the Control Centre.

Other features include new colors for brightness and volume in the control centre, a tap option to delete all photos app, and the ability to pause downloads in the App Store. There’s also Ambient Music in Control Center, a dedicated app for Vision Pro, and Sketch Style Image in Image Playground.

The iOS 18.4 update is rolling out to the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation). Do note that Apple Intelligence only works on the iPhone 15 Pro models and the iPhone 16 series.