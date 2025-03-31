When Will Your Samsung Galaxy Device Get One UI 7 Stable Update?

Samsung has been focusing heavily on One UI 7, marking it as one of the most significant updates in years. This update not only enhances the overall look and feel of the UI but also introduces several new features. However, its rollout has faced multiple delays, and as of now, Samsung has yet to release a stable One UI 7 update for any of its devices.

One UI 7: What’s Happened So Far

One UI 7 first appeared as a developer beta in December for the Galaxy S24 series. It later launched out of the box with the Galaxy S25 lineup. Meanwhile, Samsung’s latest devices, such as the Galaxy F06, come preloaded with One UI 7 from the factory. However, older models are still awaiting the update.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy S23 series also received One UI 7 in beta. However, Samsung confirmed that the stable release would roll out in April 2025.

Samsung’s Czech newsroom has shared a tentative rollout schedule for One UI 7, providing insights into when different Galaxy devices will receive the update. If you’re waiting for it, here’s the expected timeline:

April 10

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6

April 17 (Approximately a Week Later)

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Mid-April

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S10+

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Late April

Galaxy Tab S9 series (around a week after the Tab S10 series)

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Tab S8 series (by the end of April)

May

Other Galaxy tablets (specific models not listed)

What About Older Devices?

You’ll notice that older phones, such as the Galaxy S21 and the Z Fold/Flip 4 models, are missing from the list. Based on the press release, these devices are expected to receive the update in May or later. However, it’s important to note that the rollout may vary by region, so you may have to wait longer depending on your location.

Once the update becomes available for your device, follow these steps to install it:

Go to Settings > Software update .

> . Tap Download and install .

. Ensure your phone has enough free storage and a sufficient battery level before proceeding.

If you’re already using the beta version, the stable update will install automatically, and no manual action is needed.

Source: Samsung