Whatsapp Now Lets You Sort Your Chats Using Custom Lists – Here’s How

WhatsApp’s new feature called custom lists has rolled out allowing you to create lists of people and groups to organize chats.

This makes it easy to filter your professional, family, or friends’ chats making it easier to focus on specific conversations without the clutter of your entire chat history.

You can reorder, modify, and delete your custom list.

WhatsApp had rolled out a favorites feature where you had a couple of preset filters to organize and filter your chats. Examples include Unread and Groups. Taking it a step further, WhatsApp is now rolling out the ability to create your own custom lists that will act as filters.

One example can be where you add all people and chat groups related to your office to a list. Another example can be a list of friends and groups around your college or that upcoming trip.

How to Create Custom Lists in WhatsApp

Method 1

Open Whatsapp and swipe down on your screen to see different list presets at the top. Click on the + icon to create your custom list. Give a name to your list and tap on Add people or groups. Now select people or groups you want to add using the search bar.

Method 2

Open Whatsapp and go to Settings. Tap on the Lists option. Tap on the Create a custom list option to create your list. Use the search bar to find people and group to add to this list.

Also Read:

How to Edit Your List

Tap on the list’s name you want to edit at the top right below the search bar in the Chats tab. Tap on the manage “list name” option at the bottom to edit your list.

You can also edit your list by long-pressing your list name that reveals a pop-up menu.

There is also an option to Reorder lists so you can organize your WhatsApp lists as you wish. WhatsApp’s custom chat filtering feature is available for iOS users at the time of writing this article. Android and desktop OS are expected to receive this feature in future updates.