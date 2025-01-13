Home » News » What Is 5.5G? Here Are 3 Reasons Its Better Than Regular 5G

What Is 5.5G? Here Are 3 Reasons Its Better Than Regular 5G

by Ritik Singh
written by Ritik Singh 0 comment

Reliance Jio has launched its 5.5G network in India, offering download speeds of up to 10 Gbps. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are the first smartphones to support this enhanced Jio 5.5G network. But what exactly is 5.5G? How is it better than regular 5G, and will it make a difference for you as an end user? Let’s find out.

What is 5.5G?

What Is 5.5G? 3 Reasons Its Better Than Regular 5G

5.5G is the next evolution of mobile internet, offering faster speeds and greater reliability than 5G. Officially known as 5G Advanced or 5GA, it is based on the 3GPP Release 18 standard, which introduces several enhancements to existing 5G networks. Essentially, 5.5G is a marketing term for this new set of standards.

One key feature of 5.5G is its integration of “non-terrestrial networks,” allowing the use of satellites to expand coverage and capacity, even in the most remote areas.

Think of 5.5G as an upgrade, similar to how 4G Advanced (LTE-A or LTE+) improved upon 4G. It offers better speed, greater capacity, and lower latency, along with increased reliability, even in crowded environments. In theory, it can reach upload speeds of up to 1Gbps and download speeds of up to 10 Gbps—significantly faster than the 1 Gbps download speeds currently offered by 5G.

Beyond speed, 5.5G acts as a bridge between 5G and 6G technology, much like the transition from LTE to LTE+ before 5G. At its launch event, Jio demonstrated its 5.5G capabilities by achieving download speeds exceeding 1,014 Mbps with advanced 3CC technology.

5.5G vs 5G: Why You Need the Upgrade

5.5G or 5G Advanced, offers several key advantages over current 5G networks:

  • Super fast Speeds: 5.5G is much faster than regular 5G, with peak download speeds reaching up to 10 Gbps and upload speeds up to 1 Gbps. You’ll experience faster app downloads, 4K streaming, quick backups, and more.
  • Lower Latency: 5.5G makes things happen instantly. You’ll get far lower latency compared to 5G, as low as 1 millisecond. Online games will be smoother, and video calls won’t freeze up.
  • Better and reliable connectivity: 5.5G covers a wider area and can handle a larger number of connected devices simultaneously. It provides a stronger and more reliable signal, even in crowded places like stadiums or concerts. Additionally, it can connect to multiple network cells at the same time, possibly even from different towers, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity wherever you go.

Smartphones That Support 5.5G

As 5.5G is a new technology, only a few smartphones currently support 5.5G networks. In India, Reliance has recently launched its 5.5G network, and at present, only the newly released OnePlus 13 (review) and OnePlus 13R (review) support 5.5G. More 5.5G-compatible phones and network support are expected soon.

Other countries are also rolling out 5.5G networks and devices. Earlier this year, in March 2024, China launched its commercial 5.5G network. Pete Lau recently showcased the newly launched Oppo Find X7 and X7 Ultra, which are the first phones in China to support 5.5G.

How to Check If Your Phone is Connected to 5.5G

The transition from 5G to 5GA is completely automatic. If you have a compatible phone, it will automatically switch to 5GA whenever it is available. You don’t need to do anything manually.

When connected to a 5.5G network, your phone will display an indicator like ‘5GA’ on the status bar, similar to how it shows 5G, LTE, 4G, or 4G+. This indicator may vary slightly depending on your carrier and phone.

Alternatively, you can use a network info app like LTE Discovery or Netmonitor to check your connection. These apps provide detailed information about the connected network, including the current network type and signal strength.

I tested my Jio 5G SIM on the OnePlus 13R, but it seems that my region, even though located in NCR, does not support 5.5G yet. I couldn’t see any 5GA indication, though the phone consistently used 5G SA (standalone) throughout the day.

Trying to get 5.5G on OnePlus 13R on Jio network

FAQs

Q. Does 5.5G Use Carrier Aggregation?

Yes, 5.5G uses Component Carrier Aggregation (3CC) to combine multiple network cells for better connectivity and speed.

Q: Does 5.5g Drain More Battery Than 5G?

No. In fact, 5.5G is more efficient and can save battery life due to better optimization of resources.

Q. How Will 5.5G Benefit You?

With 5.5G, you will get faster downloads, low-latency gaming, real-time video calls, seamless streaming, and reliable connectivity, even in crowded areas. However, it may take some time before these benefits are widely available, as many regions in India still lack proper 5G coverage and speeds.

Q. How Does 5.5G Aim to Evolve Mobile Internet?

5.5G aims to evolve mobile internet by delivering faster speeds, lower latency, and broader coverage, even reaching remote areas via satellites. This will enable more immersive experiences (AR/VR), critical applications (remote surgery), and massive connectivity for the Internet of Things.

With over 7 years of experience in tech, Ritik currently heads content at Techwiser.com. His journey began by sharing his knowledge and helping other people in online communities. This passion led him to a career in tech journalism, fueled by a formal education in Electronic Media. He then went on to roles at GadgetsToUse and PC-Tablet, where he honed his skills as an editor. He's also contributed to popular publications like HowToGeek and TheWindowsClub. With a portfolio of over 2,000 how-tos, reviews, and in-depth guides, Ritik has helped millions of readers navigate their tech, from smartphones to smart homes.

You may also like

Fortnite x Hatsune Miku: Complete Guide to Fortnite Festival Season...

Apple Watch SE 3: A New Look in 2025, But...

Marvel Rivals Leak: Professor X, Colossus, and 3 More Heroes

Google Starts Rolling Out Gemini Overlay Redesign on Android

No More Gestures? Samsung Reportedly Downgrading the S Pen on...

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim’s Geekbench Scores: Cause for Concern or...

Fortnite x Hatsune Miku Release Date, Festival Pass Skins and...

Make Polls More Engaging: WhatsApp Adds Images to Channel Polls

Accidentally Deleted Text? Gboard’s New Undo Button Has You Covered

CES 2025: Movano EvieAI Medical Chatbot Claims 99% Accuracy