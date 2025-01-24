Home » Gaming » What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Marvel Rivals

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Marvel Rivals

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

In Marvel Rivals, you have probably noticed all the different icons and symbols popping up on your screen. I know it can be a lot to take in at first, there are icons for your abilities, status effects, and more. Since this is a team game where every second counts, knowing what these symbols mean can help you play faster and better. I’ve put together this guide to help you understand every icon you’ll see while playing.

Icons and Symbols Meaning in Marvel Rivals

All Icons and Symbols’ Meaning in Marvel Rivals Lobby Screen

When you first launch Marvel Rivals, you’ll land in the game’s lobby. On your screen, you’ll see several important icons that help you manage different parts of the game, such as:

All Icons and Symbols Meaning in Marvel Rivals Lobby Screen
Icon and SymbolDescription
1. Daily MissionsThis clock icon shows Daily Missions that reset every 2 days. You can stack up to 7 missions, getting 3-4 new ones each day. These give you Chrono Tokens to level up your Battle Pass.
2. ChallengesThe calendar icon represents Challenges that last for 42 days. You get 3 new ones every 2 days and can save them all up. Completing Challenges will earn you Chrono Tokens.
3. LatticeThe gold currency icon is the premium Lattice currency that you need to buy with real money. You can use this to buy items and unlock the Battle Pass.
4. UnitsBlue currency icon is an earnable Units that you can spend on costumes and other stuff in the shop.
5. Settings Cog icon is the Settings icon. Click it to adjust how you want the game to run and look on your screen.
6. MailThe envelope icon shows the in-game mail.
7. Friend ListYour friend list shows who you’ve added as friends and whether they’re online. You can add new friends or remove them anytime you want.

Now if you click Season from the Lobby screen beside the Play page, you will be able to see the complete list of (1) Daily Missions, (2) Challenges, and:

What Does Every Icon and Symbol Mean in Seasons Menu Marvel Rivals
Icon and SymbolDescription
Season EventEvery few months, Marvel Rivals starts a new season packed with tasks for you to complete. They’re special objectives that tie into the season’s theme and give you rewards for completing them.

All Icons and Symbols Meaning in Marvel Rivals Career Page

Career Page is your personal hub where you can find everything about your gameplay journey. You’ll notice several icons here that tell you important info about how you’re doing in the game. Let’s start with the Career Overview page:

Every Icon and Symbols Meaning in Marvel Rivals Stats Overview
Icon and SymbolDescription
1. Time PlayedA stopwatch icon that shows you how much time you have played Marvel Rivals in the particular season.
2. Matches PlayedThis icon shows you how many Matches you have been playing in the season.
3. WinsThe flag icon means the amount of Wins you had throughout the season.
4. KOsThe crossed bullets icon shows how many Kills you did in the season.
5. AssistsA stopwatch icon that shows you how much time you have played Marvel Rivals in a particular season.
6. Best KO StreakThis icon represents the amount of Kills you have quickly one after another without a gap.
7. Achievements UnlockedThe star icon means the amount of Achievements you have unlocked throughout the particular season.
8. Gallery CardThe cards icon shows how many Comics you have collected.

And when you click your Career History page, you will see this screen. Here are the meanings of the icons and symbols:

What Does Every Icon and Symbol Mean in Marvel Rivals Career History
Icon and SymbolDescription
9. KillsThis dagger icon means the total number of enemy eliminations, including both direct kills (last hits) and assists where you dealt significant damage to an enemy who was then eliminated by your teammates.
10. DeathThe broken heart icon represents the number of times your character has been eliminated during the match.
11. AssistThe two hands holding each other shows the number of times you’ve helped teammates secure kills by healing, providing shields, or boosting their damage output.

In the Career page, you can also see the Achivements list. There are some icons you need to learn too on this page:

What Does Every Icon and Symbol Mean in Marvel Rivals Achievement Page
Icon and SymbolDescription
12. Galacta’s GuideThis icon shows you Galacta’s Guide achievements. They are an introductory achievements focused on exploring the game features and learning the basics.
13. Rivalry RisingThe Rivalry Rising icon shows your long-term goals in the game, from simple match tasks to bigger stuff like hitting Gold rank in Competitive mode.
14. Heroic JourneyThe Heroic Journey icon shows you a list of character-specific achievements that require character pairings and collaborative gameplay in the game.
15. Chronoverse SagaChronoverse Saga icon will show you map-based achievements centered on environmental interaction and objective completion across different locations.
16. Achievement RewardsWhen you click this gift box icon, you will find various rewards, including cosmetic items, which can be earned both through completing specific tasks and through regular gameplay.
17. Achievement PointsYou can see your earned Achievement Points by clicking this star icon.

All Icons and Symbols Meaning in Marvel Rivals Match

When you start playing a match, you’ll see different important symbols and markers on your screen. Learning what these mean will help you play better and understand what’s happening in the game:

What Does Every Icon and Symbol Mean in Marvel Rivals Match
Icon and SymbolDescription
1. Primary AttackEach character has different Abilities shown by these icons. You have a basic attack, a secondary attack, two special abilities using the ‘E‘ and ‘Shift‘ keys, and an Ultimate ability activated with ‘Q‘ when it’s charged up.
2. FPS DropThis icon will show up when your game’s FPS decreases. When you see this icon, it means your game is experiencing performance issues.
3. Character AbilitiesEach character has different Abilities shown by these icons. You have a basic attack, a secondary attack, two special abilities using the ‘E‘ and ‘Shift‘ keys, and an Ultimate ability activated with ‘Q‘ when it’s charged up.

After your match ends, you’ll see the Scoreboard. The Medals column contains various icons and symbols that are important to understand:

What Does Every Icon and Symbol Mean in Marvel Rivals Scoreboard
Icon and SymbolDescription
4. Mighty Vanquisher The fire icon is awarded to a player who did most damage in the match.
5. KO Streak NumberThis number shows how many KO streaks you had within a short time.
6. Trusty SidekickThis fist icon shows that you achieved the most Assists in the match.
7. Impenetrable DefenseThis shield icon shows that you blocked the most damage in the match.
8. Most Damage The fire icon is awarded for a player who did most damage in the match.

All Icons and Symbols Meaning in Hero Profile

Last but not least, when you open your Hero Profile page, you will be able to see your Proficiency Level.

What Does marvel Rivals Proficiency Level Mean
Icon and SymbolDescription
Proficiency LevelAgent: All heroes start out at this rank.
Knight: To reach this rank, it requires 500 Proficiency Points.
Captain: Requires 1200 Proficiency Points to rank up from Knight.
Centurion: Requires 2000 Proficiency Points to rank up from Captain.
Lord: To reach the Lord rank, you need a total of 2400 Proficiency Points.

Understanding the icons and symbols in Marvel Rivals is important for mastering the game and improving your performance. Trust me, once you know what they all mean, you’ll have a much easier time keeping track of what’s happening in the game. I hope with this guide, you’ll be well-equipped to navigate every aspect of the game with confidence.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

