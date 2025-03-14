Where is Hippie in Fisch – Roblox?

Looking for the Hippie in Fisch for The Hunt Mega Edition quest? Finding this NPC is your first step to completing the quest and earning the event token. This guide shows you exactly where Hippie is located and how to complete all the required tasks.

Where to Find Hippie (Ringo) in Fisch

Finding Hippie is actually quite simple. When you enter Fisch through The Hunt’s event hub, head to Moosewood Island, which is the starting island in the game. If you’re new to Fisch, you’ll likely spawn directly on this island.

The Hippie NPC (also known as Ringo) is standing between the leaderboards and the Moosewood Skin Merchant, directly opposite to the Shipwright NPC. You can easily spot him because he has “The Hunt Quest” text floating above his head. If you need coordinates to find Moosewood Island, it’s located at the center of the map at X= 350, Y= 135, Z= 250.

Completing The Hunt Quest for Fisch

Once you find Hippie/Ringo, talk to him to start The Hunt quest. He’ll give you three tasks to complete:

Catch 10 fish Open two Bait Crates Talk to the Easter Bunny on Sunstone Island

Step 1: Catch 10 Fish

You can complete this task right at Moosewood Island. Just use your fishing rod along the coastline to catch 10 fish. The fish around Moosewood aren’t rare, so they’re easy to catch even with basic rods. If you need money, you can sell these fish to the Merchant NPC on the island.

Step 2: How to Get Bait Crates in Fisch?

For this task, you need to buy Bait Crates from the shop located next to the Shipwright NPC. Once you’ve purchased them, place the Bait Crates in your quick slot and press left click to open them.

Step 3: Talk to the Easter Bunny

The final task requires you to visit Sunstone Island, which is southeast of Moosewood. If you’re new to the game, you’ll need to save up some money to buy at least a Rowboat or Surfboard from the Shipwright to travel there. Once you reach Sunstone Island, look for an area with a ladder and climb to the top. You’ll find the Easter Bunny near a hut where Merlin lives.

The Easter Bunny’s exact coordinates are: X= -956.1, Y= 222, Z= -977.4.

Interact with the Easter Bunny to trigger a cutscene. He’ll give you the game’s badge for The Hunt along with additional rewards like the Sunstone Present and the Silver Egg Trophy Bobber.

Finishing the Quest

After getting the rewards from the Easter Bunny, return to Moosewood Island and talk to the Hippie one more time to complete The Hunt Quest.

That’s all you need to do to find the Hippie in Fisch and complete The Hunt Mega Edition quest! The process is straightforward and perfect for both new and experienced players looking to collect event tokens.