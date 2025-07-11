All Whiteout Survival Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

Whiteout Survival throws a lot of different icons at you right from the start. There are symbols for temperature, survivor health, building status, and lots of other survival stuff. It can get overwhelming when you’re trying to keep everyone alive in your frozen base and don’t know what half the buttons do. This guide breaks down all Whiteout Survival icons and symbols’ meaning, so you can focus on surviving instead of guessing what things mean in the game.

Lobby Screen Icons

The lobby for Whiteout Survival is pretty simple. You start with just two options for managing your account and getting help when you need it.

Whiteout Survival Icons and Symbols Description 1. Person Head with Headphone icon Contact Us – Get help from game support when you’re having problems. 2. Person Silhouette icon with Circular Arrow Change Account – Switch between different game accounts or log into a new one.

Player’s Profile Screen Icons

Your profile shows your character (Chief) info and lets you customize how you look in the game. This is also where you check your stamina and level up.

Whiteout Survival Icons and Symbols Description 1. White Arrow Facing Left icon Back to Gameplay Screen – Return to your main survival base from the profile menu. 2. Yellow Can icon Chief Stamina – Shows how much energy your leader has for doing tasks (like HP/health points). 3. Plus icon Add Mood Status to Profile – Set an emoji or status message for other players to see. 4. Circular Arrow icon under Avatar Change Chief Avatar – Pick a different look for your main character. 5. Square and Pen icon Edit Username – Change what other players call you in the game. 6. A Stack of Two Paper icon Copy UID – Copy your unique player ID to share with friends. 7. Crown icon Level – Shows your current character level and progression. 8. Magnifying Glass icon See More Information – View more detailed stats and achievements. 9. Plus icon in Blue Square Buy More Chief Stamina – Spend gems to restore your leader’s energy. 10. Three Lock icons Locked Features (Skins, Troops, Leaderboard) – Content you haven’t unlocked yet in the game. You need to level up to unlock these features.

Settings Screen Icons

Settings let you change how the game works and manage your account. You can also find help and legal stuff here.

Whiteout Survival Icons and Symbols Description 1. Cog icon Settings – Main settings menu for game preferences. 2. Person Silhouette icon Characters – Manage character options and customization. 3. Globe with Speech Bubble icon Language – Change what language the game displays in. 4. Clipboard with Checkmark icon Privacy Policy – Read about how your data is used in the game. 5. Globe with Grid Lines icon Network Settings – Fix connection problems or change servers. 6. List with Dots icon Other – Miscellaneous options. 7. ID Card icon Account – Manage your login info and account details. 8. Bell with Clock icon Notifications – Control what alerts and messages you get. 9. Person Face with Headphone icon Contact Us – Get help from customer support. 10. Clipboard with Shield icon Service Terms – Legal agreements for playing the game. 11. Wrench icon Restore Game – Get back your progress if something went wrong.

Whiteout Survival Gameplay Screen Icons

This is the main survival screen where most of the action happens. These icons show your resources, survivors, and what’s going on in your base.

Whiteout Survival Icons and Symbols Description 1. Avatar Photo icon Player’s Profile – Quick access to your character info and stats. 2. Blue Activity icon Schedule Overview – See what all your survivors are doing right now. 3. Person with beard icon Survivor Status – Check how healthy and happy your people are. 4. Wooden Log icon Resource Production Overview – Shows how much stuff you’re having and making. 5. Blue Crystal icon Gems – In-game currency for buying special items. 6. Plus icon Buy More Gems – Spend real money to get more gems in the game. 7. Hand Fist icon Power – How strong your base and survivors are overall. 8. Blue Box icon with Degree Celsius Symbol Temperature – Current weather conditions affecting your survival. 9. Meat icon Meat – Obtained from the Hunter’s Hut or gathered in the wild. Used to construct, research, and train troops. 10. Meal icon Production – Used to make different types of food and raise Survivor’s Fullness. 11. Notepad with Pencil icon Missions – Tasks you need to complete for rewards. 12. Map icon World Map – Explore outside your base and find other players. 13. Envelope icon Messages and Notifications – Check alerts and messages from the game. 14. Finger Pointing icon New Thing to Do – Alerts when there’s something new you can work on.

