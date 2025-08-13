What’s Coming And Leaving HBO Max in August 2025

- August seems to be an exciting month for HBO Max users with many exciting TV shows and movies.
- From Peacemaker Season 2 to recent hits like Final Destination Bloodlines, there are hours of content to enjoy.
- Here are all the shows and movies coming and going from HBO Max in August 2025.
Update: This article was last updated with new and old HBO Max shows and movies that are coming and leaving in August 2025.
Ready for your monthly streaming ritual? This is the moment you’ve been waiting for: a whole new lineup of movies and TV shows is hitting HBO Max. This month, HBO Max is bringing an exciting mix of new originals, a highly anticipated returning series, and classic movies to its lineup. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and some beloved titles will be making their final curtain call. So grab your popcorn and settle in for all the new content that is coming and going from HBO Max this month.
Original Content Coming To HBO Max This Month
|Date
|Title
|Type
|August 1, 2025
|Marc Maron: Panicked
|Comedy Show
|August 14, 2025
|Hop
|Animated Series
|August 15, 2025
|Legend of Ochi
|Animated Film
|August 15, 2025
|The Prince (Season 2)
|Animated Show
|August 21, 2025
|Peacemaker
|Action Show
|August 22, 2025
|The Heritage
|Drama Show
|August 29, 2025
|Horsemen & Hangmen
|HBO Original
|August 29, 2025
|Silly Sundays (Season 1C)
|Animated Show
|August 31, 2025
|Iyanu (Season 1B)
|Animated Show
Shows And Movies Coming To HBO Max This Month
|Date
|Title
|Type
|August 1
|Alien: Covenant
|Movie (Sci-Fi Action)
|August 1
|Barbershop (2002)
|Movie (Comedy)
|August 1
|Barbershop 2: Back in Business
|Movie (Comedy)
|August 1
|Couples Retreat (2009)
|Movie (Rom-Com)
|August 1
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
|Movie (Family Comedy)
|August 1
|Enter the Warrior’s Gate
|Movie (Action Fantasy)
|August 1
|Get a Job (2016)
|Movie (Comedy)
|August 1
|Gremlins 2: The New Batch
|Movie (Comedy Fantasy)
|August 1
|House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)
|Reality Show
|August 1
|House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)
|Reality Show
|August 1
|It Happened in Brooklyn
|Movie (Romance)
|August 1
|It’s Always Fair Weather
|Movie (Musical)
|August 1
|Jamboree!
|Movie (Musical)
|August 1
|Kung Fu Panda 2
|Animated Movie
|August 1
|Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A
|Animated Show
|August 1
|Lili
|Movie (Musical)
|August 1
|Macao
|Movie (Thriller)
|August 1
|Madame Bovary (1949)
|Movie (Drama)
|August 1
|Madame Curie
|Movie (Biography)
|August 1
|Martha Marcy May Marlene
|Movie (Drama Thriller)
|August 1
|Millie
|Movie (Drama)
|August 1
|Miss Pinkerton
|Movie (Mystery)
|August 1
|Mogambo
|Movie (Adventure)
|August 1
|Mr. Skeffington
|Movie (Drama)
|August 1
|Mrs. Miniver (1942)
|Movie (Drama)
|August 1
|Mrs. Parkington
|Movie (Drama)
|August 1
|My Favorite Wife
|Movie (Rom-Com)
|August 1
|Neptune’s Daughter (1949)
|Movie (Musical)
|August 1
|New Moon (1940)
|Movie (Musical)
|August 1
|Pride and Prejudice (1940)
|Movie (Drama Romance)
|August 1
|Quo Vadis (1951)
|Movie (Historical Drama)
|August 1
|Random Harvest
|Movie (Drama)
|August 1
|Roughshod
|Movie (Western)
|August 1
|Rules Don’t Apply
|Movie (Romantic Drama)
|August 1
|Smarty
|Movie (Comedy)
|August 1
|Stonewall
|Movie (Drama)
|August 1
|Storm over Wyoming
|Movie (Western)
|August 1
|Survive the Night (2020)
|Movie (Action Thriller)
|August 1
|The Last Time I Saw Paris
|Movie (Drama Romance)
|August 1
|The Life of Vergie Winters
|Movie (Drama)
|August 1
|The Long, Long Trailer
|Movie (Comedy)
|August 1
|The Nun (2018)
|Movie (Horror)
|August 1
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|Movie (Drama Adventure)
|August 1
|The Racket (1951)
|Movie (Crime Drama)
|August 1
|The Reluctant Debutante
|Movie (Comedy)
|August 1
|The Water Diviner
|Movie (War Drama)
|August 1
|Three on a Match
|Movie (Drama)
|August 1
|Till the End of Time
|Movie (Drama)
|August 1
|Two Weeks with Love (1950)
|Movie (Musical)
|August 1
|Union Depot
|Movie (Drama)
|August 1
|Unlocked (2017)
|Movie (Thriller)
|August 1
|War on Everyone
