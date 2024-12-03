Home » News » WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These iPhones: Check the Full List

by Ritik Singh
Meta’s WhatsApp is reportedly ending support for older iPhone models, as a part of its regular process. From May 5, 2025, iPhones like the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus won’t be able to use WhatsApp anymore.

If you’re wondering why that is, it’s because WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with iOS versions earlier than 15.1. Notably, WhatsApp was kept compatible across the entire range of iPhones for years purely because it’s immensely popular with over 3 billion users worldwide, meaning people with a variety of devices were accessing the messaging platform.

However, as WhatsApp evolves toward advanced features — from plain text messaging to incorporating Meta AI, voice notes, reverse image search, and more — it becomes technically challenging to implement all of those while still supporting decade-old models. Newer versions of iOS include updated APIs and improved technologies required by WhatsApp to deliver these new features.

Currently, WhatsApp supports iOS 12 or later. However, a report from WaBetaInfo indicates a future update will require iOS 15.1 or newer to work properly. WhatsApp has given users a five-month grace period until May 5, 2025, which is enough time to upgrade their device or switch to an alternate platform if required.

This change applies to both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business apps as they use the same underlying code and API requirements. Since WhatsApp has dedicated desktop apps for both Mac and Windows, you can also use it on those devices if you have any.

So if you’re on an iOS version older than iOS 15.1, you may check for software updates in Settings > General > Software Update and update to a more recent version. If your iPhone is losing support, i.e., the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, you may want to upgrade to a newer model that is currently supported. But don’t worry, there’s still enough time.

With over 7 years of experience in tech, Ritik currently heads content at Techwiser.com. His journey began by sharing his knowledge and helping other people in online communities. This passion led him to a career in tech journalism, fueled by a formal education in Electronic Media. He then went on to roles at GadgetsToUse and PC-Tablet, where he honed his skills as an editor. He's also contributed to popular publications like HowToGeek and TheWindowsClub. With a portfolio of over 2,000 how-tos, reviews, and in-depth guides, Ritik has helped millions of readers navigate their tech, from smartphones to smart homes.

