Home » Internet » What’s Coming and Leaving Hulu Soon (August 2025)

What’s Coming and Leaving Hulu Soon (August 2025)

by Anchit Srivastava
  • 100 new movies and 69 new series are coming to Hulu this August 2025.
  • 16 titles are leaving Hulu this August 2025.
  • Here is the complete list of all the titles leaving and coming to Hulu this month.

Update: This article was last updated with the latest slate of Hulu originals, movies, and series arriving and departing in August 2025.

August is here, and Hulu has plenty of new movies, shows, and specials to keep you watching all month long. Just don’t forget that some titles are also leaving, so check the dates and plan your watchlist. Here’s the complete list of what’s coming and leaving soon on Hulu in August 2025.

Shows/Movies Coming and Leaving Hulu – August 1, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 1, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 1, 2025

TitleType
Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1Series
Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1Series
MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1–2Series
Survivor: Complete Seasons 23–24Series
Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11Series
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)Movie
28 Days (2000)Movie
28 Days En Espanol (2000)Movie
A Simple Favor (2018)Movie
The Beach (2000)Movie
Black Knight (2001)Movie
The Brothers McMullen (1995)Movie
Click (2006)Movie
Click En Espanol (2006)Movie
Coyote Ugly (2000)Movie
Date Night (2010)Movie
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)Movie
Devil in a Blue Dress En Espanol (1995)Movie
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)Movie
The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)Movie
The Diary of a Teenage Girl En Espanol (2015)Movie
Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)Movie
Did You Hear About the Morgans? En Espanol (2009)Movie
District 9 (2009)Movie
District 9 En Espanol (2009)Movie
Equity (2016)Movie
Equity En Espanol (2016)Movie
Evil Dead (2013)Movie
Evil Dead En Espanol (2013)Movie
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)Movie
The Exorcism of Emily Rose En Espanol (2005)Movie
Father of the Bride (1991)Movie
Father of the Bride Part II (1995)Movie
Forrest Gump (1994)Movie
Forrest Gump En Espanol (1994)Movie
The Full Monty (1997)Movie
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)Movie
Ice Age (2002)Movie
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (2006)Movie
Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)Movie
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)Movie
Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)Movie
It’s Complicated (2009)Movie
Kick-Ass (2010)Movie
Old School (2003)Movie
Old School En Espanol (2003)Movie
One Hour Photo (2002)Movie
The Other Woman (2014)Movie
Night Shift (2023)Movie
Practical Magic (1998)Movie
Pretty Woman (1990)Movie
The Proposal (2009)Movie
Raising Arizona (1987)Movie
Ready or Not (2019)Movie
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)Movie
Resident Evil: Extinction En Espanol (2007)Movie
Rio (2011)Movie
Robots (2005)Movie
Scarface (1983)Movie
The Sessions (2012)Movie
Simply Irresistible (1999)Movie
Stay (2005)Movie
Super 8 (2011)Movie
Super 8 En Espanol (2011)Movie
Take Shelter (2011)Movie
Take Shelter En Espanol (2011)Movie
Taken (2009)Movie
Thank You for Smoking (2006)Movie
Thirteen (2003)Movie
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)Movie
Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)Movie
Win Win (2011)Movie

Leaving Hulu on August 1

  • Skinamarink – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 2, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 2, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 2, 2025

TitleType
Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1Series
Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1Series
Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8–9Series
Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16Series
Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair (2025)Movie
Vanished in Death Valley (2025)Movie
The Marksman (2021)Movie
Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story (2024)Movie
Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story (2025)Movie
William Tell (2024)Movie

No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 4 and 5, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 4 and 5, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 4 and 5, 2025

DateTitleType
Aug 4King of the Hill: Complete Season 14Series
Aug 5Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete DocuseriesSeries
Aug 5Bob Trevino Likes It (2024)Movie

No titles are leaving Hulu these days.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 7, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 7, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 7, 2025

TitleType
Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete DocuseriesSeries
Find My Country House: Complete Season 2Series
Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6Series
The Flip Off: Complete Season 1Series
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: Complete Seasons 1–2Series
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6BSeries
The Monkey (2025)Movie

Leaving Hulu on August 7, 2025

  • Just Super – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 8, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 8, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 8, 2025

TitleType
Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special PremiereSpecial
FX’s Necaxa: Two-Episode Series PremiereSeries
Journey to Bethlehem (2023)Movie
Journey to Bethlehem En Espanol (2023)Movie
Shanghai Knights (2003)Movie
Shanghai Noon (2000)Movie

No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 9, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 9, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 9, 2025

TitleType
American Picker: Complete Season 26Series
The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19Series
Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7–8Series
Moonshiners: Complete Season 14Series
Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1Series

Leaving Hulu on August 9, 2025

  • The Friendship Game – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 10, 11, and 12, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 10, 11, and 12, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 10, 11, and 12, 2025

DateTitleType
Aug 10The Lost City (2022)Movie
Aug 11Copshop (2021)Movie
Aug 12FX’s Alien: Earth: Two-Episode Series PremiereSeries
Aug 12Sharp Corner (2024)Movie

No titles are leaving Hulu these days

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 13, 2025

No titles are coming to Hulu on this day.

