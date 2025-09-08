“What yellow and purple do…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 8, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 8, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 8, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Music purchases of the ’90s and early 2000s – Starts with “C”

4 Across: Eco-conscious diaper option – Starts with “C”

6 Across: Styles of singing? – Starts with “H”

7 Across: Invite to one’s loft, say – Starts with “A”

8 Across: What “yellow” and “mellow” do – Starts with “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: What yellow and purple do, some say – Starts with “C”

2 Down: Like many an endearing goofball – Starts with “D”

3 Down: Play, as a guitar – Starts with “S”

4 Down: Burn slightly – Starts with “C”

5 Down: Overblown promotion – Starts with “H”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 8, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Music purchases of the ’90s and early 2000s — CDS

4 Across: Eco-conscious diaper option — CLOTH

6 Across: Styles of singing? — HARRY

7 Across: Invite to one’s loft, say — ASKUP

8 Across: What “yellow” and “mellow” do — RHYME

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: What yellow and purple do, some say — CLASH

2 Down: Like many an endearing goofball — DORKY

3 Down: Play, as a guitar — STRUM

4 Down: Burn slightly — CHAR

5 Down: Overblown promotion — HYPE

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 8, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!