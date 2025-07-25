What New Powers Jeji Gets in Dandadan S2E4 – Explained

Summary:

Jiji gains control over the Evil Eye’s cursed powers after a brutal spiritual battle.

Dandadan Episode 5 teases Jiji mastering new yokai-based techniques and ki attacks.

Here’s how Jeji gains control over Evil Eye and what powers he gets in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 4.

Dandadan Season 2 puts the spotlight on Jiji and the Evil Eye, finally introducing one of the show’s most tragic and powerful characters. The Episode 5 preview reveals that Jiji is finally returning to normal after being consumed by the Evil Eye. Judging by the preview, it appears that Jiji now wields the Evil Eye’s power, much like how Okarun channels Turbo Granny’s abilities.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jiji’s new powers and the dark yokai residing within him.

Jiji’s Tragic Past and Connection to the Evil Eye

Evil Eye as a young boy before being sacrificed in Dandadan Season 2 | Credits: Science Saru

Jin Enjoji, or Jiji, is Momo Ayase’s quirky childhood friend. But behind his goofy exterior is a very haunted past. Jiji leased a cursed house, unaware that it was built on a centuries-old sacrificial site where the Kito family had made child sacrifices to the monstrous Tsuchinoko to ward off volcanic disaster.

It is there he encounters the Evil Eye, a yokai born of the resentful spirit of the child who was brutally sacrificed to save the village from volcanic disaster.

Jiji as seen in Dandadan Season-2 | Credits: Science Saru

As the new resident of the house, Jiji begins to experience terrifying hallucinations and sleeplessness. After a series of failed exorcisms and the illness of his parents, Jiji goes to Seiko Ayase, who takes him in. Seiko asks Momo and Okarun to help Jiji exorcise the curse from his house.

This marks the start of his conflicted bond with the Evil Eye, a spirit who first protected him against the psychic waves of the Tsuchinoko but eventually sought to harness his enormous spiritual power for chaos.

The Evil Eye: A Yokai Motivated by Revenge

Evil Eye’s spirit as seen in Dandadan Season 2 | Credits: Science Saru

Evil Eye is much more than an ordinary spirit. He was once a young boy who was betrayed and sacrificed by his village. His anger and sorrow transformed him into a powerful yokai. In Dandadan, the Evil Eye has three primary supernatural abilities:

Curse: Every person who glances at him is forced to commit suicide.

Every person who glances at him is forced to commit suicide. Memory Sharing: He can share his memories with others by making eye contact.

He can share his memories with others by making eye contact. Possession: He is capable of possessing a human body as a vessel.

Evil Eyes as seen in Dandadan Season 2 | Credits: Science Saru

When the Evil Eye takes over, Jiji’s appearance transforms, his skin turns purple, and a third eye appears on his forehead. His physical prowess is frightening, with enhanced strength, agility, and reflexes that can even match Turbo Granny’s 100 km/h speed.

He is capable of taking on multiple opponents together, exploding fortified exosuits, and taking hits from elite fighters such as Naki and Mr. Shrimp. Even Seiko’s powerful talismans can’t hold him back. He even went toe-to-toe with Seiko in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 4.

Spiritual Skills and Ki Techniques

Okarun vs Evil Eye | Credits: Science SARU

Though the Evil Eye’s presence is overpowering, Jiji occasionally manages to regain control, especially when exposed to hot water. Due to his naturally rare and potent spiritual energy and training by Seiko, Jiji starts to learn to harness his ki in combat:

Ha Wave: A blast of spiritual energy that pushes enemies away. Not destructive, yet extremely useful in battle.

A blast of spiritual energy that pushes enemies away. Not destructive, yet extremely useful in battle. Evil Gun: An amplified version of the Ha Wave, fueled by The Power of Words (Kotodama). When Jiji yells “Evil Gun,” he unleashes a huge energy beam, powerful enough to free allies like Aira from enemy grips.

While these techniques exhaust him, they demonstrate his potential. If trained and provided an ample amount of time, Jiji might be able to take on yokai-class threats on his own.

The Cursed House and Grudge-Based Attacks

Jiji using a Grudge Ball in Dandadan Season-2 | Credits: Science Saru

In his Evil Eye form, Jiji can use special cursed techniques derived from the grudges of previous sacrificial victims:

Grudge Summoning: The Evil Eye can materialize grudges into physical forms for use in offense or defense.

The Evil Eye can materialize grudges into physical forms for use in offense or defense. Cursed House: A domed barrier that encloses enemies. It’s almost impenetrable, deflecting talismans and supernatural attacks except when struck with yokai-level strength such as Okarun’s ultimate attack in Turbo Granny form.

A domed barrier that encloses enemies. It’s almost impenetrable, deflecting talismans and supernatural attacks except when struck with yokai-level strength such as Okarun’s ultimate attack in Turbo Granny form. Grudge Ball: A compressed energy projectile that homes in on foes. It ricochets off surfaces and can multiply mid-fight, overwhelming even agile enemies.

All of these skills make the Evil Eye virtually unstoppable in combat. His opponents are forced to fight him while dodging the uncontrolled trajectory of the grudge ball.

Redemption and Potential

A ritual being performed on Jiji as seen in Dandadan Episode 5 preview | Credits: Science Saru

Despite the Evil Eye’s vicious nature, Dandadan doesn’t make him out to be pure evil. His backstory is that of a sorrowful soul twisted by betrayal and loss. After witnessing the yokai’s memories, Jiji feels a deep sense of sympathy for him.

This empathy, combined with Okarun’s intervention, results in a compromise: the Evil Eye will battle Okarun every week and allow Jiji to possess his body the rest of the time.

Jiji trapped in Taro’s body | Credits: Science Saru

The preview at the end of Dandadan Season 2, Episode 4, suggests that Jiji is gradually developing resistance to cold triggers, which means that maybe he can eventually use the full potential of the Evil Eye’s powers. With time, Jiji may become one of the strongest spiritual fighters, balancing his own powers with the cursed energies of the yokai.

Final Thoughts on Jiji’s New Powers

Jiji’s ear piercing showing Evil Eye’s presence as seen in Dandadan Episode 5 preview | Credits: Science Saru

Jiji’s transformation in Dandandan isn’t just physical, it’s also emotional and spiritual. What started as a possession tale has become something more: a tale of trauma, sympathy, as well as redemption.

The Evil Eye, while terrifying, is also one of the saddest entities in the anime. With Jiji now taking center stage, Dandadan Season 2 promises intense action, emotional storytelling, and one of the most heartbreaking character arcs in modern anime.