|Movie (Action Comedy)
|August 1
|Waterloo Bridge (1940)
|Movie (Romantic Drama)
|August 1
|Where Danger Lives
|Movie (Film Noir)
|August 1
|Yogi Bear (Movie)
|Animated Movie
|August 1
|You Hurt My Feelings
|Movie (Comedy Drama)
|August 2
|Deadliest Catch, Season 21 (Discovery)
|Reality Show
|August 4
|Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)
|Movie (Family Musical)
|August 4
|The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18 (FOOD Network)
|Reality Show
|August 6
|Extreme Detailing (Discovery)
|Reality Show
|August 6
|Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1 (Discovery)
|Reality Show
|August 6
|See No Evil, Season 14 (ID)
|Crime Docuseries
|August 7
|Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4 (Discovery)
|Documentary Series
|August 8
|Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)
|Movie (Drama)
|August 11
|Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3 (Discovery)
|Survival Show
|August 12
|The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)
|Documentary
|August 13
|A Body in the Basement, Season 2 (ID)
|True Crime Series
|August 13
|Chef Grudge Match, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
|Cooking Competition
|August 13
|The Woman King
|Movie (Historical Action)
|August 15
|Stand Up To Cancer
|Live Event
|August 15
|The Legend of Ochi (A24)
|Movie (Fantasy)
|August 17
|Mammals, Season 1 (BBC)
|Documentary Series
|August 17
|The House (2017)
|Animated Movie
|August 17
|The Serial Killer’s Apprentice (ID, 2025)
|True Crime Series
|August 18
|Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
|Comedy Series
|August 19
|Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis (CNN Original)
|Live Event
|August 21
|Bargain Block, Season 5 (HGTV)
|Reality Show
|August 23
|Abbott Elementary, Season 4
|Comedy Show
|August 23
|The Cleaning Lady, Season 4
|Drama Show
|August 24
|Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
|Animated Show
|August 28
|Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1
|Reality Show
|August 29
|Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
|Animated Show
|August 31
|Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
|Animated Show
Shows Leaving HBO Max This Month
|Date
|Title
|Type
|August 1
|Dicks: The Musical
|Movie (Musical Comedy)
|August 1
|The Osbournes Want to Believe, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
|Reality Show
|August 2
|Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
|Drama Show (Superhero)
|August 3
|Heartbreak Island (discovery+)
|Reality Dating Show
|August 5
|6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park
|Documentary
|August 5
|90 Day Fiance UK, Seasons 1-3
|Reality Dating Show
|August 5
|Ghost Adventures, Season 25
|Paranormal Reality
|August 5
|Gold Rush, Season 14 (Discovery)
|Reality Show
|August 5
|Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 37 (Food Network)
|Cooking Competition
|August 5
|My 600-lb Life: Where are They Now?, Seasons 4, 5, and 8
|Reality Show
|August 5
|South Park
|Animated Comedy
|August 5
|Summer Baking Championship (Food Network)
|Cooking Competition
|August 5
|Tournament of Champions, Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)
|Cooking Competition
|August 7
|Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn
|Documentary
|August 9
|The Matrix: Resurrections
|Movie (Sci-Fi Action)
|August 10
|Father Stu
|Movie (Drama)
|August 11
|I Survived Bear Grylls (TBS)
|Reality Competition
|August 14
|Dreambreaker: A Pickleball Story
|Documentary
|August 15
|X
|Movie (Horror)
|August 15
|Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story
|Movie (Horror)
|August 18
|Growing Belushi, Season 1 (Discovery)
|Reality Show
|August 18
|The Killer Nanny (ID)
|True Crime Documentary
|August 19
|Singletown
|Reality Dating Show
|August 19
|Six Degrees With Mike Rowe (discovery+)
|Documentary Series
|August 22
|Pee-Wee’s Playhouse
|Children’s Show
|August 22
|Priscilla
|Movie (Drama)
|August 23
|Rust Valley Restorers, Season 3 (MotorTrend)
|Reality Show
|August 27
|Morbius
|Movie (Superhero Action)
|August 27
|Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional
|Concert Special
|August 27
|Santana – Corazon, Live from Mexico: Live It to Believe It