Leaving Hulu on August 13, 2025

  • Moving On – Movie
  • One True Loves – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 14, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 14, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 14, 2025

TitleType
The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2Anime Series
Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1Series
Road Wars: Complete Season 4Series
Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1Series
Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1Series
See No Evil: Complete Season 7Series
Tales From Oak Island: Complete Season 1Series
The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2Series
Bringing Down The House (2003)Movie
Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)Movie
Like Mike (2002)Movie
Stuck on You (2003)Movie

No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 15, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 15, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 15, 2025

TitleType
Blippi’s Ultimate Playdate – Part 2: Complete Season 1Kids Series
Stand Up To CancerⓇ 2025: LivestreamLive Event
YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1AAnime Series
YAIBA: Samurai Legend En Español: Complete S1AAnime Series
The Host (2013)Movie
It Feeds (2025)Movie
John Wick (2014)Movie
John Wick 2 (2017)Movie
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)Movie
John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)Movie
Killer Elite (2011)Movie
LOL Live with Devon Walker (2025)Comedy Special
LOL Live with Sydnee Washington (2025)Comedy Special

No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 16, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 15, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 15, 2025

TitleType
Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3Docuseries
Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1True Crime Series
The Curious Case of…: Complete Season 1Docuseries
My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1True Crime Series
See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5 – 6True Crime Series
Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1Docuseries

Leaving Hulu on August 16, 2025

  • Four Samosas – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2025.

No titles are coming to Hulu on August 18, 2025

Coming to Hulu on August 17, 19, and 20, 2025

DateTitleType
Aug 17Thanksgiving (2023)Movie
Aug 19Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete DocuseriesTrue Crime Docuseries
Aug 19High Country: Complete Season 1Series
Aug 19Levels (2024)Movie
Aug 20The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series PremiereLimited Series

No titles are leaving Hulu on August 17,19, and 20, 2025.

Leaving Hulu on August 18, 2025

  • The Last Son – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 21, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 21, 2025

TitleType
Alone: Complete Season 4Reality Series
Call of the Night: Complete Season 1Anime Series
Farming Life In Another World: Complete Season 1Anime Series
Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11Reality Series
Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4Reality Series
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3Reality Series
Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2Anime Series
The Bayou (2025)Movie
Money Monster (2016)Movie
Money Monster En Español (2016)Movie

Leaving Hulu on August 21, 2025

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 22, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 22, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 22, 2025

  • Eenie Meanie (2025): Film Premiere – Movie

No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 23, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 23, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 23, 2025

TitleType
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3 – 4Food Series
Expedition Files: Complete Season 1Docuseries
Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2Food Series
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 15Food Competition Series
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28Food Competition Series

Leaving Hulu on August 23, 2025

  • Hostile Territory – Movie
  • Nocebo – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2025

DateTitleType
Aug 24Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2Animated Series
Aug 24Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)Movie
Aug 25Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Complete Season 1AAnime Series
Aug 26Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete DocuseriesTrue Crime Docuseries
Aug 26Little Bites (2024)Movie
Aug 27Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1Series

No titles are leaving Hulu on August 26 and 27, 2025.

Leaving Hulu on August 24 and 25, 2025

DateTitleType
Aug 247 DaysMovie
Aug 25AssailantMovie
Aug 25VendettaMovie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 28, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 28, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 28, 2025

TitleType
Bewitched: Complete SeriesClassic Sitcom
Customer Wars: Complete Season 3Reality Series
Storage Wars: Complete Season 12Reality Series
Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1Documentary Series
Imported: Documentary PremiereDocumentary

No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 29, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 29, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 29, 2025

TitleType
Hell of a Summer (2023)Movie
Sisu (2023)Movie
Trail of Vengeance (2025)Movie

No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 31, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 31, 2025.

No titles are coming to Hulu on this day.

Leaving Hulu on August 31, 2025

TitleType
American RapstarMovie
Anais in LoveMovie
Tell It to the BeesMovie

Bonus – Coming to Hulu in September 2025

Kicking off the fall TV season, Hulu is bringing back one of its most buzzworthy reality series. The Golden Bachelor returns for Season 2, promising more romance, more drama, and more unforgettable moments.

That wraps up what’s coming and going on Hulu for August 2025. Stay tuned for more updates as Hulu keeps adding new series and movies every month.

