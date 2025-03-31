Are you getting lost in the sea of buttons and symbols in inZOI? This detailed guide will walk you through every icon you’ll encounter in Krafton’s life simulation game. Whether you’re creating your first Zoi, building your dream home, or navigating the city map, we’ve got you covered with detailed explanations to help you understand what all icons and symbols mean in inZOI.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in inZOI Lobby Screen?

When you start inZOI, you will be directed to the lobby screen. There are not a lot of icons to see here, but some important ones are there, such as:

inZOI Icons and Symbols Description 1. Notepad icon This is the News icon that shows any in-game notification. 2. Crab-like icon If you want to join inZOI’s official Discord account, click this icon. 3. Con-rod icon This one is the Steam icon.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in inZOI Character Creation Screen?

The character creation screen is your first stop when starting your inZOI journey. Here’s what each icon and button does:

inZOI Icons and Symbols Description 1. Person Silhouettes icon These icons represent the Age Group of your Zoi. There are 6 groups: Child, Teenager, Young Adult, Adult, Middle-Aged, and Senior. 2. Circle above a cross and circle below an arrow pointing diagonally icons Gender Options for your Zoi. 3. Sun and Moon icon If you want to check out the Daily Outfit options for your Zoi, click this icon. 4. Shirt with a Tie icon Your Zoi will find a job, and they will need Workwear for it. You should choose it here. 5. Graduation Cap icon This represents the School or University Outfit options. 6. Moon with Double Zs icon Your Zoi will want to get comfortable while sleeping. Choose the Sleepwear for your Zoi by clicking this button. 7. Party Popper icon There will be parties and events you need to go to while playing inZOI, and you need the perfect Partywear. Choose it in this section. 8. Shoes icon This shoe icon represents the Sportswear you will use for exercising. 9. Swimwear icon Swimming might not be available for Early Access for now, but you are still able to choose your Swimwear here. 10. Sun icon The sun icon represents all the outfit you can wear in the Summer season. 11. Snowflake icon This icon represents all the outfits you can wear in the Winter season.

inZOI Icons and Symbols Description 12. Star icon This is a Filter, which can enhance your Zois to look more polished in photos. There are 9 filters available. 13. Camera icon The camera icon will take you to inZOI Photo Mode, where you can make your Zoi pose and take various pictures with them. 14. Smile Inside a Square icon This one is the Facial Capture button. It allows you to track your facial movements by connecting your phone and PC to the same WiFi. 15. A Person with Both Hands on Top icon This Motion Capture button is still in development. 16. Back Arrow icon The Undo button to revert recent changes. 17. Forward Arrow icon This button allows you to Redo actions after using the undo button. 18. Trash Can icon The icon allows you to Delete selected items or cosmetics your Zoi is wearing, and even delete the presets you saved. 19. List icon A Sorting or List organization tool. It lets you arrange items by different criteria. 20. Funnel icon This is a Filtering Tool that helps you narrow down displayed items based on specific criteria.

When creating your Zoi, remember that while you can change their clothes and Desired Life later, their basic Trait, name, gender, and body proportions are permanent choices.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in inZOI Build Mode?

Build Mode in inZOI is where you’ll design and furnish your Zoi’s home. Here’s a breakdown of the interface:

inZOI Icons and Symbols Description 1. Diamond with a House icon This is the Property Preset Tab. You can find pre-designed properties, rooms, and furniture templates that you can place instantly. 2. Door, Stairs, and Window icon The Building Tab opens various tools for creating infrastructure like walls, floors, windows, and doors. 3. Sofa icon If you want to browse and purchase furniture and decorations, click the Furniture Tab button. 4. Hammer with Stars icon In inZOI, you can upload real images to generate 3D objects by using the 3D Printer Tab. 5. Box with Arrow Facing Down icon Saving your Building to Preset. 6. Sun and Moon bar You can change the time cycle to be Day or Night by sliding the button on the bar.

inZOI Icons and Symbols Description 7. House and a Hammer icon This icon represents the Building Presets, where you can find complete pre-made houses and buildings. 8. Box icon If you want to use pre-designed rooms with matching furniture sets, you can click the Room Presets button. 9. Chair with Arrow Facing Down icon Furniture Presets offer you collections of furniture that work well together. You can customize them any way you want. 10. Trash Can icon Removes selected items from your build. 11. Funnel Cup icon A Filtering Tool that helps you narrow down displayed items. 12. Magnifying Glass icon Use the Search Bar to find specific furniture or building elements by name.

inZOI Icons and Symbols Description 13. Flat House icon Showing Walls icon, to bring your walls up and down while you are constructing them. 14. Stair in Between Two Arrows icon To navigate between different floors of your building, click the Up or Down a Floor icon. 15. Grid Box icon Showing Floor Grid icon that can show or hide placement grid for precise alignment. 16. Magnet icon This Snap button allows you to move and turn objects based on the floor grid, but when you turn it off, you will be freely moving the objects. 17. Arrow icon The Selection Tool icon is used if you want to select a certain objects for editing. 18. Arrow Inside a Bracket icon This one is the same as the Selection Tool, but when you click this icon, it changes to the Room Selection Tool. Use it if you want to select entire rooms for editing. 19. Hammer icon If you want to remove selected items from your property, use this Delete Tool. 20. Hammer Inside a Bracket icon However, if you want to remove everything on the property (with confirmation), you can use this Delete All Tool.

