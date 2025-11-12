Home » Gaming » Where Winds Meet Icons and Symbols Meaning

Where Winds Meet Icons and Symbols Meaning

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Where Winds Meet has a detailed user interface with many icons and symbols that help you explore the world. Knowing what each icon means is important for learning the game, from exploring ancient China to fighting or teaming up with others. This guide explains all the Where Winds Meet icons and symbols to help you get started. Check them out!

Where Winds Meet Icons

Where Winds Meet Icons

These are all the icons that appear on your main interface. These icons in Where Winds Meet give you access to essential gameplay features. They help you manage your character and track your progress through the game’s story and side content.

Where Winds Meet icons

Where Winds Meet IconsDescription
1. Two people iconSocial – Access friend lists, social interactions, and community features.
2. Two People with uniform iconMode Switch – Toggle between different gameplay modes (combat, exploration, etc.)
3. Stack of papers iconJournal – View quest logs, story progression, and collected lore.
4. Person lifting his hand iconPose – Access character posing options for screenshots and photo mode.
5. Four-leaf clover iconQuest – Open active quests and mission objectives.
6. Paper with a pen iconDevelop – Character development menu for skills, abilities, and progression.
7. Box iconBag – Inventory management for items, equipment, and consumables.
8. Horse iconTBA
9. Map with mountain iconOpen Map – Display the full world map for navigation and fast travel.

Where Winds Meet IconsDescription
10. Circle map iconMini Map – Small on-screen map showing immediate surroundings.
11. Diamond iconNext Task/Mission – Indicator pointing to your next objective.
12. Diamond icon with range infoTask/Mission Location – Shows specific quest locations on the map.
13. A person with a hat iconMode Switch – Secondary mode toggle for combat/exploration.
14. Character photo iconCharacter Avatar – our character’s profile and status display.
15. Plus iconAdd Person to Team – Invite players to join your party.
16. Magnifying glass iconSearch Person – Find other players.
17. Two papers beside each other iconCopy User ID – Copy your unique player identification number.
18. Outfit iconCosmetic – Access appearance customization and outfit options.
19. Flag iconTeam – Team management and party configuration.
20. Two boxes interlinking iconCo-Op – Cooperative multiplayer options and matchmaking.
21. Japanese guitar iconCompendium – Encyclopedia of enemies, items, and game information.
Where Winds Meet icons

Where Winds Meet IconsDescription
22. Gold bird with hat iconEvent – Special events, limited-time activities, and challenges.
23. Envelope iconMessage and Notifications – In-game messages, alerts, and system notifications.
24. Clock iconTBA
25. Camera iconPhoto Mode – Advanced camera controls for taking in-game screenshots.
26. Person lifting his hand iconPose – Character posing and emote options.
27. Long paper with writings on it iconTBA
28. Cog iconSettings – Game settings, controls, and configuration options.
29. Paper with brush iconTBA
Where Winds Meet icons

Where Winds Meet IconsDescription
30. Treasure box iconChest Location – Marks treasure chests and lootable containers on the map.
31. Door iconDoor Location – Indicates interactable doors and entrances.
32. Five-line iconCombat Points – PvP scoring system where you exhaust your opponent’s Qi to earn points. First player to reach five points wins the match
33. Red gauge bar iconOpponent’s Qi – Displays your opponent’s Qi/stamina bar during combat encounters.

Note: This guide is based on pre-release information and beta gameplay footage. We will update this article with additional icons, symbols, and more detailed descriptions once Where Winds Meet officially launches and we can explore the full game interface. Stay tuned for updates!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

How to Kill the Queen With One Grenade in Arc...

How to Get Moe’s Five Gun in Fortnite

Fortnite In-Island Transactions Guide: Sell Items for V-Bucks in Your...

Roblox Archived Codes (November 2025)

Fish It Purple Bloodmoon Update Release Date and Countdown

All Floors in Dandy’s World

All Dandy’s Store Items in Dandy’s World

How to Get Free Clyde Skin in Fortnite

How to Preload Call of Duty Black Ops 7?

All Fortnite Sidekicks: Prices and How to Get Them (November...