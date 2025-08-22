Who is White Rabbit in Peacemaker Season 2 – Explained

Summary:

White Rabbit has made her live-action debut in Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 1.

We only see her in a brief cameo, but this could mean we see her later down the line as a villain.

Here’s everything you need to know about White Rabbit in Peacemaker Season 2 and DC Comics.

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 1, titled The Ties That Grind, has finally premiered. Season 2 picks up one month after the events of Superman. It focuses on Peacemaker’s life after the events of Peacemaker Season 1. Keen-eyed viewers would’ve spotted a girl in a bunny rabbit costume leaving the building where Peacemaker’s interview takes place. Believe it or not, this rabbit girl is not just some throwaway gag and is an actual DC Comics character. Here’s everything you need to know about White Rabbit in Peacemaker and the DC comic book world.

Who is White Rabbit in DC Comics

White Rabbit in DC Comics | Credit: DC Comics

White Rabbit is a Batman villain themed after Alice in Wonderland. She dresses up as a bunny rabbit and has the power to duplicate herself. Her alias is Jaina Hudson, and you can trace her origins back to India. Jaina’s father was an American diplomat who moved to India and married a Bollywood actress. After Jaina was born, the family moved from India to Gotham City.

White Rabbit in Peacemaker Season 2 is the character’s first live-action appearance. She is a minor Batman villain who made her first appearance in Batman: The Dark Knight #1, published in 2011. She has had associations with Clayface and Bane and is known to have a romantic interest in Batman.

What are White Rabbit’s Powers

White Rabbit escaping from Batman and Robin | Credit: DC Comics

White Rabbit has the signature ability of duplication. She can duplicate herself into two beings, a second version of herself and White Rabbit. These two forms are visually distinct, with White Rabbit having white hair and a lighter skin tone, and they’re even portrayed as having separate personalities and perspectives.

White Rabbit also has enhanced speed. While she’s not at par with the likes of Flash, she is quick enough to evade Batman and has done so multiple times in the comics. White Rabbit is a minor villain with her backstory being lightly developed, owing to which we never get to see the origin of her powers.

Who is White Rabbit in Peacemaker and DCU

White Rabbit makes her DCU debut in Peacemaker Season 2 in a blink-and-you-will-miss-it cameo. The character appears on screen for mere seconds as we see her crying and walking to her car. Played by Brey Noelle, this brief moment marks her first live-action appearance, though we don’t get to see her powers in action.

We find out that White Rabbit is one of the metahumans who interviewed for the Justice Gang and quite obviously didn’t cut. We later learn that Maxwell Lord made some comments about her “camel toes,” which might explain why we see the character walking out crying.