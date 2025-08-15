What’s Coming and Leaving Hulu Soon (August 2025)

100 new movies and 69 new series are coming to Hulu this August 2025.

16 titles are leaving Hulu this August 2025.

Here is the complete list of all the titles leaving and coming to Hulu this month.

Update: This article was last updated with the latest slate of Hulu originals, movies, and series arriving and departing in August 2025.

August is here, and Hulu has plenty of new movies, shows, and specials to keep you watching all month long. Just don’t forget that some titles are also leaving, so check the dates and plan your watchlist. Here’s the complete list of what’s coming and leaving soon on Hulu in August 2025.

Shows/Movies Coming and Leaving Hulu – August 1, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 1, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 1, 2025

Title Type Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1 Series Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1 Series MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1–2 Series Survivor: Complete Seasons 23–24 Series Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11 Series 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) Movie 28 Days (2000) Movie 28 Days En Espanol (2000) Movie A Simple Favor (2018) Movie The Beach (2000) Movie Black Knight (2001) Movie The Brothers McMullen (1995) Movie Click (2006) Movie Click En Espanol (2006) Movie Coyote Ugly (2000) Movie Date Night (2010) Movie Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) Movie Devil in a Blue Dress En Espanol (1995) Movie The Devil Wears Prada (2006) Movie The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015) Movie The Diary of a Teenage Girl En Espanol (2015) Movie Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009) Movie Did You Hear About the Morgans? En Espanol (2009) Movie District 9 (2009) Movie District 9 En Espanol (2009) Movie Equity (2016) Movie Equity En Espanol (2016) Movie Evil Dead (2013) Movie Evil Dead En Espanol (2013) Movie The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) Movie The Exorcism of Emily Rose En Espanol (2005) Movie Father of the Bride (1991) Movie Father of the Bride Part II (1995) Movie Forrest Gump (1994) Movie Forrest Gump En Espanol (1994) Movie The Full Monty (1997) Movie The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005) Movie Ice Age (2002) Movie Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (2006) Movie Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) Movie Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) Movie Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016) Movie It’s Complicated (2009) Movie Kick-Ass (2010) Movie Old School (2003) Movie Old School En Espanol (2003) Movie One Hour Photo (2002) Movie The Other Woman (2014) Movie Night Shift (2023) Movie Practical Magic (1998) Movie Pretty Woman (1990) Movie The Proposal (2009) Movie Raising Arizona (1987) Movie Ready or Not (2019) Movie Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) Movie Resident Evil: Extinction En Espanol (2007) Movie Rio (2011) Movie Robots (2005) Movie Scarface (1983) Movie The Sessions (2012) Movie Simply Irresistible (1999) Movie Stay (2005) Movie Super 8 (2011) Movie Super 8 En Espanol (2011) Movie Take Shelter (2011) Movie Take Shelter En Espanol (2011) Movie Taken (2009) Movie Thank You for Smoking (2006) Movie Thirteen (2003) Movie Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) Movie Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) Movie Win Win (2011) Movie

Leaving Hulu on August 1

Skinamarink – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 2, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 2, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 2, 2025

Title Type Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1 Series Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1 Series Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8–9 Series Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16 Series Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair (2025) Movie Vanished in Death Valley (2025) Movie The Marksman (2021) Movie Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story (2024) Movie Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story (2025) Movie William Tell (2024) Movie

No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 4 and 5, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 4 and 5, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 4 and 5, 2025

Date Title Type Aug 4 King of the Hill: Complete Season 14 Series Aug 5 Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries Series Aug 5 Bob Trevino Likes It (2024) Movie

No titles are leaving Hulu these days.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 7, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 7, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 7, 2025

Title Type Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries Series Find My Country House: Complete Season 2 Series Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6 Series The Flip Off: Complete Season 1 Series Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: Complete Seasons 1–2 Series Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6B Series The Monkey (2025) Movie

Leaving Hulu on August 7, 2025

Just Super – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 8, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 8, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 8, 2025

Title Type Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere Special FX’s Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere Series Journey to Bethlehem (2023) Movie Journey to Bethlehem En Espanol (2023) Movie Shanghai Knights (2003) Movie Shanghai Noon (2000) Movie

No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 9, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 9, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 9, 2025

Title Type American Picker: Complete Season 26 Series The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19 Series Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7–8 Series Moonshiners: Complete Season 14 Series Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1 Series

Leaving Hulu on August 9, 2025

The Friendship Game – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 10, 11, and 12, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 10, 11, and 12, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 10, 11, and 12, 2025

Date Title Type Aug 10 The Lost City (2022) Movie Aug 11 Copshop (2021) Movie Aug 12 FX’s Alien: Earth: Two-Episode Series Premiere Series Aug 12 Sharp Corner (2024) Movie

No titles are leaving Hulu these days

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 13, 2025

No titles are coming to Hulu on this day.

