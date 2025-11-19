Apple Music Replay 2025 is expected to be released at the end of this year.

You will receive complete stats of your top artists, songs, albums, genres, and total listening time.

Apple already added the 2025 Replay playlist in February this year, and it has been updated every Sunday.

2025 has been a huge year for music on Apple Music new albums, surprise drops, remixes, and playlists that took over our routines without us even realising it. Apple Music Replay is about to show you exactly how your year sounded. With your listening data being tracked since day one, the final Replay update is the moment where everything comes together. Here’s when you can expect the complete Apple Music Replay 2025 to roll out.

When will Apple Music Replay 2025 come out?

Apple Music Replay works a little differently from other streaming recaps. Instead of dropping everything at once at the end of the year, Apple updates your Replay playlist every week, starting from February. However, the full year-end Replay experience usually goes live in early December.

Here’s a quick look at how Apple released Replay in the past:

Apple Music Replay 2024: Rolled out in the first week of December 2024 .

Rolled out in the . Apple Music Replay 2023: Released in the last week of November 2023 .

Released in . Apple Music Replay 2022: Available around the first week of December .

Available around the . Apple Music Replay 2021: Introduced in December 2021.

Based on this trend, Apple Music Replay 2025 is expected to be released in the first week of December 2025. Since the 2025 Replay playlist has already been updating every Sunday, the year-end recap should roll out right on schedule.

What’s There in Apple Music Replay 2025?

Apple Music Replay 2025 will highlight your entire year of listening with a mix of detailed stats, personalised insights, and shareable moments. Here’s what you can expect:

Replay 2025 Playlist

A custom playlist that updates every week throughout the year, showing your most-played songs from January to now. This becomes your full 2025 hits collection by December.

Listening Highlights

Apple will show your top artists, top songs, top albums, and top genres based on your actual listening time. You’ll also see how many minutes you spent on Apple Music in total this year.

Milestone Badges

Exclusive badges for achievements like crossing big listening milestones, discovering new artists, or being in the top listener percentage for specific artists.

Replay Story / Highlight Reel

A visually rich, shareable recap page that summarises your year in a clean highlight format. It will be similar to Stories that you can share on Instagram, X, and Snapchat.

Top Artists Breakdown

A detailed view of your favourite artists of the year, showing how long you listened to each one and where they ranked for you.

Top Songs Timeline

A history of which songs dominated your year, including the ones you kept repeating for months.

Eligibility Requirements for Apple Music Replay 2025

To make sure you receive your full Replay 2025 recap, you need to meet a few basic requirements. Apple doesn’t ask for much, but these conditions must be followed: