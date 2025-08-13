Home » Entertainment » What’s Coming And Leaving HBO Max in August 2025

  • August seems to be an exciting month for HBO Max users with many exciting TV shows and movies.
  • From Peacemaker Season 2 to recent hits like Final Destination Bloodlines, there are hours of content to enjoy.
  • Here are all the shows and movies coming and going from HBO Max in August 2025.

Update: This article was last updated with new and old HBO Max shows and movies that are coming and leaving in August 2025.

Ready for your monthly streaming ritual? This is the moment you’ve been waiting for: a whole new lineup of movies and TV shows is hitting HBO Max. This month, HBO Max is bringing an exciting mix of new originals, a highly anticipated returning series, and classic movies to its lineup. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and some beloved titles will be making their final curtain call. So grab your popcorn and settle in for all the new content that is coming and going from HBO Max this month.

What's Coming And Going From HBO Max (2025)

Original Content Coming To HBO Max This Month

DateTitle Type
August 1, 2025Marc Maron: PanickedComedy Show
August 14, 2025HopAnimated Series
August 15, 2025Legend of Ochi Animated Film
August 15, 2025The Prince (Season 2)Animated Show
August 21, 2025PeacemakerAction Show
August 22, 2025The HeritageDrama Show
August 29, 2025Horsemen & HangmenHBO Original
August 29, 2025Silly Sundays (Season 1C)Animated Show
August 31, 2025Iyanu (Season 1B)Animated Show

Shows And Movies Coming To HBO Max This Month

DateTitleType
August 1Alien: CovenantMovie (Sci-Fi Action)
August 1Barbershop (2002)Movie (Comedy)
August 1Barbershop 2: Back in BusinessMovie (Comedy)
August 1Couples Retreat (2009)Movie (Rom-Com)
August 1Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long HaulMovie (Family Comedy)
August 1Enter the Warrior’s GateMovie (Action Fantasy)
August 1Get a Job (2016)Movie (Comedy)
August 1Gremlins 2: The New BatchMovie (Comedy Fantasy)
August 1House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)Reality Show
August 1House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)Reality Show
August 1It Happened in BrooklynMovie (Romance)
August 1It’s Always Fair WeatherMovie (Musical)
August 1Jamboree!Movie (Musical)
August 1Kung Fu Panda 2Animated Movie
August 1Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1AAnimated Show
August 1LiliMovie (Musical)
August 1MacaoMovie (Thriller)
August 1Madame Bovary (1949)Movie (Drama)
August 1Madame CurieMovie (Biography)
August 1Martha Marcy May MarleneMovie (Drama Thriller)
August 1MillieMovie (Drama)
August 1Miss PinkertonMovie (Mystery)
August 1MogamboMovie (Adventure)
August 1Mr. SkeffingtonMovie (Drama)
August 1Mrs. Miniver (1942)Movie (Drama)
August 1Mrs. ParkingtonMovie (Drama)
August 1My Favorite WifeMovie (Rom-Com)
August 1Neptune’s Daughter (1949)Movie (Musical)
August 1New Moon (1940)Movie (Musical)
August 1Pride and Prejudice (1940)Movie (Drama Romance)
August 1Quo Vadis (1951)Movie (Historical Drama)
August 1Random HarvestMovie (Drama)
August 1RoughshodMovie (Western)
August 1Rules Don’t ApplyMovie (Romantic Drama)
August 1SmartyMovie (Comedy)
August 1StonewallMovie (Drama)
August 1Storm over WyomingMovie (Western)
August 1Survive the Night (2020)Movie (Action Thriller)
August 1The Last Time I Saw ParisMovie (Drama Romance)
August 1The Life of Vergie WintersMovie (Drama)
August 1The Long, Long TrailerMovie (Comedy)
August 1The Nun (2018)Movie (Horror)
August 1The Peanut Butter FalconMovie (Drama Adventure)
August 1The Racket (1951)Movie (Crime Drama)
August 1The Reluctant DebutanteMovie (Comedy)
August 1The Water DivinerMovie (War Drama)
August 1Three on a MatchMovie (Drama)
August 1Till the End of TimeMovie (Drama)
August 1Two Weeks with Love (1950)Movie (Musical)
August 1Union DepotMovie (Drama)
August 1Unlocked (2017)Movie (Thriller)
August 1War on EveryoneMovie (Action Comedy)
August 1Waterloo Bridge (1940)Movie (Romantic Drama)
August 1Where Danger LivesMovie (Film Noir)
August 1Yogi Bear (Movie)Animated Movie
August 1You Hurt My FeelingsMovie (Comedy Drama)
August 2Deadliest Catch, Season 21 (Discovery)Reality Show
August 4Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)Movie (Family Musical)
August 4The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18 (FOOD Network)Reality Show
August 6Extreme Detailing (Discovery)Reality Show
August 6Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1 (Discovery)Reality Show
August 6See No Evil, Season 14 (ID)Crime Docuseries
August 7Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4 (Discovery)Documentary Series
August 8Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)Movie (Drama)
August 11Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3 (Discovery)Survival Show
August 12The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)Documentary
August 13A Body in the Basement, Season 2 (ID)True Crime Series
August 13Chef Grudge Match, Season 1 (FOOD Network)Cooking Competition
August 13The Woman KingMovie (Historical Action)
August 15Stand Up To CancerLive Event
August 15The Legend of Ochi (A24)Movie (Fantasy)
August 17Mammals, Season 1 (BBC)Documentary Series
August 17The House (2017)Animated Movie
August 17The Serial Killer’s Apprentice (ID, 2025)True Crime Series
August 18Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1 (Adult Swim)Comedy Series
August 19Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis (CNN Original)Live Event
August 21Bargain Block, Season 5 (HGTV)Reality Show
August 23Abbott Elementary, Season 4Comedy Show
August 23The Cleaning Lady, Season 4Drama Show
August 24Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)Animated Show
August 28Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1Reality Show
August 29Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)Animated Show
August 31Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)Animated Show

