What’s Coming And Leaving HBO Max in August 2025

August seems to be an exciting month for HBO Max users with many exciting TV shows and movies.

From Peacemaker Season 2 to recent hits like Final Destination Bloodlines, there are hours of content to enjoy.

Here are all the shows and movies coming and going from HBO Max in August 2025.

Ready for your monthly streaming ritual? This is the moment you’ve been waiting for: a whole new lineup of movies and TV shows is hitting HBO Max. This month, HBO Max is bringing an exciting mix of new originals, a highly anticipated returning series, and classic movies to its lineup. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and some beloved titles will be making their final curtain call. So grab your popcorn and settle in for all the new content that is coming and going from HBO Max this month.

Original Content Coming To HBO Max This Month

Date Title Type August 1, 2025 Marc Maron: Panicked Comedy Show August 14, 2025 Hop Animated Series August 15, 2025 Legend of Ochi Animated Film August 15, 2025 The Prince (Season 2) Animated Show August 21, 2025 Peacemaker Action Show August 22, 2025 The Heritage Drama Show August 29, 2025 Horsemen & Hangmen HBO Original August 29, 2025 Silly Sundays (Season 1C) Animated Show August 31, 2025 Iyanu (Season 1B) Animated Show

Shows And Movies Coming To HBO Max This Month

Date Title Type August 1 Alien: Covenant Movie (Sci-Fi Action) August 1 Barbershop (2002) Movie (Comedy) August 1 Barbershop 2: Back in Business Movie (Comedy) August 1 Couples Retreat (2009) Movie (Rom-Com) August 1 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Movie (Family Comedy) August 1 Enter the Warrior’s Gate Movie (Action Fantasy) August 1 Get a Job (2016) Movie (Comedy) August 1 Gremlins 2: The New Batch Movie (Comedy Fantasy) August 1 House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV) Reality Show August 1 House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV) Reality Show August 1 It Happened in Brooklyn Movie (Romance) August 1 It’s Always Fair Weather Movie (Musical) August 1 Jamboree! Movie (Musical) August 1 Kung Fu Panda 2 Animated Movie August 1 Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A Animated Show August 1 Lili Movie (Musical) August 1 Macao Movie (Thriller) August 1 Madame Bovary (1949) Movie (Drama) August 1 Madame Curie Movie (Biography) August 1 Martha Marcy May Marlene Movie (Drama Thriller) August 1 Millie Movie (Drama) August 1 Miss Pinkerton Movie (Mystery) August 1 Mogambo Movie (Adventure) August 1 Mr. Skeffington Movie (Drama) August 1 Mrs. Miniver (1942) Movie (Drama) August 1 Mrs. Parkington Movie (Drama) August 1 My Favorite Wife Movie (Rom-Com) August 1 Neptune’s Daughter (1949) Movie (Musical) August 1 New Moon (1940) Movie (Musical) August 1 Pride and Prejudice (1940) Movie (Drama Romance) August 1 Quo Vadis (1951) Movie (Historical Drama) August 1 Random Harvest Movie (Drama) August 1 Roughshod Movie (Western) August 1 Rules Don’t Apply Movie (Romantic Drama) August 1 Smarty Movie (Comedy) August 1 Stonewall Movie (Drama) August 1 Storm over Wyoming Movie (Western) August 1 Survive the Night (2020) Movie (Action Thriller) August 1 The Last Time I Saw Paris Movie (Drama Romance) August 1 The Life of Vergie Winters Movie (Drama) August 1 The Long, Long Trailer Movie (Comedy) August 1 The Nun (2018) Movie (Horror) August 1 The Peanut Butter Falcon Movie (Drama Adventure) August 1 The Racket (1951) Movie (Crime Drama) August 1 The Reluctant Debutante Movie (Comedy) August 1 The Water Diviner Movie (War Drama) August 1 Three on a Match Movie (Drama) August 1 Till the End of Time Movie (Drama) August 1 Two Weeks with Love (1950) Movie (Musical) August 1 Union Depot Movie (Drama) August 1 Unlocked (2017) Movie (Thriller) August 1 War on Everyone Movie (Action Comedy) August 1 Waterloo Bridge (1940) Movie (Romantic Drama) August 1 Where Danger Lives Movie (Film Noir) August 1 Yogi Bear (Movie) Animated Movie August 1 You Hurt My Feelings Movie (Comedy Drama) August 2 Deadliest Catch, Season 21 (Discovery) Reality Show August 4 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020) Movie (Family Musical) August 4 The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18 (FOOD Network) Reality Show August 6 Extreme Detailing (Discovery) Reality Show August 6 Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1 (Discovery) Reality Show August 6 See No Evil, Season 14 (ID) Crime Docuseries August 7 Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4 (Discovery) Documentary Series August 8 Freaky Tales (Lionsgate) Movie (Drama) August 11 Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3 (Discovery) Survival Show August 12 The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025) Documentary August 13 A Body in the Basement, Season 2 (ID) True Crime Series August 13 Chef Grudge Match, Season 1 (FOOD Network) Cooking Competition August 13 The Woman King Movie (Historical Action) August 15 Stand Up To Cancer Live Event August 15 The Legend of Ochi (A24) Movie (Fantasy) August 17 Mammals, Season 1 (BBC) Documentary Series August 17 The House (2017) Animated Movie August 17 The Serial Killer’s Apprentice (ID, 2025) True Crime Series August 18 Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1 (Adult Swim) Comedy Series August 19 Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis (CNN Original) Live Event August 21 Bargain Block, Season 5 (HGTV) Reality Show August 23 Abbott Elementary, Season 4 Comedy Show August 23 The Cleaning Lady, Season 4 Drama Show August 24 Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network) Animated Show August 28 Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1 Reality Show August 29 Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network) Animated Show August 31 Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network) Animated Show

