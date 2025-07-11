Home » Gaming » All Whiteout Survival Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

All Whiteout Survival Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Whiteout Survival throws a lot of different icons at you right from the start. There are symbols for temperature, survivor health, building status, and lots of other survival stuff. It can get overwhelming when you’re trying to keep everyone alive in your frozen base and don’t know what half the buttons do. This guide breaks down all Whiteout Survival icons and symbols’ meaning, so you can focus on surviving instead of guessing what things mean in the game.

All Whiteout Survival Icons and Symbols Meaning

Lobby Screen Icons

The lobby for Whiteout Survival is pretty simple. You start with just two options for managing your account and getting help when you need it.

Whiteout Survival Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Person Head with Headphone iconContact Us – Get help from game support when you’re having problems.
2. Person Silhouette icon with Circular ArrowChange Account – Switch between different game accounts or log into a new one.

Player’s Profile Screen Icons

Your profile shows your character (Chief) info and lets you customize how you look in the game. This is also where you check your stamina and level up.

Whiteout Survival icons

Whiteout Survival Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. White Arrow Facing Left iconBack to Gameplay Screen – Return to your main survival base from the profile menu.
2. Yellow Can iconChief Stamina – Shows how much energy your leader has for doing tasks (like HP/health points).
3. Plus iconAdd Mood Status to Profile – Set an emoji or status message for other players to see.
4. Circular Arrow icon under AvatarChange Chief Avatar – Pick a different look for your main character.
5. Square and Pen iconEdit Username – Change what other players call you in the game.
6. A Stack of Two Paper iconCopy UID – Copy your unique player ID to share with friends.
7. Crown iconLevel – Shows your current character level and progression.
8. Magnifying Glass iconSee More Information – View more detailed stats and achievements.
9. Plus icon in Blue SquareBuy More Chief Stamina – Spend gems to restore your leader’s energy.
10. Three Lock iconsLocked Features (Skins, Troops, Leaderboard) – Content you haven’t unlocked yet in the game. You need to level up to unlock these features.

Settings Screen Icons

Settings let you change how the game works and manage your account. You can also find help and legal stuff here.

Whiteout Survival Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Cog iconSettings – Main settings menu for game preferences.
2. Person Silhouette iconCharacters – Manage character options and customization.
3. Globe with Speech Bubble iconLanguage – Change what language the game displays in.
4. Clipboard with Checkmark iconPrivacy Policy – Read about how your data is used in the game.
5. Globe with Grid Lines iconNetwork Settings – Fix connection problems or change servers.
6. List with Dots iconOther – Miscellaneous options.
7. ID Card iconAccount – Manage your login info and account details.
8. Bell with Clock iconNotifications – Control what alerts and messages you get.
9. Person Face with Headphone iconContact Us – Get help from customer support.
10. Clipboard with Shield iconService Terms – Legal agreements for playing the game.
11. Wrench iconRestore Game – Get back your progress if something went wrong.

Whiteout Survival Gameplay Screen Icons

This is the main survival screen where most of the action happens. These icons show your resources, survivors, and what’s going on in your base.

Whiteout Survival icons
Whiteout Survival icons

Whiteout Survival Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Avatar Photo iconPlayer’s Profile – Quick access to your character info and stats.
2. Blue Activity iconSchedule Overview – See what all your survivors are doing right now.
3. Person with beard iconSurvivor Status – Check how healthy and happy your people are.
4. Wooden Log iconResource Production Overview – Shows how much stuff you’re having and making.
5. Blue Crystal iconGems – In-game currency for buying special items.
6. Plus iconBuy More Gems – Spend real money to get more gems in the game.
7. Hand Fist iconPower – How strong your base and survivors are overall.
8. Blue Box icon with Degree Celsius SymbolTemperature – Current weather conditions affecting your survival.
9. Meat iconMeat – Obtained from the Hunter’s Hut or gathered in the wild. Used to construct, research, and train troops.
10. Meal iconProduction – Used to make different types of food and raise Survivor’s Fullness.
11. Notepad with Pencil iconMissions – Tasks you need to complete for rewards.
12. Map iconWorld Map – Explore outside your base and find other players.
13. Envelope iconMessages and Notifications – Check alerts and messages from the game.
14. Finger Pointing iconNew Thing to Do – Alerts when there’s something new you can work on.

Whiteout Survival Icons and SymbolsDescription
15. Three Wooden Log icon with Exclamation MarkWood Ready to be Chopped – Trees or logs that are ready for harvesting.
16. Green Pizza Timer iconTimer on Chopping – Shows how long until wood harvesting is done.
17. Three Wooden Log icon with CheckmarkWood Done Being Chopped – Finished wood that’s ready to collect.

