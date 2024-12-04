Where to Download (Predownload) Marvel Rivals on PC, PS5 and Xbox

To compete against top hero shooters like Valorant and Overwatch, Marvel Rivals is also taking a free-to-play path. Furthermore, the game will be available across all platforms on the said date. The question remains, where can you download the game? We’re here to answer exactly that.

Downloading Marvel Rivals on Your System

Marvel Rivals is the latest hero shooter game releasing on December 6, 2024. It has been developed by NetEase Games on Unreal Engine 5. Fans are excited to play the game already after its successful beta phase. Here’s where you can download the game:

PlayStation: Go to the PlayStation Store and search Marvel Rivals.

Go to the PlayStation Store and search Marvel Rivals. Xbox: Open the Microsoft Store and search Marvel Rivals.

Open the Microsoft Store and search Marvel Rivals. PC: Search Marvel Rivals on Epic Games or Steam (Predownload available now)

Search Marvel Rivals on Epic Games or Steam (Predownload available now) Mac: Unavailable.

When Will Marvel Rivals Preload Start?

Marvel Rivals will be available preload on December 4, 2024, via Steam. However, players won’t be able to start the game after preloading. All the in-game content will be available after the global launch on December 6, 2024. Here are the regional release timing for your ease:

New York (East US): Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 19:00 .

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at . Chicago (Central US): Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 18:00 .

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at . Los Angeles (West US): Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 16:00 .

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at . Montreal (Canada): Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 19:00 .

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at . Rio De Janeiro (Brasil): Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 21:00 .

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at . London (United Kingdom): Friday, December 6, 2024 at 00:00 .

Friday, December 6, 2024 at . Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): Friday, December 6, 2024 at 08:00 .

Friday, December 6, 2024 at . Tokyo (Japan): Friday, December 6, 2024 at 09:00 .

Friday, December 6, 2024 at . Sydney (Australia): Friday, December 6, 2024 at 11:00 .

Friday, December 6, 2024 at . Delhi (India): Friday, December 6, 2024 at 5:30.

Marvel Rivals will take up a total storage of 70 GB and it is recommended to use an SSD to play the game. However, you can run the game on a regular hard drive as well. Crossplay will also be available with the game, however, it won’t be available for competitive mode.

At the time of release, there will be a total of 33 playable characters and the roster will increase with future updates. Make sure to jump into the Practice Mode to try out different characters and figure out which Hero would be the best for you.