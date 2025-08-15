What’s Coming and Leaving Hulu Soon (August 2025)

- 100 new movies and 69 new series are coming to Hulu this August 2025.
- 16 titles are leaving Hulu this August 2025.
- Here is the complete list of all the titles leaving and coming to Hulu this month.
Update: This article was last updated with the latest slate of Hulu originals, movies, and series arriving and departing in August 2025.
August is here, and Hulu has plenty of new movies, shows, and specials to keep you watching all month long. Just don’t forget that some titles are also leaving, so check the dates and plan your watchlist. Here’s the complete list of what’s coming and leaving soon on Hulu in August 2025.
Table of Contents
Shows/Movies Coming and Leaving Hulu – August 1, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 1, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 1, 2025
|Title
|Type
|Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1
|Series
|Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1
|Series
|MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1–2
|Series
|Survivor: Complete Seasons 23–24
|Series
|Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11
|Series
|10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
|Movie
|28 Days (2000)
|Movie
|28 Days En Espanol (2000)
|Movie
|A Simple Favor (2018)
|Movie
|The Beach (2000)
|Movie
|Black Knight (2001)
|Movie
|The Brothers McMullen (1995)
|Movie
|Click (2006)
|Movie
|Click En Espanol (2006)
|Movie
|Coyote Ugly (2000)
|Movie
|Date Night (2010)
|Movie
|Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
|Movie
|Devil in a Blue Dress En Espanol (1995)
|Movie
|The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
|Movie
|The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)
|Movie
|The Diary of a Teenage Girl En Espanol (2015)
|Movie
|Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)
|Movie
|Did You Hear About the Morgans? En Espanol (2009)
|Movie
|District 9 (2009)
|Movie
|District 9 En Espanol (2009)
|Movie
|Equity (2016)
|Movie
|Equity En Espanol (2016)
|Movie
|Evil Dead (2013)
|Movie
|Evil Dead En Espanol (2013)
|Movie
|The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
|Movie
|The Exorcism of Emily Rose En Espanol (2005)
|Movie
|Father of the Bride (1991)
|Movie
|Father of the Bride Part II (1995)
|Movie
|Forrest Gump (1994)
|Movie
|Forrest Gump En Espanol (1994)
|Movie
|The Full Monty (1997)
|Movie
|The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
|Movie
|Ice Age (2002)
|Movie
|Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (2006)
|Movie
|Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)
|Movie
|Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
|Movie
|Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)
|Movie
|It’s Complicated (2009)
|Movie
|Kick-Ass (2010)
|Movie
|Old School (2003)
|Movie
|Old School En Espanol (2003)
|Movie
|One Hour Photo (2002)
|Movie
|The Other Woman (2014)
|Movie
|Night Shift (2023)
|Movie
|Practical Magic (1998)
|Movie
|Pretty Woman (1990)
|Movie
|The Proposal (2009)
|Movie
|Raising Arizona (1987)
|Movie
|Ready or Not (2019)
|Movie
|Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
|Movie
|Resident Evil: Extinction En Espanol (2007)
|Movie
|Rio (2011)
|Movie
|Robots (2005)
|Movie
|Scarface (1983)
|Movie
|The Sessions (2012)
|Movie
|Simply Irresistible (1999)
|Movie
|Stay (2005)
|Movie
|Super 8 (2011)
|Movie
|Super 8 En Espanol (2011)
|Movie
|Take Shelter (2011)
|Movie
|Take Shelter En Espanol (2011)
|Movie
|Taken (2009)
|Movie
|Thank You for Smoking (2006)
|Movie
|Thirteen (2003)
|Movie
|Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
|Movie
|Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
|Movie
|Win Win (2011)
|Movie
Leaving Hulu on August 1
- Skinamarink – Movie
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 2, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 2, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 2, 2025
|Title
|Type
|Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1
|Series
|Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1
|Series
|Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8–9
|Series
|Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16
|Series
|Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair (2025)
|Movie
|Vanished in Death Valley (2025)
|Movie
|The Marksman (2021)
|Movie
|Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story (2024)
|Movie
|Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story (2025)
|Movie
|William Tell (2024)
|Movie
No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 4 and 5, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 4 and 5, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 4 and 5, 2025
|Date
|Title
|Type
|Aug 4
|King of the Hill: Complete Season 14
|Series
|Aug 5
|Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries
|Series
|Aug 5
|Bob Trevino Likes It (2024)
|Movie
No titles are leaving Hulu these days.
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 7, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 7, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 7, 2025
|Title
|Type
|Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries
|Series
|Find My Country House: Complete Season 2
|Series
|Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6
|Series
|The Flip Off: Complete Season 1
|Series
|Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: Complete Seasons 1–2
|Series
|Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6B
|Series
|The Monkey (2025)
|Movie
Leaving Hulu on August 7, 2025
- Just Super – Movie
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 8, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 8, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 8, 2025
|Title
|Type
|Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere
|Special
|FX’s Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere
|Series
|Journey to Bethlehem (2023)
|Movie
|Journey to Bethlehem En Espanol (2023)
|Movie
|Shanghai Knights (2003)
|Movie
|Shanghai Noon (2000)
|Movie
No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 9, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 9, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 9, 2025
|Title
|Type
|American Picker: Complete Season 26
|Series
|The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19
|Series
|Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7–8
|Series
|Moonshiners: Complete Season 14
|Series
|Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1
|Series
Leaving Hulu on August 9, 2025
- The Friendship Game – Movie
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 10, 11, and 12, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 10, 11, and 12, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 10, 11, and 12, 2025
|Date
|Title
|Type
|Aug 10
|The Lost City (2022)
|Movie
|Aug 11
|Copshop (2021)
|Movie
|Aug 12
|FX’s Alien: Earth: Two-Episode Series Premiere
|Series
|Aug 12
|Sharp Corner (2024)
|Movie
No titles are leaving Hulu these days
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 13, 2025
No titles are coming to Hulu on this day.
