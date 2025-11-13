Werewolf By Night Sequel: Everything We Know So Far

Summary:

Werewolf by Night sequel is happening, with Michael Giacchino set to return as director.

It’s not yet confirmed if it will be a sequel to Werewolf by Night or something else entirely.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Werewolf by Night sequel.

Marvel is slowly gearing up for the end of the Multiverse saga with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars releasing soon. We will, however, get multiple TV shows and movies before Secret Wars, and it looks like Werewolf by Night, might be getting a sequel. Here’s everything we know about the Werewolf By Night sequel.

When Will Werewolf By Night Sequel Release

Werewolf by Night Sequel does not have a release date or a production start date as of writing. It is also important to remember that Marvel hasn’t officially confirmed the show. The project was confirmed by Deadline, which reported:

Next, Giacchino will direct his follow-up to Werewolf by Night, which he still touts.

Giacchino also joked, “If you haven’t seen it, watch it. It’s on Disney+ if you still have that,” referencing how not many people have watched the show despite its strong ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, during his conversation with the publication.

Who is Werewolf by Night in the MCU

Jack Russel is under a curse that transforms him into a werewolf during a full moon. Russel, despite his werewolf looks, is a good guy who helps other monsters. He took part in a competition whose main reward was Bloodstone. However, Russel took part in the competition to help his friend Man-Thing, whom he called Ted Sallis.

He rescued Ted with the help of Elsa Bloodstone, who is another prominent character in the Marvel Universe. The Marvel TV Presentation is entirely in black and white and ends with Elsa using the Bloodstone to shift the black and white aesthetic to color. The show also doesn’t feature any post-credits scene and simply ends with Man-Thing and Jack planning to have a sushi dinner.

Where Can We See Characters of Werewolf By Night Next

Why the MCU Midnight Sons roster kinda outselling the New Avengers… pic.twitter.com/YR1QzSVVEd — ໊ (@wandasattorney) January 2, 2024

There have been rumors of a Midnight Sons project in early development. Midnight Sons is like a supernatural Avengers appearing in Marvel Comics. The main members of the group are Blade, Moon Knight, Man-Thing, Ghost Rider, and Doctor Strange. We are yet to get the MCU’s Ghost Rider.

However, with the direction the MCU is heading in, it seems highly likely that a Midnight Son project will happen soon. A report by DanielRPK even suggested that Marvel is planning to bring back all characters from Werewolf By Night for their Midnight Sons project. This means that we could get to see more characters from Giacchino’s project.