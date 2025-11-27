Where Winds Meet: All Martial Arts Weapons and How to Get Them

In Where Winds Meet, combat is a core system, making it important to understand how all Martial Arts weapons work. Every weapon offers a unique playstyle, some focus on high DPS, others provide healing, while a few offer a more balanced approach. With 12 different weapon choices, it can be overwhelming to decide which one to use. This guide breaks down all the weapons in Where Winds Meet and explains how to get them, helping you choose the ones that suit your playstyle best.

All Martial Arts Weapons in Where Winds Meet

Here is the complete list of all Martial Arts Weapons in Where Winds Meet and how to get them:

Weapon Name Weapon Icon How to Get Nameless Sword Starting weapon Nameless Spear Starting weapon Heavenquaker Spear • Steal from Heavenquaker Spear Sanctum

• Join the Raging Tides Sect Infernal Twinblades • Steal from Midnight Mercy Sanctum

• Join the Midnight Mercy Sect

• Submit your first Oddity to Qi Sheng Inkwell Fan • Steal from Inkwell Fan Sanctum

• Join the Silver Needle Sect Mortal Rope Dart • Join the Nine Mortal Ways Sect

• Disguise as a student and infiltrate the Nine Mortal Ways Sect Vernal Umbrella • Steal from Time Tower

• Submit your first Oddity to Qi Sheng Panacea Fan • Join the Silver Needle Sect

• Submit your first Oddity to Qi Sheng Soulshade Umbrella • Steal from Soulshade Umbrella Post Station

• Join the Hollow Vale Sect Stormbreaker Spear • Steal from Silver Needle Sanctum

• Receive in-game mail Strategic Sword Steal from Strategic Sword Sanctum Thundercry Blade • Steal from Well of Heaven Martial Camp

• Join the Well of Heaven Sect

• Submit your first Oddity to Qi Sheng

1. Nameless Sword

This is your starter weapon, and it’s built for speed and mobility. You can dash toward enemies or backflip away to stay safe. It’s great for learning combat basics and works well in one-on-one fights. The sword keeps you moving, so you can avoid damage while landing steady attacks.

2. Nameless Spear

Just like the Nameless Sword, you’ll unlock this spear as your starter weapon. The spear gives you more reach than the sword, so you can hit enemies from a safer distance. One skill freezes enemies briefly while restoring your stamina. The other is a powerful thrust attack. It’s a good choice if you like hitting from range and then quickly backing away.

3. Heavenquaker Spear

This spear is all about building up power through combos. Your first skill does spinning attacks that build a buff with each hit. Your second skill gets stronger based on that buff and can make enemies bleed. The long reach keeps you safe while dealing heavy damage. It’s a solid upgrade if you enjoyed the Nameless Spear.

4. Infernal Twinblades

These dual blades are fast and aggressive. As you attack, you fill up a Karmic Flame meter. Activate it to become partially immune to damage while boosting your critical hits. You’ll be in enemies’ faces constantly, trading blows and dealing massive damage. It’s high-risk but incredibly rewarding.

5. Inkwell Fan

This fan lets you fight from range, which is great for staying safe. You can launch enemies into the air or blast them away with wind. One skill even improves your dodge and ranged damage. It’s perfect for players who prefer keeping distance and controlling where enemies can go.

6. Mortal Rope Dart

The Rope Dart is very unique. You can pull enemies toward you or launch yourself at them. You can also summon rats with the Token of Gratitude to help attack. It’s fast, unpredictable, and keeps you moving all over the battlefield. It’s a great choice if you enjoy playing like an assassin.

7. Vernal Umbrella

The Vernal Umbrella lets you deal damage from a distance and can turn into a floating turret that keeps attacking while you use another weapon. It also has a skill that freezes normal enemies in place. It’s useful for multitasking and keeping control of the fight while dealing steady damage.

8. Panacea Fan

If you love to be a support player, then this is your weapon. Panacea Fan is the best healing weapon in the game. You can heal everyone in an area or heal yourself and the teammate with the lowest health. You still deal ranged damage between heals, so you’re not just standing around.

9. Soulshade Umbrella

Another healing option that automatically tracks allies who need healing. You can also turn it into a support turret while using your other weapon.

10. Stormbreaker Spear

This spear is made for tanking. You can taunt enemies to make them focus on you and knock them down so they take extra damage. It’s a strong option for protecting your team in group fights while still dealing solid damage.

11. Strategic Sword

The Strategic Sword rewards aggressive play. Keep attacking the same enemy to stack bleed damage that really adds up. Don’t switch targets or back off, just keep the pressure on. It’s simple but deadly if you commit to your attacks.

12. Thundercry Blade

This is a slow, heavy weapon that hits really hard. You can create a shield, pull enemies toward you, and use a big area attack. It works well for fighting groups and dealing huge damage whenever your hits connect.

How to Choose Martial Arts Weapons in Were Winds Meet

Martial Arts Weapons Where Winds MeetSince you can equip two martial arts, think about balance. Pair a melee weapon with a ranged one for flexibility. Use two damage weapons for pure offense. Add a support weapon for group play. Mix and match until you find what feels good.

Where Winds Meet gives you lots of ways to unlock weapons through stealing, joining sects, or completing tasks. Each weapon plays differently, so experiment and find what clicks with you.