Whiteout Survival Gameplay Toolbar Icons

The toolbar shows your survivors’ daily schedules and their current condition. Managing this properly is key to keeping everyone alive in your base.

Whiteout Survival Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Yellow Clock iconOnline Time – Shows how long you’ve been playing in this session.
2. Screwdriver and Wrench iconWork Schedule – When survivors are doing productive tasks.
3. Yellow Gauge Bar iconSchedule Duration – How long each activity period lasts.
4. Fork and Knife iconEat Schedule – Meal times for your survivors.
5. Music Note iconRest Schedule – When survivors take breaks from work.
6. Bed icon with Letter ZSleep Schedule – Nighttime rest period for survivors.
Whiteout Survival icons

Whiteout Survival Icons and SymbolsDescription
7. Green Person Silhouette iconWorking Survivor – Person currently doing a job in your base.
8. Red Person Silhouette iconSick Survivor – Someone who needs medical attention.
9. Grey Person Silhouette iconResting Survivor – Person taking a break or sleeping in the base.
10. White Person Silhouette iconNumber of Survivors – Total count of people in your base.
11. Red Heart iconHealth Condition – Overall physical wellness of your people.
12. Yellow Open Hand iconHappiness – How satisfied your survivors are with life in your base.
13. Green/Red Smiley iconHealthy/Getting Sick – Survivors are feeling healthy, or a warning that someone is becoming ill.
14. Green/Red Smiley iconContent/Not Content – Survivors are satisfied with their situation, or a warning that someone is getting unhappy.
15. Blue, Red, and Yellow Gauge iconsBlue (Warmth) – Shows how warm your survivors are in the freezing environment.
Red (Fullness) – Indicates how well-fed your survivors are.
Yellow (Sleep Quality) – Shows how rested and well-slept your survivors are.
16. White and Green Gauge iconsWhite (Comfort) – Secondary indicators that show how happy and comfortable your survivors are.
Green (Mood) – Shows how physically comfortable your survivors feel in their environment.

Whiteout Survival Icons and SymbolsDescription
17. Clock iconTime Spent Offline – The time you have spent offline (it can only reach 12 hours)
18. Wooden Log iconOffline Income – Resource income while you are away/offline.
19. Gravestone iconFallen Survivors – The number of dead survivors while you are away/offline.
20. Star iconContentment – The contentment obtained while you are away/offline.

Temperature Screen Icons

Temperature is super important in this game since you’re trying to survive in a frozen world. These icons help you track the cold.

Whiteout Survival Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Thermometer iconCity Temperature – How warm or cold it is inside your base.
2. White Exclamation Mark in Blue Square iconExternal Temperature – The outside weather temperature.

Also Read:

Whiteout Survival Building Screen Icons

Buildings are where your survivors live and work. These icons help you manage construction and see what’s happening in each structure.

Whiteout Survival icons
Whiteout Survival icons
Whiteout Survival icons

Whiteout Survival Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Hammer icon with Green Gauge BarConstruction Timer – Shows how long until a building is finished constructing.
2. Meal iconProduction – Used to make different types of food and raise Survivor’s Fullness.
3. Log iconWooden Log Requirements – Shows how much wood you need for construction/upgrade.
4. Meat iconCost – Total resources needed to build or upgrade
5. Stomach iconFullness Stats – Current Fulness status of your survivors.
6. Clock iconTime – Shows the intervals cycles between times when Survivors interact.
7. Survivor Avatar iconSurvival Profile – Details about who’s living or working in this building.
8. Lock iconLocked Survivor – More survivors to work inside the building. You can unlock this feature after reaching a certain level.
9. White Person Silhouette iconAmount of Survivors in the Building – Indicates how many people are currently inside.

Now you know what every icon in Whiteout Survival means! Once you understand the icons and symbols, it gets much easier to manage your frozen base. As always, keep this guide handy while you’re playing! It’ll help you make better decisions about your survivors and resources in your settlement!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Best Supporter Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket – Ranked (July...

HSR: A Thankless Coronation: Stats, Effects, Materials of Saber’s Light...

HSR: The Hell Where Ideals Burn Stats, Effects, Materials of...

Today’s NYT Connections #762 Hints, Answers – July 12, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #496 Hints and Answers for July 12,...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1484 Hints, Answers – July 12, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #292 Hints, Answers – July...

Roblox Dig Charms Tier List: Best Charms Ranked

Fortnite x Superman: How to Get His Powers and Skins

Roblox Dig Shovel Progression Guide