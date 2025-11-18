When is YouTube Music Recap 2025 Coming Out?

YouTube Music 2025 Recap is just around the corner.

The hint of an early release has already been spotted.

You will be able to look back on your top artists, tracks and albums you loved this year.

2025 is almost over, and just like every year, it went by so fast. Music is a daily thing for most of us now, whether you are going to work or on your way to college. Now it feels like it’s a good time to check our listening recap. YouTube Music is expected to be the first to release its yearly recap, showing your top artists, albums, and songs. Here’s when you can see your YouTube Music 2025 Recap this year.

When will YouTube Music Recap 2025 come out?

Just like previous years, this recap usually goes live between late November and early December. So it might drop at the end of this month or in the first week of December. YouTube Music has been giving end-of-year recaps since 2021, and later added seasonal recaps as well.

Here’s a small peek into the previous year’s launch dates of the YouTube Music recaps:

2024: The recap began rolling out for users in mid-to-late November , with the official announcement on November 25, 2024.

The recap began rolling out for users in , with the official announcement on November 25, 2024. 2023: The official announcement and release occurred on November 30, 2023 .

The official announcement and release occurred on . 2022: The recap was released around late November/early December of that year.

The recap was released around of that year. 2021: The 2021 recap was available in early December 2021.

There’s a good chance the 2025 recap will go live in late November, as YouTube Music has already started testing it on some devices. We even got a YouTube Music 2025 Recap pop-up on one of our phones, but the recap isn’t fully available yet. Here’s a screenshot below for reference.

What will be there in the YT Music 2025 Recap?

Based on past and current feature trends in 2025, here is what you can expect from the YouTube Music 2025 recap:

Personalised Playlist

A custom playlist of your most-listened-to songs from January 1st to November 2025.

Listening Stats

You can look at your music stats, such as your total listening time, top songs, top artists, top albums, and top genres.

Shareable Insight Cards

Visually appealing, shareable cards highlighting your key stats and achievements. For example, “Top Listener” badges and more.

Podcast Integration

Stats related to your podcast listening habits, including top podcasts and listening time, are provided to you if you have at least two hours of podcast listening time and are eligible.

Google Photos Integration

The option to connect with Google Photos to feature your favourite tracks alongside your pictures in a musical photo album.

Eligibility Requirements for YouTube Music Recap

To make sure you receive your 2025 Recap, you need to meet the following criteria:

Accumulate at least 10 hours of music listening time .

. Have at least five different songs you’ve listened to more than once.

you’ve listened to more than once. Ensure your YouTube watch history settings do not have auto-delete enabled for activity older than three months, and that your history has not been paused during the year.

do not have auto-delete enabled for activity older than three months, and that your history has not been paused during the year. Avoid listening primarily to content classified as “made for kids”

So that’s it, peeps! That’s all about the YouTube Music Recap 2025. Enjoy checking your recap, and stay tuned for more updates like this from other streaming platforms.