Leaving Hulu on August 13, 2025

Moving On – Movie

One True Loves – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 14, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 14, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 14, 2025

Title Type The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 Anime Series Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1 Series Road Wars: Complete Season 4 Series Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1 Series Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1 Series See No Evil: Complete Season 7 Series Tales From Oak Island: Complete Season 1 Series The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2 Series Bringing Down The House (2003) Movie Cheaper By The Dozen (2003) Movie Like Mike (2002) Movie Stuck on You (2003) Movie

No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 15, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 15, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 15, 2025

Title Type Blippi’s Ultimate Playdate – Part 2: Complete Season 1 Kids Series Stand Up To CancerⓇ 2025: Livestream Live Event YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1A Anime Series YAIBA: Samurai Legend En Español: Complete S1A Anime Series The Host (2013) Movie It Feeds (2025) Movie John Wick (2014) Movie John Wick 2 (2017) Movie John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) Movie John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) Movie Killer Elite (2011) Movie LOL Live with Devon Walker (2025) Comedy Special LOL Live with Sydnee Washington (2025) Comedy Special

No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 16, 2025

Title Type Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3 Docuseries Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1 True Crime Series The Curious Case of…: Complete Season 1 Docuseries My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1 True Crime Series See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5 – 6 True Crime Series Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1 Docuseries

Leaving Hulu on August 16, 2025

Four Samosas – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2025.

No titles are coming to Hulu on August 18, 2025

Coming to Hulu on August 17, 19, and 20, 2025

Date Title Type Aug 17 Thanksgiving (2023) Movie Aug 19 Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries True Crime Docuseries Aug 19 High Country: Complete Season 1 Series Aug 19 Levels (2024) Movie Aug 20 The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere Limited Series

No titles are leaving Hulu on August 17,19, and 20, 2025.

Leaving Hulu on August 18, 2025

The Last Son – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 21, 2025

Coming to Hulu on August 21, 2025

Title Type Alone: Complete Season 4 Reality Series Call of the Night: Complete Season 1 Anime Series Farming Life In Another World: Complete Season 1 Anime Series Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11 Reality Series Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4 Reality Series Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3 Reality Series Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2 Anime Series The Bayou (2025) Movie Money Monster (2016) Movie Money Monster En Español (2016) Movie

Leaving Hulu on August 21, 2025

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 22, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 22, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 22, 2025

Eenie Meanie (2025): Film Premiere – Movie

No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 23, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 23, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 23, 2025

Title Type Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3 – 4 Food Series Expedition Files: Complete Season 1 Docuseries Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2 Food Series The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 15 Food Competition Series Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28 Food Competition Series

Leaving Hulu on August 23, 2025

Hostile Territory – Movie

Nocebo – Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2025

Date Title Type Aug 24 Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2 Animated Series Aug 24 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) Movie Aug 25 Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Complete Season 1A Anime Series Aug 26 Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries True Crime Docuseries Aug 26 Little Bites (2024) Movie Aug 27 Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1 Series

No titles are leaving Hulu on August 26 and 27, 2025.

Leaving Hulu on August 24 and 25, 2025

Date Title Type Aug 24 7 Days Movie Aug 25 Assailant Movie Aug 25 Vendetta Movie

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 28, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 28, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 28, 2025

Title Type Bewitched: Complete Series Classic Sitcom Customer Wars: Complete Season 3 Reality Series Storage Wars: Complete Season 12 Reality Series Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1 Documentary Series Imported: Documentary Premiere Documentary

No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 29, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 29, 2025.

Coming to Hulu on August 29, 2025

Title Type Hell of a Summer (2023) Movie Sisu (2023) Movie Trail of Vengeance (2025) Movie

No titles are leaving Hulu on this day.

Coming and Leaving on Hulu – August 31, 2025

Here’s the full list of movies and shows coming and leaving on Hulu on August 31, 2025.

No titles are coming to Hulu on this day.

Leaving Hulu on August 31, 2025

Title Type American Rapstar Movie Anais in Love Movie Tell It to the Bees Movie

Bonus – Coming to Hulu in September 2025

Kicking off the fall TV season, Hulu is bringing back one of its most buzzworthy reality series. The Golden Bachelor returns for Season 2, promising more romance, more drama, and more unforgettable moments.

That wraps up what’s coming and going on Hulu for August 2025. Stay tuned for more updates as Hulu keeps adding new series and movies every month.