Shows Leaving HBO Max This Month

DateTitleType
August 1Dicks: The MusicalMovie (Musical Comedy)
August 1The Osbournes Want to Believe, Season 1 (Travel Channel)Reality Show
August 2Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of SupermanDrama Show (Superhero)
August 3Heartbreak Island (discovery+)Reality Dating Show
August 56 Days to Air: The Making of South ParkDocumentary
August 590 Day Fiance UK, Seasons 1-3Reality Dating Show
August 5Ghost Adventures, Season 25Paranormal Reality
August 5Gold Rush, Season 14 (Discovery)Reality Show
August 5Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 37 (Food Network)Cooking Competition
August 5My 600-lb Life: Where are They Now?, Seasons 4, 5, and 8Reality Show
August 5South ParkAnimated Comedy
August 5Summer Baking Championship (Food Network)Cooking Competition
August 5Tournament of Champions, Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)Cooking Competition
August 7Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over BrooklynDocumentary
August 9The Matrix: ResurrectionsMovie (Sci-Fi Action)
August 10Father StuMovie (Drama)
August 11I Survived Bear Grylls (TBS)Reality Competition
August 14Dreambreaker: A Pickleball StoryDocumentary
August 15XMovie (Horror)
August 15Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin StoryMovie (Horror)
August 18Growing Belushi, Season 1 (Discovery)Reality Show
August 18The Killer Nanny (ID)True Crime Documentary
August 19SingletownReality Dating Show
August 19Six Degrees With Mike Rowe (discovery+)Documentary Series
August 22Pee-Wee’s PlayhouseChildren’s Show
August 22PriscillaMovie (Drama)
August 23Rust Valley Restorers, Season 3 (MotorTrend)Reality Show
August 27MorbiusMovie (Superhero Action)
August 27Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio NacionalConcert Special
August 27Santana – Corazon, Live from Mexico: Live It to Believe ItConcert Special
August 27Thalia ‘Viva Tour’ (En Vivo)Concert Special
August 27Yandel: Legacy, De Lider a Leyenda TourConcert Special
August 28The Cube (TBS)Game Show
August 30Deadly Women, Season 5 (ID)True Crime Series
August 30FantomWorks, Season 1 (MotorTrend)Reality Show
August 30Love It or List It Australia (HGTV)Reality Show
August 30Luther, Season 1 (BritBox)Drama Show
August 30Sherwood (BritBox)Drama Show
August 30Time, Season 1 (BritBox)Drama Show
August 31All I See Is YouMovie (Drama)
August 31Alvin and the Chipmunks: ChipwreckedAnimated Movie
August 31Away We GoMovie (Rom-Com)
August 31The Babe Ruth StoryMovie (Biography)
August 31The Bank JobMovie (Crime Thriller)
August 31Big EyesMovie (Biography Drama)
August 31Black PatchMovie (Western)
August 31The Brak Show (Adult Swim)Animated Comedy
August 31Captain Horatio HornblowerMovie (Adventure)
August 31Carrie (1976)Movie (Horror)
August 31Carrie (2013)Movie (Horror)
August 31CasinoMovie (Crime Drama)
