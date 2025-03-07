What Do iPhone Status Bar Icons and Symbols Mean (Complete Guide)

Have you ever glanced at the top of your iPhone screen and wondered what all those tiny icons are trying to tell you? The iPhone’s status bar is the main information center that provides all the information about your iPhone. In this guide, we’ll break down the meaning of each icon so you can understand what’s going on with your phone. Let’s get started!

Common iPhone Status Bar Icons Meaning

You’ll see a row of little icons when you look at the top of your screen. These icons give you important information about your phone and certain app’s status. Let’s take a closer look at what they mean:

Cellular Signal Strength (Bars): The number of bars indicates the strength of your cellular signal. More bars mean a stronger signal, while fewer bars mean a weaker signal. Network Connection (Signal Bars) Icon: This icon in the top left corner shows the cellular network your iPhone is currently connected to. You will see network indicators depending on your carrier and location. Wi-Fi Icon: This icon appears when your iPhone is connected to a Wi-Fi network. It means you’re using Wi-Fi for internet access instead of cellular data. Battery Icon: The battery icon gives a visual representation of how much battery is remaining. The number indicates the percentage of battery remaining which you can turn on in Battery Settings. Do Not Disturb/Focus (Crescent Moon/Focus) Icon: A crescent moon indicates that Do Not Disturb is turned on, which silences calls and notifications. The focus icon indicates a specific focus mode is turned on. Airplane Mode (Airplane) Icon: When this icon is visible, the Airplane Mode is on. This turns off all wireless communications. Bluetooth (“B”) Icon: This icon appears when Bluetooth is turned on. It means your iPhone is connected to or can connect to Bluetooth devices like headphones or speakers. Personal Hotspot (Interlocking Rings) Icon: These interlocking rings mean that the personal hotspot is on, and sharing your cellular data. VPN (Globe) Icon: When a VPN is active this icon will be visible. Location Services (Arrow) Icon: A small arrow icon indicates that an app or service is currently using Location Services. This means your iPhone is tracking your location.

The Control Center houses many options, such as accessibility settings, connectivity, app shortcuts, and more. Enabling or using one of these settings or options in the background may show its respective icon and symbol in the status bar.

We recommend opening the Control Center to check if the icon appears there. We have a separate guide on Control Center icons and symbols you can read. An example would be the voice control icon, which appears in the Status Bar when you use voice control to control your iPhone.

Focus Mode Icons in the Status Bar

Your iPhone’s Focus Modes help you minimize distractions. When you turn on a Focus Mode, the selected mode’s icon will appear in the status bar to let you know it’s active. Here’s a quick guide to those icons:

Do Not Disturb (Crescent Moon) Icon: When you see a crescent moon in your status bar, it means Do Not Disturb is active. This silences most notifications and calls, allowing you to focus or rest.

When you see a crescent moon in your status bar, it means Do Not Disturb is active. This silences most notifications and calls, allowing you to focus or rest. Reduce Interruptions (Gear) Icon: The gear icon shows that the reduce interruptions focus is active. This mode is designed to limit interruptions to only important notifications.

The gear icon shows that the reduce interruptions focus is active. This mode is designed to limit interruptions to only important notifications. Gaming Focus (Rocket) Icon: The rocket icon shows that gaming focus is active. This mode is designed to minimize interruptions while playing games.

The rocket icon shows that gaming focus is active. This mode is designed to minimize interruptions while playing games. Personal Focus (Person) Icon: The person icon indicates that the Personal Focus mode is active. This mode is designed to help you separate your personal life from work or other distractions.

The person icon indicates that the Personal Focus mode is active. This mode is designed to help you separate your personal life from work or other distractions. Work Focus (Briefcase) Icon: A briefcase icon in the status bar means that Work Focus is turned on. This mode filters out non-work-related notifications, helping you stay productive.

A briefcase icon in the status bar means that Work Focus is turned on. This mode filters out non-work-related notifications, helping you stay productive. Sleep Focus (Bed) Icon: The bed icon shows that Sleep Focus is active. This mode helps you wind down before bed and minimizes disruptions while you sleep.

The bed icon shows that Sleep Focus is active. This mode helps you wind down before bed and minimizes disruptions while you sleep. Custom Focus (Plus (+)) Icon: If you’ve created a custom Focus Mode, you might see a plus sign (+) or another unique icon you’ve chosen for it. This indicates that your personalized Focus Mode is active.

If you’ve created a custom Focus Mode, you might see a plus sign (+) or another unique icon you’ve chosen for it. This indicates that your personalized Focus Mode is active. Driving Focus (Car) Icon: The car icon means Driving Focus is turned on. This mode helps minimize distractions while you’re driving, often by silencing notifications and calls.

The car icon means Driving Focus is turned on. This mode helps minimize distractions while you’re driving, often by silencing notifications and calls. Fitness Focus (Running Person) Icon: The running person icon shows that Fitness Focus is active. This mode is designed to help you stay focused during workouts.

The running person icon shows that Fitness Focus is active. This mode is designed to help you stay focused during workouts. Mindfulness Focus (Flower) Icon: The brain icon indicates that the mindfulness focus is active. This mode is designed to help you to stay focused during mindfulness activities.

The brain icon indicates that the mindfulness focus is active. This mode is designed to help you to stay focused during mindfulness activities. Reading Focus (Book) Icon: The book icon indicates that reading focus is active. This mode is designed to help you to stay focused while reading.

Each of these icons provides a quick visual cue to let you know which Focus Mode is currently active. Apart from the above, you can also create your own modes and assign an icon to it.

More iPhone Status Bar Icons and Symbols Meaning

Okay, we’ve covered the most common icons, but there are a few more you might see pop up in your iPhone’s status bar. Let’s take a look:

Icons Description You’re in range of your mobile network and can make and receive calls. If there’s no signal, “No service” or “SOS” will appear. On your iPhone with Dual SIM, you’re in range of your mobile network and can make and receive calls. Your iPhone is locked with a passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID. There’s network activity. Call Forwarding is on. Silent mode is turned on. Your iPhone is syncing with iTunes or Apple Devices. Your iPhone is locked with a passcode, Face ID or Touch ID. Your iPhone is connected to CarPlay. You’re sharing your screen with SharePlay. SharePlay is active. Satellite features for iPhones such as Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance or Messages via Satellite are available in your location. Works with iPhone 14 or later. Your device isn’t connected to your mobile network, but you can make emergency calls through other mobile networks. Your iPhone is using Screen Mirroring, or an app is actively using your location. You’re on a call or your iPhone is providing a Personal Hotspot. Your iPhone is either recording sound or your screen. Your iPhone is using SharePlay to share content. It means the microphone is being used by an app on your iPhone. A green indicator means an app is using your camera. Your iPhone is using navigation. You are on a phone call. You are on a FaceTime call. You are Screen recording on your iPhone You can ask a question or request Siri in your car. AirPlay is on Shows the battery level of a paired Bluetooth device Headphones connected

Classroom Icon Meaning

You might see this icon in your status bar that looks like a person with a raised hand. This icon appears when your device is connected to an active Classroom session and your teacher is monitoring your screen.

This icon lets you know that your device is part of a Classroom session where your teacher has the option to view your screen. It’s a helpful way to stay aware of when you’re being monitored during class.

And there you have it! Hopefully, this guide has helped you navigate your iPhone with a deeper understanding of its status bar symbols. If you’re curious about other iPhone features or have any questions, feel free to check out our other helpful guides below!