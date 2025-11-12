Where Winds Meet Icons and Symbols Meaning

Where Winds Meet has a detailed user interface with many icons and symbols that help you explore the world. Knowing what each icon means is important for learning the game, from exploring ancient China to fighting or teaming up with others. This guide explains all the Where Winds Meet icons and symbols to help you get started. Check them out!

Where Winds Meet Icons

These are all the icons that appear on your main interface. These icons in Where Winds Meet give you access to essential gameplay features. They help you manage your character and track your progress through the game’s story and side content.

Where Winds Meet Icons Description 1. Two people icon Social – Access friend lists, social interactions, and community features. 2. Two People with uniform icon Mode Switch – Toggle between different gameplay modes (combat, exploration, etc.) 3. Stack of papers icon Journal – View quest logs, story progression, and collected lore. 4. Person lifting his hand icon Pose – Access character posing options for screenshots and photo mode. 5. Four-leaf clover icon Quest – Open active quests and mission objectives. 6. Paper with a pen icon Develop – Character development menu for skills, abilities, and progression. 7. Box icon Bag – Inventory management for items, equipment, and consumables. 8. Horse icon TBA 9. Map with mountain icon Open Map – Display the full world map for navigation and fast travel.

Where Winds Meet Icons Description 10. Circle map icon Mini Map – Small on-screen map showing immediate surroundings. 11. Diamond icon Next Task/Mission – Indicator pointing to your next objective. 12. Diamond icon with range info Task/Mission Location – Shows specific quest locations on the map. 13. A person with a hat icon Mode Switch – Secondary mode toggle for combat/exploration. 14. Character photo icon Character Avatar – our character’s profile and status display. 15. Plus icon Add Person to Team – Invite players to join your party. 16. Magnifying glass icon Search Person – Find other players. 17. Two papers beside each other icon Copy User ID – Copy your unique player identification number. 18. Outfit icon Cosmetic – Access appearance customization and outfit options. 19. Flag icon Team – Team management and party configuration. 20. Two boxes interlinking icon Co-Op – Cooperative multiplayer options and matchmaking. 21. Japanese guitar icon Compendium – Encyclopedia of enemies, items, and game information.

Where Winds Meet Icons Description 22. Gold bird with hat icon Event – Special events, limited-time activities, and challenges. 23. Envelope icon Message and Notifications – In-game messages, alerts, and system notifications. 24. Clock icon TBA 25. Camera icon Photo Mode – Advanced camera controls for taking in-game screenshots. 26. Person lifting his hand icon Pose – Character posing and emote options. 27. Long paper with writings on it icon TBA 28. Cog icon Settings – Game settings, controls, and configuration options. 29. Paper with brush icon TBA

Where Winds Meet Icons Description 30. Treasure box icon Chest Location – Marks treasure chests and lootable containers on the map. 31. Door icon Door Location – Indicates interactable doors and entrances. 32. Five-line icon Combat Points – PvP scoring system where you exhaust your opponent’s Qi to earn points. First player to reach five points wins the match 33. Red gauge bar icon Opponent’s Qi – Displays your opponent’s Qi/stamina bar during combat encounters.

Note: This guide is based on pre-release information and beta gameplay footage. We will update this article with additional icons, symbols, and more detailed descriptions once Where Winds Meet officially launches and we can explore the full game interface. Stay tuned for updates!