Leaving Hulu on August 13, 2025
- Moving On – Movie
- One True Loves – Movie
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 14, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 14, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 14, 2025
|Title
|Type
|The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
|Anime Series
|Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1
|Series
|Road Wars: Complete Season 4
|Series
|Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1
|Series
|Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
|Series
|See No Evil: Complete Season 7
|Series
|Tales From Oak Island: Complete Season 1
|Series
|The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2
|Series
|Bringing Down The House (2003)
|Movie
|Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)
|Movie
|Like Mike (2002)
|Movie
|Stuck on You (2003)
|Movie
No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 15, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 15, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 15, 2025
|Title
|Type
|Blippi’s Ultimate Playdate – Part 2: Complete Season 1
|Kids Series
|Stand Up To CancerⓇ 2025: Livestream
|Live Event
|YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1A
|Anime Series
|YAIBA: Samurai Legend En Español: Complete S1A
|Anime Series
|The Host (2013)
|Movie
|It Feeds (2025)
|Movie
|John Wick (2014)
|Movie
|John Wick 2 (2017)
|Movie
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)
|Movie
|John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)
|Movie
|Killer Elite (2011)
|Movie
|LOL Live with Devon Walker (2025)
|Comedy Special
|LOL Live with Sydnee Washington (2025)
|Comedy Special
No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 16, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 15, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 15, 2025
|Title
|Type
|Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3
|Docuseries
|Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1
|True Crime Series
|The Curious Case of…: Complete Season 1
|Docuseries
|My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
|True Crime Series
|See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5 – 6
|True Crime Series
|Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1
|Docuseries
Leaving Hulu on August 16, 2025
- Four Samosas – Movie
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2025.
No titles are coming to Hulu on August 18, 2025
Coming to Hulu on August 17, 19, and 20, 2025
|Date
|Title
|Type
|Aug 17
|Thanksgiving (2023)
|Movie
|Aug 19
|Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries
|True Crime Docuseries
|Aug 19
|High Country: Complete Season 1
|Series
|Aug 19
|Levels (2024)
|Movie
|Aug 20
|The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
|Limited Series
No titles are leaving Hulu on August 17,19, and 20, 2025.
Leaving Hulu on August 18, 2025
- The Last Son – Movie
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 21, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 21, 2025
|Title
|Type
|Alone: Complete Season 4
|Reality Series
|Call of the Night: Complete Season 1
|Anime Series
|Farming Life In Another World: Complete Season 1
|Anime Series
|Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11
|Reality Series
|Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4
|Reality Series
|Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3
|Reality Series
|Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2
|Anime Series
|The Bayou (2025)
|Movie
|Money Monster (2016)
|Movie
|Money Monster En Español (2016)
|Movie
Leaving Hulu on August 21, 2025
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes – Movie
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 22, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 22, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 22, 2025
- Eenie Meanie (2025): Film Premiere – Movie
No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 23, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 23, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 23, 2025
|Title
|Type
|Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3 – 4
|Food Series
|Expedition Files: Complete Season 1
|Docuseries
|Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2
|Food Series
|The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 15
|Food Competition Series
|Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28
|Food Competition Series
Leaving Hulu on August 23, 2025
- Hostile Territory – Movie
- Nocebo – Movie
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2025
|Date
|Title
|Type
|Aug 24
|Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2
|Animated Series
|Aug 24
|Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
|Movie
|Aug 25
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Complete Season 1A
|Anime Series
|Aug 26
|Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries
|True Crime Docuseries
|Aug 26
|Little Bites (2024)
|Movie
|Aug 27
|Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1
|Series
No titles are leaving Hulu on August 26 and 27, 2025.
Leaving Hulu on August 24 and 25, 2025
|Date
|Title
|Type
|Aug 24
|7 Days
|Movie
|Aug 25
|Assailant
|Movie
|Aug 25
|Vendetta
|Movie
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 28, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 28, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 28, 2025
|Title
|Type
|Bewitched: Complete Series
|Classic Sitcom
|Customer Wars: Complete Season 3
|Reality Series
|Storage Wars: Complete Season 12
|Reality Series
|Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1
|Documentary Series
|Imported: Documentary Premiere
|Documentary
No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 29, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 29, 2025.
Coming to Hulu on August 29, 2025
|Title
|Type
|Hell of a Summer (2023)
|Movie
|Sisu (2023)
|Movie
|Trail of Vengeance (2025)
|Movie
No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.
Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 31, 2025
Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 31, 2025.
No titles are coming to Hulu on this day.
Leaving Hulu on August 31, 2025
|Title
|Type
|American Rapstar
|Movie
|Anais in Love
|Movie
|Tell It to the Bees
|Movie
Bonus – Coming to Hulu in September 2025
Kicking off the fall TV season, Hulu is bringing back one of its most buzzworthy reality series. The Golden Bachelor returns for Season 2, promising more romance, more drama, and more unforgettable moments.
That wraps up what’s coming and going on Hulu for August 2025. Stay tuned for more updates as Hulu keeps adding new series and movies every month.