August 31Child’s Play (1988)Movie (Horror)
August 31Child’s Play (2019)Movie (Horror)
August 31ClimaxMovie (Drama Thriller)
August 31DamesMovie (Musical)
August 31DisobedienceMovie (Drama)
August 31Drive My CarMovie (Drama)
August 31Executive SuiteMovie (Drama)
August 31Free BirdsAnimated Movie
August 31Gentleman JimMovie (Biography)
August 31Goodbye, My FancyMovie (Drama)
August 31Hellboy (2004)Movie (Action Fantasy)
August 31Ice Age: Collision CourseAnimated Movie
August 31Impractical Jokers, Seasons 1-8 (truTV)Reality Comedy
August 31Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (truTV)Reality Comedy
August 31Impractical Jokers: The MovieMovie (Comedy)
August 31Independence Day: ResurgenceMovie (Sci-Fi Action)
August 31Inherent ViceMovie (Crime Drama)
August 31In the Good Old SummertimeMovie (Musical)
August 31Ladies They Talk AboutMovie (Crime Drama)
August 31A Lost LadyMovie (Drama)
August 31The Man with a CloakMovie (Mystery)
August 31The MartianMovie (Sci-Fi)
August 31The MegMovie (Action Thriller)
August 31The NitwitsMovie (Comedy)
August 31One Foot in HeavenMovie (Drama)
August 31Ordinary LoveMovie (Romantic Drama)
August 31Presenting Lily MarsMovie (Musical)
August 31PrimeraDocumentary
August 31The Prince and the Pauper (1937)Movie (Adventure)
August 31The Public EnemyMovie (Crime Drama)
August 31The Purchase PriceMovie (Drama)
August 31The Roads Not TakenMovie (Drama)
August 31The Scooby-Doo ShowAnimated Show
August 31Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!Animated Show
August 31ScreamMovie (Horror)
August 31Scream 2Movie (Horror)
August 31Scream 3Movie (Horror)
August 31The Sea ChaseMovie (Adventure)
August 31The Sea HawkMovie (Adventure)
August 31Sealab 2021 (Adult Swim)Animated Comedy
August 31The Secret BrideMovie (Drama)
August 31Shadow of the Thin ManMovie (Mystery)
August 31Shrek Forever AfterAnimated Movie
August 31Silver RiverMovie (Western)
August 31Song of the Thin ManMovie (Mystery)
August 31Summer StockMovie (Musical)
August 31Superjail (Adult Swim)Animated Comedy
August 31Thank You, Have a Nice Day (short film)Short Film
August 31This Side of the LawMovie (Crime Drama)
August 31Three StrangersMovie (Mystery)
August 31Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! (Adult Swim)Sketch Comedy
August 31To Please a LadyMovie (Drama)
August 31The VerdictMovie (Legal Drama)
August 31Wagons WestMovie (Western)
August 31We’re All Going to the World’s FairMovie (Drama Horror)
August 31Where Danger LivesMovie (Film Noir)
August 31Why Him?Movie (Comedy)
August 31Words and MusicMovie (Musical)
August 31X-Men: ApocalypseMovie (Superhero Action)
August 31You’ll Find OutMovie (Mystery Comedy)
August 31Ziegfeld FolliesMovie (Musical)

That’s it, these are all the shows and movies that are coming and going from HBO Max this month. Make sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date

