When Will the Call of Duty Movie Come Out

by Melvin Mathew
written by Melvin Mathew

Summary:

  • Paramount Pictures and Activision are teaming up to make a Call of Duty movie.
  • With more than 30 games of history to cover, no plot details have been revealed about the game.
  • Here’s when we think Call of Duty movie could release.
Call of Duty movie by Paramount

It is an exciting time to be a fan of video games. For a long time, it seemed as if video game adaptations were impossible to nail. However, video game adaptations like Arcane, Sonic the Hedgehog, and the recently released Minecraft movie, which made $955 million worldwide, have changed that. Joining this slew of video game adaptations is a brand-new Call of Duty movie.

Call of Duty is the third best-selling video game franchise in the world. The first Call of Duty game was released in 2003, and since then, more than 30 Call of Duty games have been released across various platforms. Now, Paramount and Activision, the game’s developer, are collaborating to make a COD movie. So, if you’re wondering when the Call of Duty movie will release, here’s what you need to know.

When Will the Call of Duty Movie Release

As of writing, nothing is known about when the COD movie will be released. No director, cast, or writer has been revealed yet. It’s quite likely that we have to wait a few years to see the Call of Duty come into fruition. If you were to go by stats, the Minecraft movie was first announced all the way back in 2014 and came out in 2025.

Sonic the Hedgehog, on the other hand, was announced in 2014 and came out in 2020. This would suggest that we won’t be seeing Call of Duty on the big screen until at least 2030. That said, while the plans as of writing are for “one blockbuster Call of Duty movie,” Variety has reported that Paramount could very well expand the COD universe across film and television.

Which Storyline Will the COD Movie Adapt

Since the first game’s release in 2003, Call of Duty has had a bunch of different storylines. While the original Modern Warfare trilogy is generally considered the series’ best, the Black Ops narrative also has a dedicated fan following. For a COD movie adaptation, the series could adopt the Modern Warfare storyline to appease fans or go the route of most modern video game adaptations.

Lately, all modern video game adaptations include characters from the original games, while also introducing original characters for the movie. This seems to hit the perfect stride to make a video game adaptation. This strategy provides a lens for audiences to explore the game’s world while keeping the story fresh. That said, Activision and Paramount could take the Call of Duty movie in an entirely different direction. We’ll update this article as and when new information is revealed.

Melvin is a nerd for anything and everything pop culture. He has had more than two years of experience as a writer and editor in the gaming space and has now brought that expertise to his true love: pop culture and comic books. When he’s not typing away, you’ll probably catch him skateboarding in empty parking lots, usually mid-fall from some “totally worth it” trick. When he’s not nursing those bruises, he’s tagging a wall with graffiti or finishing painting his long-overdue Pinterest board of saved artworks.

