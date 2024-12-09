WhatsApp Message Reminder: Never Miss Important Messages

WhatsApp sends you notifications for incoming messages. But what if you haven’t heard it when the message arrived? To solve this, WhatsApp has introduced a new Message Reminder feature. Even if you miss the initial notification, this feature nudges you about unseen messages, helping you catch up quickly. It’s especially useful in today’s world where personal messages can easily get lost among promotional or transactional ones.

What is the Message Reminder on WhatsApp?

In the WhatsApp beta update version 2.24.22.21, WhatsApp introduced a Reminders feature for unseen status updates. The latest beta update, version 2.24.25.29, expands this feature to include unread messages as well.

Source: wabetainfo

The feature doesn’t nudge you every few minutes. Instead, it relies on an algorithm to prioritize reminders for contacts you interact with frequently. WhatsApp says these notifications are rare, avoiding notification fatigue. These notifications may not function properly if you reinstall the app or switch to a new phone, as the data resets and is not stored on servers or included in backups.

How to Enable or Change Message Reminder Settings

The feature is currently available only to beta users with WhatsApp version 2.24.25.29 for Android. It’s turned on by default in the beta version, but you can adjust it easily:

Open WhatsApp. Go to Settings > Notifications. Tap on Reminders. Turn it on or off using the toggle.

There’s no word yet on when this WhatsApp Message Reminders will roll out to the stable version, but beta testers can start using it now. The updated Message Reminder ensures you stay connected by highlighting chats and updates that matter most. Meta has been on a roll this year shipping a number of features to both WhatsApp and Instagram.