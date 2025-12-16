If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Wheal Definition, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Wheal Definition – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Wheal Definition.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 17 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters SK 3 Letters WAG, ARK, NAP, RIB, MEL, PIT, WEN 4 Letters SWAY, LUMP, WEAL, AFOE, LUCK, WALE, WELT, BLEB, EASE, FLAW, KINK, MOLE, POCK, RIFT, SCAB, SCAR, WARP, WART, GOOD 5 Letters SWING, MARKS, WELTS, HIVES, FIBER, RIDGE, WHEAL, OEDER, WHELK, BULLA, CHECK, CRACK, CRAZE, FAULT, NEVUS, SPLIT, TRACK, TWIST, WHELP 6 Letters BRUISE, SAVAGE, CLOVER, COMEDO, CRATER, DEFECT, HICKEY, KELOID, LUXURY, MILIUM, PIMPLE, STRIPE, VELVET, WEALTH 7 Letters WELLING, BLISTER, SCARLET, GUNWALE, BLEMISH, COMFORT, FRECKLE, LENTIGO, PUSTULE, SCRATCH, SUCCESS, VERRUCA, VESICLE, WELFARE 8 Letters BLISTERS, CORDUROY, SWELLING 9 Letters SWELLINGS, CONTUSION, AFFLUENCE, BIRTHMARK, BLACKHEAD, CICATRICE, DEFORMITY, FLESHPOTS, HAPPINESS, WHITEHEAD 10 Letters WELL-BEING, BEDOFROSES, DEFACEMENT, DISTORTION, EASYSTREET, HEMANGIOMA, LIFEOFEASE, NEEDLESCAR, PROSPERITY 11 Letters GOODFORTUNE, DEFORMATION, LAPOFLUXURY, THEGOODLIFE 13 Letters GREETINGSCARD, DISFIGURATION, DISFIGUREMENT, SEBACEOUSCYST 14 Letters PORT-WINESTAIN, GRACIOUSLIVING, PROSPEROUSNESS, STRAWBERRYMARK, UPWARDMOBILITY 15 Letters LOAVESANDFISHES, THEAFFLUENTLIFE 17 Letters EASYCIRCUMSTANCES, THRIVINGCONDITION

