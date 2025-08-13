What’s Coming to Apple TV+ in August 2025

8 new movies/series are coming to Apple TV+ this August 2025.

These will be exclusively available on Apple TV+..

Here is the complete list with the date of their release.

Update: This article was last updated with all new series/movies on Apple TV+ in August 2025.

Another month is here, and Apple TV+ is bringing a fresh mix of high-stakes drama, family-friendly entertainment, and returning fan favorites. It includes all shows from historical epics and sci-fi thrillers to heartfelt specials. There’s something new for everyone to stream this month. Here is a list of all movies and shows coming to Apple TV+ this month.

Originals Coming to Apple TV+

Here is the complete list of everything arriving on Apple TV+ this month.

Date Title Type August 1 Chief of War Drama Series August 1 Stillwater (Season 4) Kids & Family Series August 6 Platonic (Season 2) Comedy Series August 15 Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical Kids & Family Special August 15 Highest 2 Lowest Movie August 22 Invasion (Season 3) Sci-Fi Series August 29 Shape Island Kids & Family Series August 29 KPOPPED Music Competition Series

Pricing for Apple TV+ can vary based on the offer you choose:

Free with Apple device – Buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, and you’ll get Apple TV+ free for 3 months.

– Buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, and you’ll get Apple TV+ free for 3 months. Monthly subscription – Costs $9.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

– Costs $9.99 per month after a 7-day free trial. Included in Apple One – Get Apple TV+ bundled with other Apple services under one monthly plan.

– Get Apple TV+ bundled with other Apple services under one monthly plan. Apple Music Student Plan perk – Comes with a free Apple TV+ subscription.

Apple One bundles Apple TV+ with up to five other Apple services into one subscription, giving you more value for money. It comes in three tiers:

Tier Monthly Price What’s Included Individual $19.95 Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+ with 50GB storage Family $25.95 Everything in Individual + iCloud+ with 200GB storage, sharable with up to 5 people Premier $37.95 Everything in Family + Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, iCloud+ with 2TB storage

Can I Get Apple TV+ for Free?

Yes, Apple offers several ways to watch Apple TV+ without paying right away:

7-day free trial – Sign up through the Apple TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K/HD, or any streaming device.

– Sign up through the Apple TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K/HD, or any streaming device. Free with Apple hardware – Buy eligible Apple devices, and you may get 3 months, 6 months, or even up to 12 months of Apple TV+ at no extra cost.

– Buy eligible Apple devices, and you may get 3 months, 6 months, or even up to 12 months of Apple TV+ at no extra cost. Automatic activation – If you qualify for a complimentary subscription, it will appear in your Apple TV app once you sign in with the Apple ID linked to your purchase.

Which Devices Support Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ works on a wide range of devices, so you can watch almost anywhere. It’s available on all current Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, as well as many smart TVs, streaming devices (Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV), and gaming consoles (PlayStation and Xbox). You can also watch via the web at tv.apple.com or on Android devices through the Apple TV app.

What Shows and Movies Can I Watch on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ features a variety of Apple Original shows and movies across different genres, including dramas, comedies, documentaries, and family content. There are movies and shows that are Apple TV exclusive.

Can I Share Apple TV+ With My Family?

Yes, Apple TV+ supports Family Sharing. You can share your subscription with up to five other family members at no extra cost. That’s it, peeps! Stay tuned for future updates as Apple TV keeps adding new shows and movies to its platform.