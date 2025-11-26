5 Best Inner Ways in Where Winds Meet

Dominating fights in Where Winds Meet requires mastering both active and passive skills, and that’s where Inner Ways come in. Inner Ways are passive abilities you can equip, each offering unique bonuses. This guide highlights the 5 best Inner Ways to use in Where Winds Meet, tailored for different combat roles.

Best Inner Ways in Where Winds Meet

Inner Ways are passive abilities in Where Winds Meet that give unique bonuses to your character. Choosing the right Inner Ways can make a big difference in combat, helping you deal more damage, heal better, or survive longer. Here’s a look at the best Inner Ways to use for different playstyles.

1. Morale Chant

Description: 80% chance to gain 1 Yi River when attacking or healing, increasing Physical Damage and healing by 1% for 8s (up to 5 stacks). Checked every 2s.

Morale Chant might look basic, but it’s one of the strongest Inner Ways for both solo and co-op. The best thing about it is how flexible it is. You can use it in almost any build you try. This passive gives you a steady chance to activate Yi River whenever you attack or heal, so it stays useful no matter what weapon or style you use. Because it works well with almost everything, it’s a simple and very strong choice.

Here are the steps for getting Morale Chant:

Finish the main quest at Blissful Retreat. Return to Blissful Retreat after it gets destroyed in the story. At the entrance, talk to Tangbo, the merchant NPC. Buy up to 10 Morale Chant pages from his shop (500 Echo Jade each). Go to Develop to unlock the inner way.

2. Royal Remedy

Description: Increases Panacea Fan’s Cloudburst Healing clone healing by 10%. Gain 1 Dewdrop whenever receiving healing over time within range.

If you’re playing as a healer, this is the best Inner Way you should get. Royal Remedy pairs perfectly with the Panacea Fan. It boosts your healing abilities and keeps your team alive during tough fights. Healers need this one in their build.

3. Fivefold Bleed

Description: 10% chance to apply Weeping Blood for 5s (up to 5 stacks). At 5 stacks, it removes the effect and deals piercing damage.

This one’s all about offense. When you keep hitting enemies, Fivefold Bleed stacks Weeping Blood on them. Once it builds up enough, you’ll unleash a devastating piercing attack. It rewards aggressive playstyles and works great if you like staying on the offensive. For you Assassins out there, this is your thing.

Here are the steps for getting Fivefold Bleed:

Open Comprehend Clue for Five-Fold Bleed to start the quest. Follow the marker to the city and start the exploration quest in the corner of the area. Talk to Lamp Lighting Monk NPC, then wait one in-game day (use the time skip). Return to the monk and complete the first lamp puzzle. Wait another in-game day, then do the next exploration quest. Go back to the same place, watch the cutscene, and finish the second lamp puzzle. Skip one more in-game day to unlock a new exploration quest. Go to the marker, beat the enemy, and complete the final lamp puzzle. After finishing, press T to claim the reward. Go to Inner Way > Comprehend to unlock Five-Fold Bleed.

4. Art of Resistance

Description: Increases HP shield durations and their bonus effects by 4s.

The Art of Resistance works best for tanks. It increases your HP shield duration by 4 seconds, which might not sound like much, but those extra seconds can save your life. You’ll have more time to react and use your defensive abilities before the shield breaks.

Here are the steps for getting Art of Resistance:

Start the quest by pressing Space on the Inner Way clue to teleport to the location.

on the Inner Way clue to teleport to the location. Begin the quest Easy Street by talking to the NPC and paying 200 coins .

by talking to and paying . Join the Well of Heaven group briefly to progress the quest, then leave when prompted.

group briefly to progress the quest, then leave when prompted. Fight the enemies that appear.

that appear. After progressing the story, you’ll unlock a new quest called Scammer’s Victim .

. Help each NPC you find (some ask 3for food or money).

you find (some ask 3for food or money). Keep following the tracks and complete the events until the final confrontation.

Finish the quest, and the game will reward you with Art of Resistance in Inner Way.

5. Exquisite Scenery

Description: Successfully defending with Thundercry Blade activates counterattack. Press Perception or Heavy Attack, for the instant-stage 1 Charged Heavy Attack. Triggers every 10s. Combo hits restore 1 Battle Will bar.

How to Get Exquisite Scenery (Thunder Cry Blade Inner Way):

Go to the Puppeteer Sheng Wu boss location on the map.

boss location on the map. Defeat the boss (this is the only way to get the Exquisite Scenery tome).

(this is the only way to get the Exquisite Scenery tome). If the fight is too hard, use: Ranged weapons to attack safely. Healing fan or healing umbrella for sustain. Companion Assist to help you during the fight.

After beating the boss, pick up the tome that drops.

that drops. Open your Inner Way menu and comprehend it to unlock Exquisite Scenery.

These best Inner Ways in Where WInds Meet can significantly improve your performance and help you dominate fights in the game. Try mixing them with different Martial Arts and weapons to see which combinations fit your playstyle best. Regardless of your build, these Inner Ways are currently the strongest overall, so they’re definitely worth testing out.