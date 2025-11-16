Where Winds Meet: How to Delete Character and Make a New One

Sometimes you just want to try new builds and different playstyles in a game, so creating a new character sounds like the easiest option. However, Where Winds Meet doesn’t make this process quite that simple. If you want to delete your character, there are a few extra steps you need to take. Here’s everything you need to know about how to delete character in Where Winds Meet.

How to Delete Character in Where Winds Meet

Unfortunately, Where Winds Meet only allows one character per account, and there’s still no direct option to delete a character. But there are a few ways to start fresh, depending on which platform you’re playing on.

1. Email Support to Delete Your Account

Right now, there’s no direct way to delete your character in Where Winds Meet. You have to email the support team at wherewindsmeet@global.netease.com and ask them to delete your account. Yes, your whole account. It is annoying, but this is the only way right now if you want to delete your character and make a new one.

When you email them, include this info to make things faster:

Your platform : Steam, Epic Games, official launcher, or PS5

: Steam, Epic Games, official launcher, or PS5 Your platform ID: Steam ID or PSN ID

Nobody knows exactly how long this takes, but you’ll have to wait for them to respond and handle it manually.

2. Account Deletion (Official Launcher Only)

If you installed the game using the official launcher, you can delete your whole account yourself:

Open the game and click your profile. Select Account Deletion. Follow the steps and upload proof of purchases. Confirm your deletion.

The whole process takes about 30 days, with a 7-day window where you can cancel if you change your mind.

3. Create a New Account

Honestly? The fastest way to start fresh is just to make a new account on a different platform. Where Winds Meet is on Steam, Epic Games, the official launcher, and PS5. Pick one you haven’t used yet and start over there.

Also Read:

How to Change Appearance in Where Winds Meet

If you only want to change your appearance, you don’t need a new character. You just need to open the menu, go to Appearance, and you can edit your look anytime. You can change almost everything except hairstyles (you have to unlock those separately). Your first appearance change is free, then you’ll need tickets.

It isn’t a simple process to delete your character in Where Winds Meet. However, with these methods, you can start fresh and technically play with a new character. For now, we can only hope that NetEase will introduce a simple character deletion feature in the future.

