Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 has a release window of 2027, roughly two years after Part 1’s Japanese debut.

Ufotable plans to conclude the series with a trilogy, with Part 3 scheduled for 2029.

Here’s everything we know about Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2.

Hype for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 is ramping up even more after the record-breaking release of Part 1. Fans were shocked by the action-packed fights when the movie premiered worldwide on September 12, 2025. Since the storyline of Infinity Castle is planned as a trilogy, everyone wants to know when the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle sequel will be released. Let’s break it down.

When Will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 Release?

Tanjiro and Azaka as seen in Demon Slayer infinity Castle | Credits: Ufotable

Reportedly, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 will arrive in 2027. Although Ufotable hasn’t shared an exact month, initial predictions are for a summer release in 2027 for Japan and a worldwide release probably in September or October, mirroring Part 1’s schedule. Part 3, the grand finale, is set for 2029.

The studio’s focus on quality is the reason for the prolonged wait. Part 1 took more than three years in development, and Ufotable is committed to maintaining the breathtaking animation and storytelling that fans experienced in Mugen Train and Akaza’s Return.

What Will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 Cover?

The Hashira as seen in Demon Slayer infinity Castle | Credits: Ufotable

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 will resume exactly where Part 1 ended, without any timeskip. After the defeat of Akaza, Tanjiro has gotten one step closer to defeating Muzan.

The Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza’s Return ends on manga’s Chapter 156 with a few panels from Chapter 157. So, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 will continue from Chapter 157, kicking off Kanao and Douma’s fight.

Aside from this, we will also get to the Upper Moon 1, Kokushibo, in action for the first time. Part 2 is expected to end on Chapter 179 of the manga, which leaves Chapters 180-205 for the final part.

We are in for some of the most spectacular action sequences in the entire Demon Slayer series. When Infinity Castle Part 2 releases, it will likely shatter every record set by Part 1.

Where to Continue Demon Slayer Manga after Infinity Castle Part 1?

If you don’t want to wait until 2027, you can read the Demon Slayer manga on Manga Plus starting from Chapter 157, which concluded in 2020 with 205 chapters. You can stream the anime’s four seasons, including Mugen Train, on Crunchyroll, available worldwide.