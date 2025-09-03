When Will the Call of Duty Movie Come Out

Summary:

Paramount Pictures and Activision are teaming up to make a Call of Duty movie.

With more than 30 games of history to cover, no plot details have been revealed about the game.

Here’s when we think Call of Duty movie could release.

It is an exciting time to be a fan of video games. For a long time, it seemed as if video game adaptations were impossible to nail. However, video game adaptations like Arcane, Sonic the Hedgehog, and the recently released Minecraft movie, which made $955 million worldwide, have changed that. Joining this slew of video game adaptations is a brand-new Call of Duty movie.

Call of Duty is the third best-selling video game franchise in the world. The first Call of Duty game was released in 2003, and since then, more than 30 Call of Duty games have been released across various platforms. Now, Paramount and Activision, the game’s developer, are collaborating to make a COD movie. So, if you’re wondering when the Call of Duty movie will release, here’s what you need to know.

When Will the Call of Duty Movie Release

A ‘CALL OF DUTY’ movie is officially in the works at Paramount.



Paramount also have the rights to expand ‘CALL OF DUTY’ into a universe of multiple films & TV shows. pic.twitter.com/65CeJ8oDci — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 2, 2025

As of writing, nothing is known about when the COD movie will be released. No director, cast, or writer has been revealed yet. It’s quite likely that we have to wait a few years to see the Call of Duty come into fruition. If you were to go by stats, the Minecraft movie was first announced all the way back in 2014 and came out in 2025.

Sonic the Hedgehog, on the other hand, was announced in 2014 and came out in 2020. This would suggest that we won’t be seeing Call of Duty on the big screen until at least 2030. That said, while the plans as of writing are for “one blockbuster Call of Duty movie,” Variety has reported that Paramount could very well expand the COD universe across film and television.

Which Storyline Will the COD Movie Adapt

Since the first game’s release in 2003, Call of Duty has had a bunch of different storylines. While the original Modern Warfare trilogy is generally considered the series’ best, the Black Ops narrative also has a dedicated fan following. For a COD movie adaptation, the series could adopt the Modern Warfare storyline to appease fans or go the route of most modern video game adaptations.

Lately, all modern video game adaptations include characters from the original games, while also introducing original characters for the movie. This seems to hit the perfect stride to make a video game adaptation. This strategy provides a lens for audiences to explore the game’s world while keeping the story fresh. That said, Activision and Paramount could take the Call of Duty movie in an entirely different direction. We’ll update this article as and when new information is revealed.