Shows Leaving HBO Max This Month

Date Title Type August 1 Dicks: The Musical Movie (Musical Comedy) August 1 The Osbournes Want to Believe, Season 1 (Travel Channel) Reality Show August 2 Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Drama Show (Superhero) August 3 Heartbreak Island (discovery+) Reality Dating Show August 5 6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park Documentary August 5 90 Day Fiance UK, Seasons 1-3 Reality Dating Show August 5 Ghost Adventures, Season 25 Paranormal Reality August 5 Gold Rush, Season 14 (Discovery) Reality Show August 5 Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 37 (Food Network) Cooking Competition August 5 My 600-lb Life: Where are They Now?, Seasons 4, 5, and 8 Reality Show August 5 South Park Animated Comedy August 5 Summer Baking Championship (Food Network) Cooking Competition August 5 Tournament of Champions, Seasons 1-4 (Food Network) Cooking Competition August 7 Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn Documentary August 9 The Matrix: Resurrections Movie (Sci-Fi Action) August 10 Father Stu Movie (Drama) August 11 I Survived Bear Grylls (TBS) Reality Competition August 14 Dreambreaker: A Pickleball Story Documentary August 15 X Movie (Horror) August 15 Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story Movie (Horror) August 18 Growing Belushi, Season 1 (Discovery) Reality Show August 18 The Killer Nanny (ID) True Crime Documentary August 19 Singletown Reality Dating Show August 19 Six Degrees With Mike Rowe (discovery+) Documentary Series August 22 Pee-Wee’s Playhouse Children’s Show August 22 Priscilla Movie (Drama) August 23 Rust Valley Restorers, Season 3 (MotorTrend) Reality Show August 27 Morbius Movie (Superhero Action) August 27 Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional Concert Special August 27 Santana – Corazon, Live from Mexico: Live It to Believe It Concert Special August 27 Thalia ‘Viva Tour’ (En Vivo) Concert Special August 27 Yandel: Legacy, De Lider a Leyenda Tour Concert Special August 28 The Cube (TBS) Game Show August 30 Deadly Women, Season 5 (ID) True Crime Series August 30 FantomWorks, Season 1 (MotorTrend) Reality Show August 30 Love It or List It Australia (HGTV) Reality Show August 30 Luther, Season 1 (BritBox) Drama Show August 30 Sherwood (BritBox) Drama Show August 30 Time, Season 1 (BritBox) Drama Show August 31 All I See Is You Movie (Drama) August 31 Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked Animated Movie August 31 Away We Go Movie (Rom-Com) August 31 The Babe Ruth Story Movie (Biography) August 31 The Bank Job Movie (Crime Thriller) August 31 Big Eyes Movie (Biography Drama) August 31 Black Patch Movie (Western) August 31 The Brak Show (Adult Swim) Animated Comedy August 31 Captain Horatio Hornblower Movie (Adventure) August 31 Carrie (1976) Movie (Horror) August 31 Carrie (2013) Movie (Horror) August 31 Casino Movie (Crime Drama) August 31 Child’s Play (1988) Movie (Horror) August 31 Child’s Play (2019) Movie (Horror) August 31 Climax Movie (Drama Thriller) August 31 Dames Movie (Musical) August 31 Disobedience Movie (Drama) August 31 Drive My Car Movie (Drama) August 31 Executive Suite Movie (Drama) August 31 Free Birds Animated Movie August 31 Gentleman Jim Movie (Biography) August 31 Goodbye, My Fancy Movie (Drama) August 31 Hellboy (2004) Movie (Action Fantasy) August 31 Ice Age: Collision Course Animated Movie August 31 Impractical Jokers, Seasons 1-8 (truTV) Reality Comedy August 31 Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (truTV) Reality Comedy August 31 Impractical Jokers: The Movie Movie (Comedy) August 31 Independence Day: Resurgence Movie (Sci-Fi Action) August 31 Inherent Vice Movie (Crime Drama) August 31 In the Good Old Summertime Movie (Musical) August 31 Ladies They Talk About Movie (Crime Drama) August 31 A Lost Lady Movie (Drama) August 31 The Man with a Cloak Movie (Mystery) August 31 The Martian Movie (Sci-Fi) August 31 The Meg Movie (Action Thriller) August 31 The Nitwits Movie (Comedy) August 31 One Foot in Heaven Movie (Drama) August 31 Ordinary Love Movie (Romantic Drama) August 31 Presenting Lily Mars Movie (Musical) August 31 Primera Documentary August 31 The Prince and the Pauper (1937) Movie (Adventure) August 31 The Public Enemy Movie (Crime Drama) August 31 The Purchase Price Movie (Drama) August 31 The Roads Not Taken Movie (Drama) August 31 The Scooby-Doo Show Animated Show August 31 Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! Animated Show August 31 Scream Movie (Horror) August 31 Scream 2 Movie (Horror) August 31 Scream 3 Movie (Horror) August 31 The Sea Chase Movie (Adventure) August 31 The Sea Hawk Movie (Adventure) August 31 Sealab 2021 (Adult Swim) Animated Comedy August 31 The Secret Bride Movie (Drama) August 31 Shadow of the Thin Man Movie (Mystery) August 31 Shrek Forever After Animated Movie August 31 Silver River Movie (Western) August 31 Song of the Thin Man Movie (Mystery) August 31 Summer Stock Movie (Musical) August 31 Superjail (Adult Swim) Animated Comedy August 31 Thank You, Have a Nice Day (short film) Short Film August 31 This Side of the Law Movie (Crime Drama) August 31 Three Strangers Movie (Mystery) August 31 Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! (Adult Swim) Sketch Comedy August 31 To Please a Lady Movie (Drama) August 31 The Verdict Movie (Legal Drama) August 31 Wagons West Movie (Western) August 31 We’re All Going to the World’s Fair Movie (Drama Horror) August 31 Where Danger Lives Movie (Film Noir) August 31 Why Him? Movie (Comedy) August 31 Words and Music Movie (Musical) August 31 X-Men: Apocalypse Movie (Superhero Action) August 31 You’ll Find Out Movie (Mystery Comedy) August 31 Ziegfeld Follies Movie (Musical)

That’s it, these are all the shows and movies that are coming and going from HBO Max this month. Make sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date