WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These iPhones: Check the Full List

Meta’s WhatsApp is reportedly ending support for older iPhone models, as a part of its regular process. From May 5, 2025, iPhones like the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus won’t be able to use WhatsApp anymore.

If you’re wondering why that is, it’s because WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with iOS versions earlier than 15.1. Notably, WhatsApp was kept compatible across the entire range of iPhones for years purely because it’s immensely popular with over 3 billion users worldwide, meaning people with a variety of devices were accessing the messaging platform.

However, as WhatsApp evolves toward advanced features — from plain text messaging to incorporating Meta AI, voice notes, reverse image search, and more — it becomes technically challenging to implement all of those while still supporting decade-old models. Newer versions of iOS include updated APIs and improved technologies required by WhatsApp to deliver these new features.

Currently, WhatsApp supports iOS 12 or later. However, a report from WaBetaInfo indicates a future update will require iOS 15.1 or newer to work properly. WhatsApp has given users a five-month grace period until May 5, 2025, which is enough time to upgrade their device or switch to an alternate platform if required.

This change applies to both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business apps as they use the same underlying code and API requirements. Since WhatsApp has dedicated desktop apps for both Mac and Windows, you can also use it on those devices if you have any.

So if you’re on an iOS version older than iOS 15.1, you may check for software updates in Settings > General > Software Update and update to a more recent version. If your iPhone is losing support, i.e., the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, you may want to upgrade to a newer model that is currently supported. But don’t worry, there’s still enough time.