|Concert Special
|August 27
|Thalia ‘Viva Tour’ (En Vivo)
|Concert Special
|August 27
|Yandel: Legacy, De Lider a Leyenda Tour
|Concert Special
|August 28
|The Cube (TBS)
|Game Show
|August 30
|Deadly Women, Season 5 (ID)
|True Crime Series
|August 30
|FantomWorks, Season 1 (MotorTrend)
|Reality Show
|August 30
|Love It or List It Australia (HGTV)
|Reality Show
|August 30
|Luther, Season 1 (BritBox)
|Drama Show
|August 30
|Sherwood (BritBox)
|Drama Show
|August 30
|Time, Season 1 (BritBox)
|Drama Show
|August 31
|All I See Is You
|Movie (Drama)
|August 31
|Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
|Animated Movie
|August 31
|Away We Go
|Movie (Rom-Com)
|August 31
|The Babe Ruth Story
|Movie (Biography)
|August 31
|The Bank Job
|Movie (Crime Thriller)
|August 31
|Big Eyes
|Movie (Biography Drama)
|August 31
|Black Patch
|Movie (Western)
|August 31
|The Brak Show (Adult Swim)
|Animated Comedy
|August 31
|Captain Horatio Hornblower
|Movie (Adventure)
|August 31
|Carrie (1976)
|Movie (Horror)
|August 31
|Carrie (2013)
|Movie (Horror)
|August 31
|Casino
|Movie (Crime Drama)
|August 31
|Child’s Play (1988)
|Movie (Horror)
|August 31
|Child’s Play (2019)
|Movie (Horror)
|August 31
|Climax
|Movie (Drama Thriller)
|August 31
|Dames
|Movie (Musical)
|August 31
|Disobedience
|Movie (Drama)
|August 31
|Drive My Car
|Movie (Drama)
|August 31
|Executive Suite
|Movie (Drama)
|August 31
|Free Birds
|Animated Movie
|August 31
|Gentleman Jim
|Movie (Biography)
|August 31
|Goodbye, My Fancy
|Movie (Drama)
|August 31
|Hellboy (2004)
|Movie (Action Fantasy)
|August 31
|Ice Age: Collision Course
|Animated Movie
|August 31
|Impractical Jokers, Seasons 1-8 (truTV)
|Reality Comedy
|August 31
|Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (truTV)
|Reality Comedy
|August 31
|Impractical Jokers: The Movie
|Movie (Comedy)
|August 31
|Independence Day: Resurgence
|Movie (Sci-Fi Action)
|August 31
|Inherent Vice
|Movie (Crime Drama)
|August 31
|In the Good Old Summertime
|Movie (Musical)
|August 31
|Ladies They Talk About
|Movie (Crime Drama)
|August 31
|A Lost Lady
|Movie (Drama)
|August 31
|The Man with a Cloak
|Movie (Mystery)
|August 31
|The Martian
|Movie (Sci-Fi)
|August 31
|The Meg
|Movie (Action Thriller)
|August 31
|The Nitwits
|Movie (Comedy)
|August 31
|One Foot in Heaven
|Movie (Drama)
|August 31
|Ordinary Love
|Movie (Romantic Drama)
|August 31
|Presenting Lily Mars
|Movie (Musical)
|August 31
|Primera
|Documentary
|August 31
|The Prince and the Pauper (1937)
|Movie (Adventure)
|August 31
|The Public Enemy
|Movie (Crime Drama)
|August 31
|The Purchase Price
|Movie (Drama)
|August 31
|The Roads Not Taken
|Movie (Drama)
|August 31
|The Scooby-Doo Show
|Animated Show
|August 31
|Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!
|Animated Show
|August 31
|Scream
|Movie (Horror)
|August 31
|Scream 2
|Movie (Horror)
|August 31
|Scream 3
|Movie (Horror)
|August 31
|The Sea Chase
|Movie (Adventure)
|August 31
|The Sea Hawk
|Movie (Adventure)
|August 31
|Sealab 2021 (Adult Swim)
|Animated Comedy
|August 31
|The Secret Bride
|Movie (Drama)
|August 31
|Shadow of the Thin Man
|Movie (Mystery)
|August 31
|Shrek Forever After
|Animated Movie
|August 31
|Silver River
|Movie (Western)
|August 31
|Song of the Thin Man
|Movie (Mystery)
|August 31
|Summer Stock
|Movie (Musical)
|August 31
|Superjail (Adult Swim)
|Animated Comedy
|August 31
|Thank You, Have a Nice Day (short film)
|Short Film
|August 31
|This Side of the Law
|Movie (Crime Drama)
|August 31
|Three Strangers
|Movie (Mystery)
|August 31
|Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! (Adult Swim)
|Sketch Comedy
|August 31
|To Please a Lady
|Movie (Drama)
|August 31
|The Verdict
|Movie (Legal Drama)
|August 31
|Wagons West
|Movie (Western)
|August 31
|We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
|Movie (Drama Horror)
|August 31
|August 31
|Why Him?
|Movie (Comedy)
|August 31
|Words and Music
|Movie (Musical)
|August 31
|X-Men: Apocalypse
|Movie (Superhero Action)
|August 31
|You’ll Find Out
|Movie (Mystery Comedy)
|August 31
|Ziegfeld Follies
|Movie (Musical)
That’s it, these are all the shows and movies that are coming and going from HBO Max this month. Make sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date