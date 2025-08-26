Who Is Adrian Chase in DC Comics and DCU – Explained

Summary:

Adrian Chase is a restaurant busboy by day and a crime-fighting vigilante by night in the DC Comics.

Adrian Chase in the DCU is played for laughs, but his role in DC Comics is quite fierce.

Here’s everything you need to know about Adrian Chase in DC Comics and the DCU.

DC Comics’ Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, is a character you most probably know from DCU’s Peacemaker, who has just made a return in Peacemaker Season 2. However, DC comic book readers know a very different Vigilante, one with no ties to Peacemaker and none of the plucky humor that defines his on-screen counterpart.

James Gunn has always revamped character backstories in his movies, which, in the CBM community, is often considered one of the most heinous crimes. However, Gunn does it in a way that makes sense to the plot and elevates the character. One prime example is Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, and here’s how the DCU’s Vigilante differs from his comic book counterpart.

Who Is Adrian Chase in DC Comics

Vigilante as seen in DC Comics’ Vigilante (1983) #2

In DC Comics, Adrian Chase was a district attorney in New York City and a very good one at that. He made his first appearance in New Teen Titans #22 and even worked with them to bring criminals to justice. However, this changed when the Scarapelli mob family orchestrated a bomb blast that killed his wife, Doris, and son, Adam.

Disillusioned by the legal system, Chase travelled to the west along with a character named Lynn. There, he learned every form of armed and unarmed combat. He also learned to tame his mind, which allowed him to overcome any wound inflicted on him.

Driven by vengeance with the means to finally take revenge, Chase returned to New York City and adopted the persona of Vigilante to take matters into his own hands. He then tracked down the Scarapelli mob and killed off its members one by one. This cemented Vigilante as an antihero in the DC Comics universe as he began working to fight criminals preying on the weak and defenseless.

Who Is Adrian Chase in DCU

Vigilante in Peacemaker Season 1 | Credit: Warner Bros.

Adrian Chase (Vigilante) is very different in the DCU when compared to his comic book counterpart. Played by Freddie Stroma, Vigilante made his first appearance in Peacemaker season 1. This Vigilante is quite ditsy and charismatic. Instead of working with the legal system, he works as a restaurant busboy.

He considers Peacemaker to be his idol and likes to believe that both are best friends, even though Peacemaker repeatedly reminds him that Eagly holds that title. Despite his quirkiness, DCU Vigilante doesn’t shy away from violence. In Peacemaker Season 1, he takes on multiple opponents, showcasing his skills as a hand-to-hand combatant and martial artist

That said, the DCU Adrian Chase lacks social cues and often misinterprets people’s reactions. While the character is usually played for comedy, it’s subtly suggested that he may be on the autism spectrum, which explains his difficulty in fully connecting with others.

What Are Vigilante’s Powers and Abilities in Peacemaker

Vigilante doesn’t possess any superpowers. Instead, he relies on his skills as an expert marksman with different kinds of weaponry. He demonstrates expert hand-to-hand combat skills, often taking on multiple enemies at once. Adrian Chase also shows sharp reflexes and remarkable resilience to pain. This becomes especially clear in Peacemaker Season 1, when he endures having his entire toe cut off.

Unlike the comics, we don’t get to see an arc of Chase travelling to the west to hone these skills. However, the show establishes that he has spent years training to become Vigilante. In fact, Chase himself mentions how his lack of fear or hesitation is what makes him more effective at eliminating criminals.

What is Next For Vigilante in the DCU

Vigilante is back in the DCU with Peacemaker season 2. We will get to see more of Adrian Chase’s character and how he interacts with the larger DCU as the show progresses. As of writing, he is still a side character to Peacemaker as he works alongside the 11th Street Kids and hasn’t been shown to be working solo yet. This could very well change in the future, as we might even get to see him interact with Teen Titans, similar to the comics.