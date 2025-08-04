Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Countdown, and What to Expect

The wait is finally over, as Wednesday Season 2 is returning with its sci-fi horror adventures. The first season broke many records and became Netflix’s third most-watched show of all time. And this time, Netflix has promised that it’s going to be even better than Season 1. Here’s a complete breakdown of Wednesday Season 2, including its previous season recap, what to expect from this season, release date, countdown timer, and where you can watch it.

Wednesday Season 1 Recap

Wednesday Season 1 exploded on Netflix towards the end of 2022. We were introduced to teenage Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), who is sent to Nevermore Academy, an academy for supernatural outcasts. You witnessed her juggle murder investigations, visions from the past, and the mystery of her own family’s twisted legacy.

We also see Wednesday discover the Nightshade Society, uncover Jericho’s dark past with Joseph Crackstone, and face off with Tyler. Who’s he? Her love interest turned Hyde monster, who was manipulated by the bitter and vengeful Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci’s alter ego).

Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy | Credits: Netflix

And just when you thought the series was over, a creepy text message from a mysterious stalker shows that someone had been watching her the entire time. From Enid’s much-anticipated werewolf transformation to the tragic death of Principal Weems, Season 1 delivered emotional highs, supernatural horror, and some significant character development.

What to Expect from Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday as seen in Wednesday Season 2 | Credits: Netflix

This time, Wednesday will return to Nevermore with more questions than answers. Showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough promise that Season 2 will be ‘darker and more complex. It will explore her glitching psychic powers and the return of previous enemies. Her visions are changing, and the danger is far from finished.

One of the season’s major new threats? A mysterious serial killer, the Kansas City Scalper. You’ll watch as Wednesday investigates this heinous crime, a case that has fascinated her since childhood. There’s even an early flashback of her delivering a disturbingly detailed presentation about it in elementary school; classic Wednesday.

Wednesday and Enid in Wednesday Season 2 | Credits: Netflix

Meanwhile, Enid might be in trouble. There’s a new vision that threatens her life, and Wednesday has to figure out who’s behind it. Tyler’s returning, too, now locked up in Willowhill Psychiatric Hospital, but possibly part of a jailbreak plan? You’ll want to keep an eye out for that.

Don’t expect much romance this time either. Jenna Ortega confirmed that there will be no romantic subplot this season. The focus is on friendships, families, and terrifying truths instead. Get ready to see more of Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester, and even Pugsley as Nevermore opens its next dark chapter.

Wednesday Season 2 | Credits: Netflix

Wednesday Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 12:00 AM PT. Here is when it will release in other regions:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 12:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 3:00 AM Mexico (CST) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 2:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 4:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 8:00 AM Europe (CEST) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 9:00 AM South Africa (SAST) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 9:00 AM UAE (GST) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 11:00 AM India (IST) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 12:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 2:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 3:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 3:00 PM South Korea (KST) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 4:00 PM Japan (JST) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 4:00 PM Australia (AEST) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 5:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) Wednesday, August 6, 2025 7:00 PM

For a better understanding, follow this countdown timer:

Look for the usual Netflix global drop at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM BST, so prepare your coffee or coffin accordingly.

Wednesday Season 2: Episode Titles Revealed

Wednesday and the Thing | Credits: Netflix

Just a few days before the show’s release, Netflix dropped the titles of its episodes. But don’t get too hyped: Netflix is dropping the season in two halves.

Part 1 (Episodes 1–4) will be released on August 6, 2025 .

will be released on . Part 2 (Episodes 5–8) will release on September 3, 2025.

Here’s the release breakdown:

Episode 1: “Here We Woe Again”

“Here We Woe Again” Episode 2: “The Devil You Woe”

“The Devil You Woe” Episode 3: “Call of the Woe”

“Call of the Woe” Episode 4: “If These Woes Could Talk”

Episode 5-8 titles won’t be announced until the Part 2 release, but, yes, Tim Burton will return to the director’s chair for some of them.

Where to Watch Wednesday Season 2?

Wednesday with her mother in Wednesday Season 2 | Credits: Netflix

No surprise here: Wednesday Season 2 will exclusively stream on Netflix. It’s available on all their subscription tiers, so if you’re already a Netflix subscriber, you’re good to go. If you’re not, now may be the perfect time to join up, just don’t let Thing pick your password.

You can also get up to speed on Season 1 in the meantime, which is still running and holding steady on Netflix’s top lists.

Final Thoughts on Wednesday Season 2

If you thought Season 1 was wild, Season 2 is ready to crank things up even further. Watch out for new cast additions, including Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi, and Lady Gaga (!!), as things are about to get even more twisted.

If you’re hoping for light-hearted fluff, look elsewhere. But if you’re in the mood for gothic horror, mysterious puzzles, and characters who speak as if they’re always one step ahead of death itself, this is your moment.

So grab your black umbrella, don your deadpan expression, and get ready. Wednesday is coming back. And the darkness has never looked so good.