What Do Icons and Symbols Mean on the Google News App? Complete Guide

The Google News App is your personalized gateway to staying informed, but navigating the UI can sometimes feel a little confusing. This guide will break down what every Google News icon and symbol means and what they indicate.

For You Tab Icons Meaning

When you’re on the “For you” tab, here’s what the icons at the top mean:

Search (Magnifying Glass) Icon: Look for specific news – search by topics, places, or even the news source. Profile (Profile Picture or Name Initials) Icon: Takes you to your Google account and news settings. Full coverage (Two stacked Squares) Icon: Takes you to the complete story with different reports and perspectives. Options Menu (Three horizontal Dots) Icon: See more actions you can take on the story, like saving it for later or sharing it.

Following Tab Icons Meaning

When you navigate to the “Following” tab, you’ll see these icons:

Follow (Star in a circle) Icon: Follow the specific interest section you’re currently viewing, so you see more updates on that topic. Add (Plus in blue square) Icon: Take you directly to the search section, where you can find and follow new topics, sources, and locations.

Newsstand Tab Icons Meaning

When you are in the “Newsstand” section, you’ll find these icons:

Right Arrow Icon: Takes you directly to the “News Showcase” section, where you can explore stories selected by newsroom editors. News Showcase Menu (three horizontal dots) Icon: Opens a menu with options specifically related to the “News Showcase,” such as learning more “About News Showcase” or visiting the publisher’s website.

And that wraps up the meaning of the icons and symbols in the Google News App for now! For a similar breakdown of icons and symbols in other popular apps, be sure to check out our guides linked below!