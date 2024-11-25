WhatsApp Now Lets You ‘Read’ Voice Notes: How to Use It

WhatsApp is rolling out an update that introduces a Voice Note Transcript feature. It transcribes voice notes into text, allowing users to read long messages instead of listening to them. This is especially useful when you’re in a group setting or can’t find a convenient moment to play the voice note.

Don’t worry—your voice notes remain protected, as the entire voice-to-text conversion happens on your device, ensuring no third party can access them. Transcripts are generated on your device so that no one else, not even WhatsApp, can hear or read your personal messages,” states Meta in its press release. However, it’s not yet clear if this process is end-to-end encrypted.

According to WhatsApp, the Voice Note Transcript feature is being rolled out gradually across the globe. However, it will initially support only limited languages, including English, Hindi, Spanish, Russian, and Portuguese (Brazil).

Additionally, it’s unclear if AI powers this feature. If it is, it would mark the second AI-powered feature introduced on WhatsApp after Meta AI.

How to Use Voice Note Transcript on WhatsApp?

Once the feature is rolled out to you, follow these steps to enable and use it:

Step 1 – Enable Voice Note Transcript

Open the WhatsApp app and go to Settings. Tap on Chat, then select Voice Message Transcripts. Toggle the feature on. You can also choose the language in which voice notes should be transcribed.

Step 2 – Transcribe a Voice Note

Long-press the voice message you want to transcribe. Tap Transcribe from the pop-up menu. The app will automatically convert the voice note into text, displaying what the sender said in their audio message.

This feature makes it much easier to read WhatsApp voice notes, especially when you’re in a crowded space or a quiet place like a library where listening isn’t practical. It’s also useful for dealing with long voice messages when you don’t have the time to listen.

The best part is that WhatsApp cannot access your messages, as all the conversion happens on your device. However, you may need to download additional language packs to enable the transcription feature. If you’re eager to try this feature, make sure your WhatsApp app is up to date, and do look out for the option in app settings.

You may also want to check out reverse image search feature in WhatsApp, another new addition that will soon be available to all users.