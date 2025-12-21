Whiteout Survival Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Whiteout Survival Codes on December 21st, 2025.

Whiteout Survival plunges you into a frozen wilderness where survival depends on building and managing a thriving settlement. Organize workers, construct shelters, and defend against snowstorms and wild beasts while keeping your citizens warm and safe. The game challenges you to balance resource management with strategic development as winter’s threats constantly loom. Progress requires careful planning and timely upgrades to ensure your settlement survives the harsh conditions. Let’s explore the current Whiteout Survival codes that can give you free Gems, resources, and speedups to accelerate your survival journey.

Working Whiteout Survival Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Whiteout Survival that you can redeem for free rewards:

Tiktok10Kfans – Redeem for 1K Gems, 10 Chief Stamina, 8x 1h Training Speedup, 50x 1K Meat, 50x 1K Wood, 10x 1K Coal, 5x 1K Iron

– Redeem for 1K Gems, 10 Chief Stamina, 8x 1h Training Speedup, 50x 1K Meat, 50x 1K Wood, 10x 1K Coal, 5x 1K Iron WOS1203 – Redeem for 3-day Primal Vibe Avatar Frame, 5x 100 Gems, 50 Min Speed, 200 VIP XP (requires Level 9 Furnace)

– Redeem for 3-day Primal Vibe Avatar Frame, 5x 100 Gems, 50 Min Speed, 200 VIP XP (requires Level 9 Furnace) gogoWOS – Redeem for 5x 100 Gems, 10K Hero XP, 2 Gold Keys, 20x 5m General Speedup

These codes provide essential resources and speedups to help you develop your settlement faster.

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

FBmilestone

Jangsusang25

Feast25

GPBestOf2025

NaverCafefans16

Pepero1111

DCMilestone

DiscordMilestone

WOS1105

OFFICIALSTORE

welcometotgs25

TrickorTreat25

How to Redeem Whiteout Survival Codes

Follow these steps to redeem your Whiteout Survival codes:

Visit the Whiteout Survival Gift Code website in your browser. Enter your Player ID to log in (found by tapping your Avatar in-game, then copying the ID number). Type the code in the “Enter Gift Code” text box. Complete the verification/captcha. Click Confirm to redeem. Open the game and claim rewards from your mail.

Android Alternative: Tap Avatar > Settings > Gift Code button to redeem directly in-game.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Whiteout Survival codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently. Codes expire quickly, so redeem them as soon as possible.

Join the Whiteout Survival Discord server where codes are often shared first during updates and events.

Note that codes are case-sensitive and provide generous rewards including premium currency, so they’re worth tracking down before they expire.