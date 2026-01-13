If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Wheeled Cart, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Wheeled Cart – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Wheeled Cart.

4 letters – CART

CART 6 letters – BARROW, WAGON

BARROW, WAGON 7 letters – TROLLEY

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Wheeled Cart. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 18 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters COG 4 Letters AXLE, YARD, CART 5 Letters WAGON, DOLLY 6 Letters BARROW, CHURCH 7 Letters TROLLEY, TRAILER, TRACTOR 8 Letters RICKSHAW, NICHOLAS, TROLLEYS, TRAILERS 9 Letters WAGONTIRE 10 Letters DOLLYOLDST 11 Letters WHEELBARROW 15 Letters FRATERNIBARROWA 16 Letters FRATERNITYBARROW 18 Letters DOLLYOLDSTNICHOLAS

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.