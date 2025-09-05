When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Streaming? Possible Release Date Explained

Summary:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the latest MCU movie in theaters.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released with Superman in theaters, but it is still unavailable on OTT.

Here’s when Fantastic Four: First Steps will release on streaming platforms.

MCU’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been out in cinemas for a while now and is the penultimate chapter to Avengers: Doomsday. The movie was released in theaters on 25 July 2025, just a week after DCU’s Superman. Superman’s is streaming on OTT now, but what about Fantastic Four? Here’s everything you need to know about when The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be out on streaming platforms.

When Will Fantastic Four: First Steps Be Available on Streaming

Johnny Storm, Sue Storm, Reed Richards in a snippet from the movie | Credits: Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is expected to hit streaming by late October or early November. Marvel typically follows a two-month window between a theatrical release and its PVOD debut. Thunderbolts, released in theaters on May 2, arrived on PVOD by July 1, and began streaming on August 27.

The same was the case with Captain America: Brave New World. The movie hit theaters on February 14, 2025, became available on PVOD by April 15, and started streaming on May 28, 2025.

When will Fantastic Four Be Available on Digital

Fantastic Four: First Steps will be available to buy or rent by the end of September. This is because MCU movies are usually available to rent before their streaming release date. Here’s a breakdown of the expected release schedule for Fantastic Four on streaming and digital:

Platform Expected Release Window Notes Theaters July 25, 2025 Still running PVOD (Apple TV, Prime, YouTube) Sept 23 – 30, 2025 $19.99 – 29.99 purchase, $14.99 – 24.99 rental Disney+ Oct – Nov 2025 Likely 90 – 100 days after theatrical Blu-ray / 4K UHD Late October 2025 Physical release

How Long Will Fantastic Four: First Steps Stay in Theaters

The Thing lifting a car in Fantastic Four First Steps Trailer | Credits: Marvel

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (we answered all questions on it here) is expected to stay in theaters until at least the end of September. While not breaking any records, the movie has garnered significant popularity. As of writing, Fantastic Four’s worldwide box office has grossed $508.2 million, making it the first MCU movie of 2025 to cross the $500 million mark. That said, the number of shows for Fantastic Four might reduce as newer films like The Conjuring: Last Rites are released.

What is The Fantastic Four: First Steps About

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the story of Marvel’s first superhero family. The story focuses on Reed Richards, Sue and Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, who, after being exposed to cosmic radiation, gained their powers. The movie focuses on the Fantastic Four coming face-to-face with Galactus, the World Devourer.

As the name suggests, Galactus wants to destroy Earth, and the movie focuses on the superhero team’s relationship with one another and how they stop the calamity. The Fantastic Four will play a major role in Avengers: Doomsday. If you haven’t watched it yet, you can catch it in theaters now or wait for it to release on streaming platforms.