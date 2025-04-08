When is Ultron Coming Out in Marvel Rivals? Possible Release Date and Abilities Leak

Marvel Rivals is soon releasing its long-awaited Season 2 Hellfire Gala. Of course, with a new season comes a new playable character. This time, it’s Emma Frost. However, many players are expecting Ultron to come, and fans have been asking when he will be released. Leaks have revealed his kit, further nodding at his introduction. Let’s talk about Ultron’s possible release date and abilities leak.

When is Ultron Coming to Marvel Rivals?

Ultron is confirmed to be introduced in the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update. This has been confirmed by the devs in the Developer Talks for Season 2 of Marvel Rivals. While there is no confirmation on when Season 2.5 will release, we can actually predict the possible release date. Since Season 1, Marvel Rivals has followed the pattern of updating the season every 3 months, so the mid-season update arrives 6 weeks after the season starts.

So by this calculation, if Season 2 releases on April 11, then the possible release date for Season 2.5 will be May 23rd, 2025. Alongside Emma Frost and Ultron, Season 2 also introduces a brand-new Battle Pass, complete with new skins and costumes.

Ultron’s Leaked Abilities in Marvel Rivals

Based on the leaks, Ultron is set to be the new Strategist in Season 2.5 of Marvel Rivals. Thanks to trusted Marvel Rivals dataminer X0X_LEAK on X, we are able to check Ultron’s possible abilities:

Ability Name Description Encephalo-Ray Unleash a burning energy beam. Algorithm Correction Hold Space to fall slowly. Dynamic Flight Quickly dashes and fly in the direction of movement, then enters free-flight mode. Imperative: Patch Commands a giant drone to follow an ally, constantly healing them within its radius, with additional healing for the designated ally. Imperative: Firewall Summons drones to give bonus health to nearby allies, centered on Ultron and the ally marked with Imperative: Patch. Great for holding objectives. Rage of Ultron (Ultimate) Summons Ultron Drones to fire Encephalo-Rays, which can either damage enemies or heal allies.

From these leaked abilities, we can see that Ultron will not be a healing-focused Strategist like Luna Snow or Invisible Woman. Instead, he will be a long-range support who can heal teammates passively by deploying drones to his allies. This introduces a new mechanic for a Strategist, by being able to support diving heroes like Venom or Captain America. He also has damaging abilities, which could make him a good protector for other team healers.

He will also be the only Strategist who can fly, for now. Although his flying skill is more similar to Star-Lord’s rather than Iron Man’s or Human Torch’s. That’s everything you need to know about Ultron in Marvel Rivals, including his possible release date and leaked abilities. Are you excited for the release of this mechanical villain?