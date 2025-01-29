What are the mystery organizations, JAA, JCC and The Order, in Sakamoto Days?

Most assassins in Sakamoto Days are part of some criminal organization that they either used to work for or are currently working for. Two common and big organizations in Sakamoto Days are JAA and the JCC. Another group mentioned rarely but is still an intriguing portion of Sakamoto’s past is The Order.

So what are these organizations that every hitman, whether amateurs or seasoned continuously refer to in Sakamoto Days? Here’s an in-depth look at these organizations and how they came to be.

What Is the JAA in Sakamoto Days?

JAA is short for the Japanese Association of Assassins, an official organization for assassins. Believe it or not, they are more organized than some state-run institutions. You can think of it like an unofficial guild even. It has a member count of around 1000, with only 400 being professional-level hitmen. It is not only the largest corp for assassins but also extremely wealthy. Its Tokyo Bureau is so extensive that its infrastructure resembles part of a city.

The JAA not only deals with assassination jobs but also weapons manufacturing. Here comes the twist. They even repair public spaces where assassination missions end up damaging. The way JAA in Sakamoto Days operates is that clients contact the JAA for jobs, which are passed on to appropriate individuals (after keeping 30% for themselves). The JAA even poses as a good job option for assassins as it is described to have good pay with benefits. This is the point when you remember your job and proceed to cry.

What Is the JCC?

The JCC base in Sakamoto Days | Credits: Viz Media, Shuisha

How exactly are the JAA recruiting so many assassins? That is where the JCC comes into the scene. Standing for Japan Clear Creation, it is one of the most renowned assassin schools. Joining the JAA typically requires formal education at a dedicated school. At JCC, dedicated teachers are present to test and develop aspiring assassins.

The JCC also offers specializations like poison, bombs, and close-quarter combat. They have a weapons research and development facility too. Successful students receive assassin licenses upon graduation. Shin’s license states that it is valid till he dies or gets killed. This ‘license to kill’ has different levels that are unlocked as you skill up. The JCC has a history of 50 years with around 35 faculty and even has a 4-year curriculum. However, only 10% of the students graduate, with the remaining dying or quitting. I bet the death ratio is higher.

Taro Sakamoto, Nagumo, Shin, Boiled, and various other well-known assassins who have already debuted in the anime or will appear have graduated from the JCC. In true hitman fashion, both students and teachers can carry weapons. The faculty are harsh, and the teaching styles are largely unorthodox, but they care for their students at the end of the day, even though the death toll is quite high.

What Is The Order?

The Order in Sakamoto Days | Credits: Viz Media, Shuisha

Within the JAA exists a special group of assassins called The Order. As the name indicates, they maintain order in the assassin world. The Order deals with anything that might be troublesome for the assassin industry. It is a very small group that consists of the best of the best. Each member is so powerful that the JAA barely assigns more than one member to a mission. Both Nagumo and Sakamoto were members of The Order.

SPOILER

The current members of The Order are Shishiba, Osaragi, Kamihate, Oki, Torres and Tanabata. Each of these members will make their debut in the anime one by one. Each Order member is exceptionally powerful, and Sakamoto had even estimated that ten Shins would not be able to defeat one Order member. In fact, all of them would die in seconds, and his best bet of survival if he ever met one was to play dead.