Whiteout Survival Icons and Symbols Description 15. Three Wooden Log icon with Exclamation Mark Wood Ready to be Chopped – Trees or logs that are ready for harvesting. 16. Green Pizza Timer icon Timer on Chopping – Shows how long until wood harvesting is done. 17. Three Wooden Log icon with Checkmark Wood Done Being Chopped – Finished wood that’s ready to collect.

Whiteout Survival Gameplay Toolbar Icons

The toolbar shows your survivors’ daily schedules and their current condition. Managing this properly is key to keeping everyone alive in your base.

Whiteout Survival Icons and Symbols Description 1. Yellow Clock icon Online Time – Shows how long you’ve been playing in this session. 2. Screwdriver and Wrench icon Work Schedule – When survivors are doing productive tasks. 3. Yellow Gauge Bar icon Schedule Duration – How long each activity period lasts. 4. Fork and Knife icon Eat Schedule – Meal times for your survivors. 5. Music Note icon Rest Schedule – When survivors take breaks from work. 6. Bed icon with Letter Z Sleep Schedule – Nighttime rest period for survivors.

Whiteout Survival Icons and Symbols Description 7. Green Person Silhouette icon Working Survivor – Person currently doing a job in your base. 8. Red Person Silhouette icon Sick Survivor – Someone who needs medical attention. 9. Grey Person Silhouette icon Resting Survivor – Person taking a break or sleeping in the base. 10. White Person Silhouette icon Number of Survivors – Total count of people in your base. 11. Red Heart icon Health Condition – Overall physical wellness of your people. 12. Yellow Open Hand icon Happiness – How satisfied your survivors are with life in your base. 13. Green/Red Smiley icon Healthy/Getting Sick – Survivors are feeling healthy, or a warning that someone is becoming ill. 14. Green/Red Smiley icon Content/Not Content – Survivors are satisfied with their situation, or a warning that someone is getting unhappy. 15. Blue, Red, and Yellow Gauge icons Blue (Warmth) – Shows how warm your survivors are in the freezing environment.

Red (Fullness) – Indicates how well-fed your survivors are.

Yellow (Sleep Quality) – Shows how rested and well-slept your survivors are. 16. White and Green Gauge icons White (Comfort) – Secondary indicators that show how happy and comfortable your survivors are.

Green (Mood) – Shows how physically comfortable your survivors feel in their environment.

Whiteout Survival Icons and Symbols Description 17. Clock icon Time Spent Offline – The time you have spent offline (it can only reach 12 hours) 18. Wooden Log icon Offline Income – Resource income while you are away/offline. 19. Gravestone icon Fallen Survivors – The number of dead survivors while you are away/offline. 20. Star icon Contentment – The contentment obtained while you are away/offline.

Temperature Screen Icons

Temperature is super important in this game since you’re trying to survive in a frozen world. These icons help you track the cold.

Whiteout Survival Icons and Symbols Description 1. Thermometer icon City Temperature – How warm or cold it is inside your base. 2. White Exclamation Mark in Blue Square icon External Temperature – The outside weather temperature.

Whiteout Survival Building Screen Icons

Buildings are where your survivors live and work. These icons help you manage construction and see what’s happening in each structure.

Whiteout Survival Icons and Symbols Description 1. Hammer icon with Green Gauge Bar Construction Timer – Shows how long until a building is finished constructing. 2. Meal icon Production – Used to make different types of food and raise Survivor’s Fullness. 3. Log icon Wooden Log Requirements – Shows how much wood you need for construction/upgrade. 4. Meat icon Cost – Total resources needed to build or upgrade 5. Stomach icon Fullness Stats – Current Fulness status of your survivors. 6. Clock icon Time – Shows the intervals cycles between times when Survivors interact. 7. Survivor Avatar icon Survival Profile – Details about who’s living or working in this building. 8. Lock icon Locked Survivor – More survivors to work inside the building. You can unlock this feature after reaching a certain level. 9. White Person Silhouette icon Amount of Survivors in the Building – Indicates how many people are currently inside.

Now you know what every icon in Whiteout Survival means! Once you understand the icons and symbols, it gets much easier to manage your frozen base. As always, keep this guide handy while you’re playing! It’ll help you make better decisions about your survivors and resources in your settlement!