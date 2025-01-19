As the plot of Solo Leveling’s anime progresses, the protagonist’s personal life and relationships are raising questions. One such popular question is – Who does Sung Jinwoo end up with in Solo Leveling? Thankfully, this particular question has already been answered in the manhwa.

So here we are to clarify your doubts about who Jinwoo ends up with and the love interest of the Solo Leveling protagonist.

Who Does Sung Jinwoo End Up With in Solo Leveling?

Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling | Credits: Naver Webtoon

By the end of Solo Leveling, Song Jinwoo will end up with Cha Hae-In. She is an S-Rank Hunter as well as the Vice-Guild Master of the Hunters Guild. Later in the series, she will marry Jinwoo and have a son with him named Sung Suho.

Their relationship would initially be one-sided. Hae-In would be interested in him since he is the first hunter who ever smells nice. Jinwoo, however, paid little attention to her. Over the course of the story, Hae-In becomes romantically interested in Jinwoo, and he reciprocates.

Much of the world would be destroyed after Jinwoo’s final battle. But he will reset the timeline using the Cup of Reincarnation. He will then ensure that no dungeons, magic beasts, or gates exist in the new world. He would re-introduce himself to her and eventually get married and have a son. The manhwa implies that Jinwoo will give Hae-In back her memories of the original timeline.

Will Jinwoo Get Together With Lee Joohee in Solo Leveling?

Lee Joo Hee and Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling | Credits: A-1 Pictures

While fans might think the dynamic between Sung Jinwoo and Lee Joohee is interesting, they won’t end up together. They have a close relationship, but no romantic feelings blossom between them. She frequently accompanied him on raids so that he wouldn’t get killed towards the beginning of Solo Leveling.

It has been implied that Joohee did consider Jinwoo as a potential partner. However, she will eventually decide to retire from being a hunter and move back to her hometown, Busan. They will encounter each other in the altered timeline, but Joohee never gets her previous memories back like Hae-In.

Why Does Jinwoo End Up With Cha Hae-In and Not Lee Joo-hee?

Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling | Credits: Naver Webtoon

Jinwoo meets Cha Hae-In much later when he is far more strong and evolved. Cha-In is much stronger in power level and due to their shared experience and determination, Jinwoo can relate more with Hae-In. Joo-Hee is a supportive companion, but she could not be his equal.

Both Hae-In and Jinwoo share a mutual connection and an understanding of their experiences and struggles. Joo Hee becomes a part of his past, for which he is grateful. But Hae-In sees his stronger self and the world-changing problems he has to face. She is a part of his present and future.

