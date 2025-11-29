All Bosses in Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet is packed with tough enemies waiting to challenge you across the map. As you progress through the story, searching of battles, you’ll come across 21 unique bosses designed to push your combat skills. Here’s a clear rundown of what to expect from every boss encounter in the game. Check out our list of bosses in Where Winds Meet!

Campaign Bosses

These are your story bosses. You’ll unlock them as you complete specific questlines, and they’re pretty important for your character progression. You also need to spend Energy points to fight them and grab their rewards.

Boss Icon How to Unlock Heartseeker Complete the Still Shore questline Qianye Complete the Blissful Retreat questline Ye Wanshan Complete the Bodhi Sea questline The Void King Complete the Gleaming Abyss questline Lucky Seventeen Complete the Palace of Annals questline Tian Ying Complete the Promised Light questline Dao Lord Complete the Unbound Cavern questline Zheng the Frostwing Complete the Ever-Normal Granary questline Murong Yuan Complete the Jinming Pool: Petalfall Banquet questline Black God of Wealth Complete the Furnace of Righteousness questline

World Bosses

World bosses are scattered across the map, and you can fight them whenever you want. No questline required for these bosses.

Boss Icon Region Area Location Details Puppeteer – Sheng Wu Qinghe Verdant Wilds South of the campfire waypoint Sleeping Daoist Qinghe Sundara Land Between two waypoints in the middle of Jadebrook Mountain Puppeteer – Curtaincall Qinghe Sundara Land A small island at the northwest border Earth Fiend Deity Qinghe Moonveil Mountain Next to the road going south between Witherwilds and Peace Bell Tower Snake Doctor Qinghe Moonveil Mountain Underground cave on the west side of Encircling Lake Yi Dao Qinghe Moonveil Mountain Touch the sword next to the tree near the burned building Wolf Maiden Kaifeng Granary of Plenty Eastern edge of Desperation Ridge Twin Lions Kaifeng Granary of Plenty South side of Gracetown Ghost Master Kaifeng Granary of Plenty Western edge of Mistveil Forest

Also Read:

Challenge Bosses

Challenge bosses are optional super-tough fights that don’t tie into any story or progression. They’re just there to see if you’ve got what it takes.

Boss Icon Region Area Location Details Elder Gongsun Qinghe Verdant Wilds Inside the General’s Shrine on the northwest side Gongsun Deng Qinghe Verdant Wilds Inside the General’s Shrine on the northwest side

Where Winds Meet gives you 21 bosses to tackle. Learn the parry timings, manage your Energy wisely, and don’t be afraid to bring friends into the fight.