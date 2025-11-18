When is Spotify Wrapped 2025 Coming Out?

Spotify’s annual music recap, Spotify Wrapped 2025, is just around the corner.

It offers you detailed stats of all the artists, songs, and genres that you have listened to over the past year.

Here’s when Spotify Wrapped 2025 is expected to release.

It’s the most anticipated time of the year again.No, I am not talking about Black Friday, but Spotify’s annual recap: Spotify Wrapped 2025. Whether you are a casual listener or a hardcore music lover, it’s always good to reflect on your favorite songs, artists, and genres. So if you have been waiting for the Spotify Wrapped 2025, here’s when it’s expected to drop.

Spotify hasn’t dropped its annual Wrapped 2025 recap yet, but it usually arrives at the end of the year. Based on past trends, it is likely to drop between the last of November and the first week of December.

Here are the release dates for Spotify Wrapped over the years:

2016 : December 6

: December 6 2017 : December 6

: December 6 2018 : December 6

: December 6 2019 : December 6

: December 6 2020 : December 1

: December 1 2021 : December 1

: December 1 2022 : November 30

: November 30 2023 : November 29

: November 29 2024: December 4

What Does Spotify Wrapped Contain?

Each Spotify Wrapped is unique as it offers a personalized, curated list of your favorite songs, artists, and genres. It offers you a recap of your listening habits over the past 365 days. As a bonus, it might also include a video clip of your favourite artist thanking you for your support.

Last year, the most-streamed artist of 2024 was Taylor Swift with more than 26.6 billion streams. With Swift gaining the spot in 2023, it would be interesting to see if she continues her winning streak in 2025.

Where Can I Find My Spotify Wrapped?

Once released, the Spotify Wrapped 2025 banner will appear on the home page of the app. Just make sure that you are using the latest version of the app to get the recap..Chances are that you will get a pop-up banner as soon as you fire up the app. This banner will appear for both Android as well as iOS users. In case you miss the banner, there will be a Spotify Wrapped button in the top menu next to the Podcasts and Audiobook sections. You can share this Wrapped with your friends on social media platforms or save a playlist of your most-streamed songs of the year.

Who Is Eligible For Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped is available for those users who have listened to at least 5 artists and a minimum of 30 different songs. Do note that each song should have been played for at least 30 seconds or more to consider it in the streaming data. Only your public listening sessions are taken into consideration, so private ones won’t count.