What Is Bird Blindness in Peacemaker? The Truth Behind Tim Meadows’ Condition

Summary:

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 2 introduces us to the character of Langston Fleury.

Fleury suffers from a condition that he likes to call Bird Blindness.

Here’s everything you need to know about bird blindness and Tim Meadows’ character.

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 just dropped, and fans finally got to see Tim Meadows’ character, Langston Fleury. Fleury in Peacemaker is an A.R.G.U.S. agent and acts as somewhat of a babysitter to John Economos. Though he initially comes off as a hardass, Fleury quickly proves to be a laid-back guy who loves giving everyone nicknames.

He calls Economos “Ginger Cool” throughout the episode and even argues about whether or not the plural of Pokémon should be “Pokemen.” So here’s everything you need to know about Fleury and his bird blindness condition in Peacemaker.

Also Read:

Is Tim Meadows’ Bird Blindness a Real Condition

Eagly being an absolute menace in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 | Credit: DC Studios

No, bird blindness is not an actual condition. While bird blindness is not an actual thing, James Gunn confirmed on the official Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 podcast that he based this condition on a friend who actually has face blindness, medically known as prosopagnosia.

While Fleury doesn’t have bird blindness, it is certainly funny the way he brings it up. When Economos and Fleury see Eagly fly across the surveillance camera, Fleury, in all seriousness, asks, “What’s the deal with the parrot?” While this is quite amusing, Fleury’s condition is not used just as a throwaway gag. It comes into play when Fleury and the A.R.G.U.S. agents are being attacked by Eagly.

Who is A.R.G.U.S. Agent Langston Fleury in DC Comics

Langston Fleury in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 | Credit: DC Studios

Langston Fleury is an original character in the Peacemaker TV series and doesn’t exist in the comics. Played by Tim Meadows, Langston is supposed to take up the asshole role of Peacemaker from season one. “Langston Fleury actually takes up a lot of being a total asshole in the same way Peacemaker was [last season].” James Gunn said in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly. “He’s a very politically incorrect asshole throughout most of the season, and also an incredibly funny guy.”

Fleury works for A.R.G.U.S., right under Sasha Bordeaux and Rick Flag Sr. He also has a habit of giving everyone nicknames. While no one takes kindly to these names, the audience definitely