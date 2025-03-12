WhatsApp Privacy: Enable These 2 Settings to Hide Your IP Address

With over 3 billion users each month, WhatsApp has become the go-to messaging app for most people. Chances are, you’re regularly chatting and making calls on it. But lately, scammers have been targeting users to track their location and other personal details, often by using IP addresses. That’s why you should enable these two important settings to keep your IP address hidden while using WhatsApp.

How to Protect Your IP Address When Using WhatsApp

When you make or receive calls on WhatsApp, especially with strangers, there’s a chance they could track your IP address and, in turn, your approximate location. This happens because WhatsApp uses peer-to-peer (P2P) connections for calls, which can expose your IP to the other party.

Your IP address contains details like your approximate location, internet service provider (ISP), device type, network details, and even unprotected browsing activity. If someone with bad intentions gets access to it, they might use it to track or target you, perhaps by sending phishing links or attempting to locate your home.

Similarly, when someone sends you a link, WhatsApp automatically generates a preview. This means that as soon as the message arrives, your phone may try to fetch the preview information by connecting to the website behind the link. Even if you don’t click the link, this attempt can still expose your IP address.

How to Protect Your IP Address on WhatsApp

To avoid these risks, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp on your phone. Tap the three-dot menu and go to Settings. Select Privacy and scroll down to Advanced. Toggle on Protect IP address in calls. Next, also turn on Disable link previews.

What These Settings Do

Protect IP Address in Calls: Forces WhatsApp to relay calls through its servers instead of a direct P2P connection. This hides your IP from the other party but may reduce call quality slightly. For most users, the difference will be negligible. If you mostly call family and friends, you might not need this. But if you frequently talk to strangers (for work, sales, or business), it’s best to keep it enabled.

Disable Link Previews: Stops WhatsApp from generating automatic link previews, preventing your phone from connecting to unknown websites. However, if you click the link manually, your IP can still be exposed. If you must open a suspicious link, use a VPN or proxy to stay anonymous.

By enabling these two settings, you can better protect your privacy and avoid potential tracking risks on WhatsApp. Remember, even with these settings enabled, exercise caution with all links, especially from unknown contacts, as clicking them can still expose your IP address.