inZOI Icons and Symbols Description 21. House with Three Arrows icon To grab your whole house, rotate, or move the house around, you can use the Move House Tool. 22. Grid Box with Three Arrows icon And if you want to move everything on the lot including exterior items, use the Move Property Tool. 23. House with Circular Arrow icon The Reset Property button will let you return to your last save point or the basic lot. 24. Arrow Facing Down icon If you finish building and want to save your entire property design as a preset, tap the Save Property Reset button.

inZOI Icons and Symbols Description 26. Bed icon This button is the Bedroom tab, where you can find beds, nightstands, and bedroom decorations. 27. Long Sofa icon If you want to purchase sofa, tables, and entertainment units, use this Living Room tab. 28. Chef Hat icon Refrigerators, stoves, counters, and dining sets can be found in the Kitchen tab. 29. Bath Tub icon You can find toilets, showers, sinks, and bathroom accessories in the Bathroom tab. 30. Computer icon If you are working from home, buy the desks, office chairs, and work equipment from the Home Office tab. 31. Microphone icon Items for various hobbies, like art supplies and musical instruments can be found in the Hobbies tab. 32. Hot Air Balloon icon Click this Miscellaneous tab for items that don’t fit other categories. 33. Balloon icon If you need party decorations and gathering items, click the Social Event tab. 34. Tree icon The Outdoor tab contains patio furniture, grills, and garden items.

Also Read:

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in inZOI Live Mode?

Live Mode is where you’ll spend most of your time playing with your Zois. Here are all the interface elements:

inZOI Icons and Symbols Description 1. Pause, Play, Forward icons Time Control tabs, where you can pause, normal speed, and fast-forward time options in the game. 2. Book with Question Mark icon This icon is the Psycat’s Guide, where you can check all in-game tutorials and the help section. Plus, there are three cheats available in the game. 3. Open Hand with Circle icon The Edit City button lets you customize the city’s appearance and settings. 4. Building with Hammer icon If you want to modify public spaces in your current location, you can click the Edit Street button. 5. House with Hammer icon Click this icon if you want to switch to Build Mode for home editing. 6. ID Card icon The Zoi Card is one of the most important things in inZOI. This button displays your Zoi’s Desired Life, Values, Ambitions, and Quest Goals. 7. Two People Holding Shoulders icon This icon represents the Relationship tab that shows all your acquaintances, friends, and romantic partners in the game.

inZOI Icons and Symbols Description 8. Two Person icon This Social Need icon indicates your Zoi’s need for interaction with others. 9. Smile Emote icon Check out this Fun Need icon when you want to see how entertained yo ur Zoi feels. 10. Spoon and Fork icon The Hunger Need icon indicates how hungry your Zoi is. 11. Shower icon Want to know how clean your Zoi is? Check out the bar around this Hygiene Need icon. 12. Bed icon This Sleep Need shows your Zoi’s tiredness level. 13. Tissue Roll icon The Bathroom Need displays when your Zoi needs to use the bathroom. 14. Person Running icon Want to know how much energy your Zoi needed for daily activities? Check out the Energy Need. 15. Thumbs Up icon The Recognition Need icon represents your Zoi’s need for acknowledgment and praise. 16. Phone icon Opens apps for career, social events, and more on your Smartphone. 17. Backpack icon Job and Career icon to find and manage your job in inZOI.

Double-clicking on any Need icon will automatically send your Zoi to fulfill that need at the nearest appropriate object.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in inZOI Photo Mode?

Photo Mode lets you capture beautiful moments in your inZOI world:

inZOI Icons and Symbols Description 1. Double Image icon Tap this Photo Folder icon to quickly open the folder and view all your captured images in inZOI. 2. Pause icon The in-game time will be paused when you’re in Photo Mode. 3. Play icon If you want to play the game again, you can click the Play button. 4. White Circle icon Just like in your phone, press this Shutter Button to take the picture of your Zoi. 5. Smile Inside a Square icon The Facial Capture button. It allows you to track your facial movements by connecting your phone and PC to the same WiFi. 6. Camera with Stars icon This icon means the Camera Options, which include FOV and DOF adjustment settings. 7. Rectangle with Cut Corners icon You can change the Screen Ratio using this icon to adjust the image composition.

Photo Mode is perfect for capturing milestones like birthdays, weddings, or just showing off your amazing build creations in inZOI.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in inZOI Map Screen?

The Map Screen in inZOI helps you navigate your City and discover new locations:

1. Blue House icon Buildings and Houses that have people living in them already. 2. Purple icon A building where you can find Job. 3. Blue with Meter icon Occupied buildings and houses that display your relationship meter with the family who lives there. 4. Grey House icon Empty Buildings or Lots that you can move into. 5. Green icon These are the non-residential lots, such as parks and libraries, that you can visit.

Understanding what icons and symbols mean in inZOI will help you navigate the game more easily. Have fun playing!