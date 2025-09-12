Home » Anime » When Will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 Release?

When Will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 Release?

The sequel to Akaza’s fall is set to bring Kanao, Douma, and Kokushibo into breathtaking battles.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 has a release window of 2027, roughly two years after Part 1’s Japanese debut.
  • Ufotable plans to conclude the series with a trilogy, with Part 3 scheduled for 2029.
  • Here’s everything we know about Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2.
When Will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 Release?

Hype for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 is ramping up even more after the record-breaking release of Part 1. Fans were shocked by the action-packed fights when the movie premiered worldwide on September 12, 2025. Since the storyline of Infinity Castle is planned as a trilogy, everyone wants to know when the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle sequel will be released. Let’s break it down.

When Will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 Release?

A still from Demon Slayer Infinity Castle - When Will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 Release?
Tanjiro and Azaka as seen in Demon Slayer infinity Castle | Credits: Ufotable

Reportedly, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 will arrive in 2027. Although Ufotable hasn’t shared an exact month, initial predictions are for a summer release in 2027 for Japan and a worldwide release probably in September or October, mirroring Part 1’s schedule. Part 3, the grand finale, is set for 2029.

The studio’s focus on quality is the reason for the prolonged wait. Part 1 took more than three years in development, and Ufotable is committed to maintaining the breathtaking animation and storytelling that fans experienced in Mugen Train and Akaza’s Return.

RELATED:

What Will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 Cover?

A still from Demon Slayer - When Will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 Release?
The Hashira as seen in Demon Slayer infinity Castle | Credits: Ufotable

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 will resume exactly where Part 1 ended, without any timeskip. After the defeat of Akaza, Tanjiro has gotten one step closer to defeating Muzan.

The Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza’s Return ends on manga’s Chapter 156 with a few panels from Chapter 157. So, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 will continue from Chapter 157, kicking off Kanao and Douma’s fight.

Aside from this, we will also get to the Upper Moon 1, Kokushibo, in action for the first time. Part 2 is expected to end on Chapter 179 of the manga, which leaves Chapters 180-205 for the final part.

We are in for some of the most spectacular action sequences in the entire Demon Slayer series. When Infinity Castle Part 2 releases, it will likely shatter every record set by Part 1.

Where to Continue Demon Slayer Manga after Infinity Castle Part 1?

If you don’t want to wait until 2027, you can read the Demon Slayer manga on Manga Plus starting from Chapter 157, which concluded in 2020 with 205 chapters. You can stream the anime’s four seasons, including Mugen Train, on Crunchyroll, available worldwide.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture content.

You may also like

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 Ending Explained: Akaza’s Fall

One Piece Chapter 1160 Preview: God Valley Incident Begins!

One Piece Chapter 1160 Preview: Blackbeard’s Lineage Revealed

Demon Slayer Seasons 1-4 Full Recap Before Infinity Castle

One Piece: This Popular Theory About Dragon’s Devil Fruit Actually...

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle: Everything You Should Know Before Watching

One Piece Episode 1142: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

One Piece Chapter 1159: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

One Piece: Every Devil Fruits From God Valley (Confirmed and...

One Piece D Clan Members: All 15 Characters With D...