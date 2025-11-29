Home » Gaming » All Bosses in Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet is packed with tough enemies waiting to challenge you across the map. As you progress through the story, searching of battles, you’ll come across 21 unique bosses designed to push your combat skills. Here’s a clear rundown of what to expect from every boss encounter in the game. Check out our list of bosses in Where Winds Meet!

Campaign Bosses

These are your story bosses. You’ll unlock them as you complete specific questlines, and they’re pretty important for your character progression. You also need to spend Energy points to fight them and grab their rewards.

BossIconHow to Unlock
HeartseekerBosses Where Winds MeetComplete the Still Shore questline
QianyeComplete the Blissful Retreat questline
Ye WanshanBosses Where Winds MeetComplete the Bodhi Sea questline
The Void KingBosses Where Winds MeetComplete the Gleaming Abyss questline
Lucky SeventeenComplete the Palace of Annals questline
Tian YingComplete the Promised Light questline
Dao LordComplete the Unbound Cavern questline
Zheng the FrostwingBosses Where Winds MeetComplete the Ever-Normal Granary questline
Murong YuanBosses Where Winds MeetComplete the Jinming Pool: Petalfall Banquet questline
Black God of WealthBosses Where Winds MeetComplete the Furnace of Righteousness questline

World Bosses

World bosses are scattered across the map, and you can fight them whenever you want. No questline required for these bosses.

BossIconRegionAreaLocation Details
Puppeteer – Sheng WuQingheVerdant WildsSouth of the campfire waypoint
Sleeping DaoistBosses Where Winds MeetQingheSundara LandBetween two waypoints in the middle of Jadebrook Mountain
Puppeteer – CurtaincallBosses Where Winds MeetQingheSundara LandA small island at the northwest border
Earth Fiend DeityBosses Where Winds MeetQingheMoonveil MountainNext to the road going south between Witherwilds and Peace Bell Tower
Snake DoctorQingheMoonveil MountainUnderground cave on the west side of Encircling Lake
Yi DaoQingheMoonveil MountainTouch the sword next to the tree near the burned building
Wolf MaidenBosses Where Winds MeetKaifengGranary of PlentyEastern edge of Desperation Ridge
Twin LionsKaifengGranary of PlentySouth side of Gracetown
Ghost MasterBosses Where Winds MeetKaifengGranary of PlentyWestern edge of Mistveil Forest

Challenge Bosses

Challenge bosses are optional super-tough fights that don’t tie into any story or progression. They’re just there to see if you’ve got what it takes.

BossIconRegionAreaLocation Details
Elder GongsunQingheVerdant WildsInside the General’s Shrine on the northwest side
Gongsun DengBosses Where Winds MeetQingheVerdant WildsInside the General’s Shrine on the northwest side

Where Winds Meet gives you 21 bosses to tackle. Learn the parry timings, manage your Energy wisely, and don’t be afraid to bring friends into the fight.

