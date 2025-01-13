What Is 5.5G? Here Are 3 Reasons Its Better Than Regular 5G

Reliance Jio has launched its 5.5G network in India, offering download speeds of up to 10 Gbps. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are the first smartphones to support this enhanced Jio 5.5G network. But what exactly is 5.5G? How is it better than regular 5G, and will it make a difference for you as an end user? Let’s find out.

What is 5.5G?

5.5G is the next evolution of mobile internet, offering faster speeds and greater reliability than 5G. Officially known as 5G Advanced or 5GA, it is based on the 3GPP Release 18 standard, which introduces several enhancements to existing 5G networks. Essentially, 5.5G is a marketing term for this new set of standards.

One key feature of 5.5G is its integration of “non-terrestrial networks,” allowing the use of satellites to expand coverage and capacity, even in the most remote areas.

Think of 5.5G as an upgrade, similar to how 4G Advanced (LTE-A or LTE+) improved upon 4G. It offers better speed, greater capacity, and lower latency, along with increased reliability, even in crowded environments. In theory, it can reach upload speeds of up to 1Gbps and download speeds of up to 10 Gbps—significantly faster than the 1 Gbps download speeds currently offered by 5G.

Beyond speed, 5.5G acts as a bridge between 5G and 6G technology, much like the transition from LTE to LTE+ before 5G. At its launch event, Jio demonstrated its 5.5G capabilities by achieving download speeds exceeding 1,014 Mbps with advanced 3CC technology.

5.5G vs 5G: Why You Need the Upgrade

5.5G or 5G Advanced, offers several key advantages over current 5G networks:

Super fast Speeds: 5.5G is much faster than regular 5G, with peak download speeds reaching up to 10 Gbps and upload speeds up to 1 Gbps. You’ll experience faster app downloads, 4K streaming, quick backups, and more.

Lower Latency: 5.5G makes things happen instantly. You’ll get far lower latency compared to 5G, as low as 1 millisecond. Online games will be smoother, and video calls won’t freeze up.

Better and reliable connectivity: 5.5G covers a wider area and can handle a larger number of connected devices simultaneously. It provides a stronger and more reliable signal, even in crowded places like stadiums or concerts. Additionally, it can connect to multiple network cells at the same time, possibly even from different towers, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity wherever you go.

Smartphones That Support 5.5G

As 5.5G is a new technology, only a few smartphones currently support 5.5G networks. In India, Reliance has recently launched its 5.5G network, and at present, only the newly released OnePlus 13 (review) and OnePlus 13R (review) support 5.5G. More 5.5G-compatible phones and network support are expected soon.

Other countries are also rolling out 5.5G networks and devices. Earlier this year, in March 2024, China launched its commercial 5.5G network. Pete Lau recently showcased the newly launched Oppo Find X7 and X7 Ultra, which are the first phones in China to support 5.5G.

How to Check If Your Phone is Connected to 5.5G

The transition from 5G to 5GA is completely automatic. If you have a compatible phone, it will automatically switch to 5GA whenever it is available. You don’t need to do anything manually.

When connected to a 5.5G network, your phone will display an indicator like ‘5GA’ on the status bar, similar to how it shows 5G, LTE, 4G, or 4G+. This indicator may vary slightly depending on your carrier and phone.

Alternatively, you can use a network info app like LTE Discovery or Netmonitor to check your connection. These apps provide detailed information about the connected network, including the current network type and signal strength.

I tested my Jio 5G SIM on the OnePlus 13R, but it seems that my region, even though located in NCR, does not support 5.5G yet. I couldn’t see any 5GA indication, though the phone consistently used 5G SA (standalone) throughout the day.

FAQs