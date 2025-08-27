Who is Captain Triumph in the DC Comics: Origin and Powers Explained

Summary:

Peacemaker Season 2 has premiered, introducing us to the character of Captain Triumph in the DCU. Played by David Denman, Captain Triumph is a part of the Top Trio working along with Auggie Smith and Peacemaker. Captain Triumph, aka Keith Smith, is Peacemaker’s brother, who is alive in this universe and has adopted the persona of Captain Triumph to fight crime.

DC Comics’ Captain Triumph is quite different from his DCU counterpart. Here’s everything you need to know about Captain Triumph’s origin in DC Comics, his powers, and how the DCU has reimagined the character.

Who is Captain Triumph in DC Comics

Captain Triumph first appeared in 1943 in Crack Comics #27 during the Golden Age of comic books. DC Comics later acquired the character. His origin story takes place during World War II and follows two brothers, Michael and Lance Gallant. The two look eerily similar, down to the T-shaped birthmark on their left wrists, which will come into play later.

One day in 1942, Lance Gallant and Kim Meredith, Michael’s fiancee, visit Michael to see him test a new experimental aircraft. However, as the plane lands, the hangar that the plane is landing in explodes. It is revealed that the explosion was sabotaged by two Nazi spies who placed a bomb.

Lance witnesses all of this and swears revenge against the wrongdoers. Despite Michael’s death, his spirit stays on Earth. Lance then finds out that pressing the T-shaped birthmark on his wrist allows his brother’s ghost to inhabit his body. Together, they become Captain Triumph, a hero endowed with super-strength, flight, and invisibility.

Who is Captain Triumph in the DCU

The DCU Captain Triumph couldn’t be more different from his comic book counterpart. Similar to Vigilante in the Peacemaker TV series, the character’s origins are completely changed to make sense for the plot. Captain Triumph in the DCU is the alter ego of Keith Smith, the brother of Peacemaker, aka Christopher Smith, as confirmed by David Denman in a conversation with Comicbook.com.

Denman even revealed how Captain Triumph’s comic book origins powers and origins have nothing to do with the character in DCU. “This character was completely made up from James’ brain,” Denman stated. In Peacemaker Season 1, we learn that Chris accidentally killed his brother as a child, a traumatic event that shaped his path into becoming Peacemaker.

However, in Peacemaker season 2, Chris travels to an alternate reality where his brother is alive. And not just that, in this universe, Keith, Chris, and their dad are this universe’s heroes and call themselves the Top Trio.

Who Plays Captain Triumph in the DCU

Captain Triumph in Peacemaker Season 2 is played by David Denman. Denman is a familiar face for The Office fans, as he played the role of Roy, the ex-husband of Pam Beasley. Interestingly, Pam is played by Jenna Fischer, who is James Gunn’s ex-wife. Other notable films you might know Denman from are The Equalizer 3, Rebel Ridge, Logan Lucky, and Brightburn.

How Captain Triumph Differs in the DCU vs DC Comics

It seems like DCU’s Captain Triumph is the hero only in name. He doesn’t have the powers, suit, birthmark, or even the name of his comic book counterpart. However, there is one key difference that might come into play. Captain Triumph fought Nazis in the comic books and was born from two brothers for each other.

These two elements can come into play as Season 2 of Peacemaker progresses. We know that Peacemaker’s father, Auggie Smith, was a white supremacist in season 1. We don’t know what his stance is in this reality, but it could very well come into play. That said, the two brothers’ love for each other hasn’t been explored either.

It’s unlikely that Peacemaker and Captain Triumph will share a physical body. However, we might get a subtle nod or Easter Egg as to how Peacemaker could have had a role to play in the origin of Captain Triumph in this DCU.