Where Winds Meet Codes (November 2025)

Note: We last updated this article with the latest Where Winds Meet codes on November 16th, 2025.

In Where Winds Meet, redeem codes can grant valuable resources like Echo Jade, Resonating Melody, and more to help you progress. As you explore this breathtaking interpretation of ancient China, staying updated on new codes can give you a helpful advantage throughout your journey. We have prepared this article with the latest codes to help you redeem all the rewards.

All Active Where Winds Meet Codes

As of November 16th, 2025, these are all the active codes available. There is no information about expiration dates yet, so redeem them as soon as possible:

Redeem Code Rewards WWMGO1114 • Echo Jade x10

• Coin x5000

• Player Nameplate: Goose God WWMGO1115 • Echo Jade x40 WWMLAUNCH • Echo Jade x100

• Resonating Melody x1 WWMSTART • Echo Jade x20

• Coin x5000

• Inner Way Note: Chest x1 WWMFIRST • Echo Jade x10

• Coin x10000

These codes provide players with valuable in-game resources and items. These codes are often limited-time offers that can reward you with various currencies and usable items, such as:

Echo Jade

Resonating Melody

Conis

Nameplate

These rewards can significantly boost your progression and help you experience everything Where Winds Meet has to offer without grinding for hours.

All Expired Where Winds Meet Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Where Winds Meet. We will update this list if the active codes expire and are no longer of use.

How to Redeem Codes

Redeeming codes in this game is quite simple. Follow these steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Where Winds Meet and click on Settings. Head to the ‘Other’ tab in the top menu and click on ‘Exchange Code’. Insert the redeem code and press Space to submit. Collect your rewards!

How to Find More Codes

We constantly monitor new updates and check all official sources to bring you the most current codes available.

You can also follow the official Where Winds Meet social media channels and Discord server to stay informed about new code releases and game updates. Since we check all official sources for you, bookmark this page and return regularly. You’ll be among the first to know when new codes become available.