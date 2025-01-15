WhatsApp Feature Update: Use Selfie Stickers and New Image/Video Filters

WhatsApp introduces new camera effects to photos and videos, which were available on video calls before.

You can now create selfie stickers and also share sticker packs with friends.

WhatsApp has made it quicker to react to messages by adding a double-tap option.

WhatsApp is starting the year strong with a suite of exciting new features. From creating personalized stickers from your selfies to adding fun effects to photos and videos and reacting to messages faster, WhatsApp is giving you more ways to express yourself. Here’s a breakdown of all the new features WhatsApp has introduced:

Camera Interface Gets Effects

WhatsApp previously introduced camera effects for only iOS users. Now, these effects are available globally for both Android and iOS. This means you can now use filters on your photos and videos similar to video calls directly within WhatsApp chats.

You can choose from over 30 backgrounds, filters, and effects to transform your shots before sharing them with friends and family. This is like adding a new layer of creativity to your conversations.

WhatsApp previously lacked built-in filter effects for photos and videos like in other social media platforms. We are talking about Snapchat and Instagram, and the latter is owned by Meta which also operates WhatsApp. It is surprising this took so long to roll out to WhatsApp.

Selfie Stickers: Turn Yourself into a Sticker

WhatsApp has introduced a fun new feature stickers feature – create Selfie stickers directly within the app. This means that you don’t need to rely on third-party apps or complicated editing processes.

How to Create Selfie Stickers on WhatsApp:

Open a chat on WhatsApp. Tap the sticker icon. Tap Create. You should see the camera option. Tap it to take a selfie. WhatsApp will automatically create a sticker from your selfie. You can then edit the sticker further if you wish. Once you’re happy with your creation, tap the Send button to add it to your sticker collection and share it in the chat.

You can further add these stickers to your favorites as well.

Share Your Favourite Sticker Pack

Another feature WhatsApp has introduced is the ability to share entire sticker packs directly from chats. So you don’t have to send individual stickers one by one now.

If you found a sticker pack that perfectly captures your friend’s personality or maybe you’ve stumbled upon a hilarious set of stickers that you just want to share. You can send the entire sticker pack directly to your friends.

How to Share a Sticker Pack on WhatsApp:

Open a chat on WhatsApp. Tap the sticker icon. Navigate to the sticker pack you want to share. Tap share icon. Share the sticker pack.

This is a small but welcome improvement that makes it much more convenient to share your favorite sticker collections with others.

Quicker Reactions With Double Tap

WhatsApp has introduced two key improvements to reactions: double-tap to react and improved reaction scrolling. Now, you can simply double-tap a message to quickly add a reaction for acknowledging it without interrupting the flow of conversation. Also, scrolling through your most frequently used reactions is now smoother.

While the double-tap gesture might remind you of Instagram’s “like” feature, WhatsApp’s implementation offers a significant advantage. On Instagram, a double tap always equals a heart. On WhatsApp, you can quickly choose from multiple reactions, allowing for a more accurate response to the message. You can do this on Instagram as well but you need to tap and hold the message.

Simply double-tap the message you want to react to. A selection of your most frequently used reactions will pop up. Tap the reaction you want to use.

Double-Tap Tap and hold

Previously, reacting to a message on WhatsApp required a long press, which also brought up other options like forward and copy. Now, a simple double-tap instantly opens the reaction menu. Don’t worry, you can still tap and hold if you need the other options.

With these latest updates, WhatsApp is focused on making communication more expressive, convenient, and fun. Stay tuned for more upcoming features on WhatsApp.