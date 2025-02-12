WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Assign Labels in Group Chats

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets you add a label to yourself in group chats. This might sound like a small update, but it could actually be quite useful. Imagine you’re in a school group, a sports team, or a work chat. Instead of people guessing who you are, you can just label yourself as “John’s Dad,” “Coach,” or “Team Lead.” Everyone in that group will see your label, making conversations easier, and reducing confusion.

WhatsApp Labels was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.4.3 and is still in development. Once rolled out, it will let you set a label that stays even if you reset or reinstall WhatsApp. The label applies only to that specific group, so you can be “Coach” in one chat and “Manager” in another. It doesn’t change your contact name and won’t appear anywhere else outside the group.

Only you can add your label in any group. Other members, or even admins, cannot edit or assign a label to you. When setting up, WhatsApp will suggest labels like “Parent,” “Chairperson,” or “Doctor,” but you can type anything you want. It’s all about making group chats more interpersonal adding much-needed clarity. Labels are particularly useful in large or structured groups, such as school discussions, work teams, or moderated communities where roles need to be clearly defined.

Labels will also help WhatsApp group admins and experts by allowing members to easily identify who to contact for specific issues. For example, in a workplace chat, an HR representative could label themselves accordingly, or in a tech support group, users could identify the experts without confusion.

Right now, the feature is not available to all beta testers even if they have the right beta version app, so it’s unclear when it will roll out to everyone. WhatsApp often tests features for weeks or even months before releasing them widely. So we have to wait until the release of the stable version to access the feature. However, given its potential to improve group organization and communication, it’s expected to be a valuable addition once fully launched.