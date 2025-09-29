Home » Anime » Where to Start Sakamoto Days Manga After Season 1? Explained

Where to Start Sakamoto Days Manga After Season 1? Explained

The finale sets up the explosive JCC Infiltration arc, leaving us eager for the next chapter.

by Umair Nakade
Summary:

  • Sakamoto Days Season 1 ends with a shocking cliffhanger and sets up the JCC Infiltration arc.
  • Sakamoto Days Season 2 promises the darker, action-packed JCC Infiltration arc with massive stakes ahead.
  • Here’s where to continue the Sakamoto Days manga after Season 1.
Where to Continue Sakamoto Days Manga After Season 1

If you just finished watching Sakamoto Days Season 1 Episode 22 (Part 2, Episode 11), you’re probably wondering what comes next. The finale dropped big reveals, shocking kidnappings, and a disguise gag so absurd that it will be remembered by fans for years. But the cliffhanger did more than wrap up the season. It opened the door to one of the manga’s biggest arcs. The tease of this arc might have made you wonder where to continue the Sakamoto Days manga after Season 1. So, let’s find out.

What Happens in the Sakamoto Days Season 1 Finale?

Sakamoto Days Season 1 Episode 22 (Part 2, Episode 11) was a mix of humor and heartbreak in classic Sakamoto Days fashion. On the lighter side, Nagumo’s disguise ability transformed Sakamoto into a flawless version of his wife, complete with a slim physique that had us laughing.

On the other hand, the abduction of Mafuyu and Toramaru by Slur’s group completely shifted the tone. It wasn’t a random abduction; it was the cliffhanger that directly paved the way for the next arc.

The finale adapted events up to Chapter 75 of the manga, marking the start of the JCC Infiltration arc. In addition to Shin topping the exams, Sakamoto’s disqualification due to his bounty, and Nagumo’s outrageous disguise plan, the scene was set up for a darker, grittier chapter in the story.

Where to Start Sakamoto Days Manga after Season 1?

A still from Sakamoto days episode 14 - Where to Start Sakamoto Days Manga After Season 1? Explained
Taro Sakamoto as seen in Sakamoto Days Part 2 | Credits: TMS Entertainment

You can start reading the Sakamoto Days manga from Chapter 76 if you’ve completed Season 1. That is where the story picks up for the JCC Infiltration arc, where Sakamoto infiltrates as a teacher, Shin searches for the mysterious Database, and Uzuki’s forces mobilize against them. It is filled with action, new characters, and Slur master plans.

The anime did a fantastic job building momentum, but the manga just continues to raise the stakes. If you’re eager to know what happens after Season 1, Chapter 76 is the perfect place to jump in.

